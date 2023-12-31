Social media piles on after Georgia dominates depleted Florida State in Orange Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs completely obliterated Florida State in the Orange Bowl Saturday night, tearing the Seminoles apart in a 63-3 romp in which Florida State entered severely shorthanded.

The game was over by the time it was minutes into the second quarter, and Georgia didn't take its foot off the gas once. Despite the best efforts of Brock Glenn and company, Florida State was completely overmatched by Kirby Smart's Bulldogs.

It was a game being played between teams that had higher aspirations for themselves. Georgia had a 29-game win streak snapped by Alabama in the SEC championship game that precluded the Bulldogs from a College Football playoff appearance, whereas Florida State won the ACC with a 13-0 record, but was ultimately kept out in favor of the Crimson Tide.

For Georgia, Saturday's game was a case it should have been in the playoff. To Florida State, the white flag was waving ahead of time due to the numerous players who opted out of the game following its perceived snub.

Social media, unsurprisingly, had plenty to say about Georgia's rout of the Seminoles.

College football experts react to Georgia football vs. FSU

Some of the pro writers across college football had some quips during Georgia's rout.

Put simply, analysts believed Georgia to be among the top four teams in the country. Whether that is true, the Bulldogs came out with a vengeance.

I'd like to put it on the record that no matter the final score of the Orange Bowl, Florida State should've been in the CFP, and Georgia is the best team in the country.



Which is why the "deserving vs best" argument holds no weight with the four teams chosen. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 31, 2023

Georgia now holds the two largest margin of victories in NCAA bowl game history pic.twitter.com/jliLl4vPtQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 31, 2023

Georgia has now won 46 of their last 48 games while playing in the toughest conference in college football.



Georgia has now won their last 2 bowl games by an average of 59 points. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 31, 2023

College football fans react to Georgia football vs. FSU

Fans were, unsurprisingly, less measured.

Florida State: “We deserved to be in the college football playoff!”



Georgia: pic.twitter.com/SJonJj6MYh — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 30, 2023

Georgia to FSU right now. pic.twitter.com/iku7NU9nZR — Justin Banzuly (@jbanzuly23) December 30, 2023

One thing that we have learned during the Orange Bowl:



Georgia had more of a right to be pissed off at the CFP committee. But even then, their players still decided to show up and care about this game. — Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) December 30, 2023

To be fair to Florida State. Georgia would be doing this to Michigan too. #OrangeBowl — Will Drumright (@wcdrummy15) December 30, 2023

