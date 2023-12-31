Advertisement

Social media piles on after Georgia dominates depleted Florida State in Orange Bowl

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Georgia Bulldogs completely obliterated Florida State in the Orange Bowl Saturday night, tearing the Seminoles apart in a 63-3 romp in which Florida State entered severely shorthanded.

The game was over by the time it was minutes into the second quarter, and Georgia didn't take its foot off the gas once. Despite the best efforts of Brock Glenn and company, Florida State was completely overmatched by Kirby Smart's Bulldogs.

It was a game being played between teams that had higher aspirations for themselves. Georgia had a 29-game win streak snapped by Alabama in the SEC championship game that precluded the Bulldogs from a College Football playoff appearance, whereas Florida State won the ACC with a 13-0 record, but was ultimately kept out in favor of the Crimson Tide.

For Georgia, Saturday's game was a case it should have been in the playoff. To Florida State, the white flag was waving ahead of time due to the numerous players who opted out of the game following its perceived snub.

Social media, unsurprisingly, had plenty to say about Georgia's rout of the Seminoles.

Put simply, analysts believed Georgia to be among the top four teams in the country. Whether that is true, the Bulldogs came out with a vengeance.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Social media piles on after Georgia dominates depleted Florida State