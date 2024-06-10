A social media page helped Panthers’ Steven Lorentz get in spotlight during Stanley Cup Final

From the outside, much of what Steven Lorentz does for the Florida Panthers can fly under the radar. He’s an energy guy, a physical fourth-line forward who does the under-the-radar work when he’s in the lineup — and even getting into the lineup isn’t a guarantee.

But in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, a 3-0 Florida win, Lorentz had his moment to enter the spotlight.

Midway through the second, a scrum broke out in Florida’s end after an Edmonton goal was called off when the referees ruled the whistle was blown before the Oilers’ Connor Brown tried to get a loose puck past Sergei Bobrovsky.

In the midst of the brouhaha, there was Lorentz stiff-arming a pair of Oilers — Philip Broberg with his right arm, Brown with his left.

Edmonton’s Brown and Mattias Janmark as well as Florida’s Kevin Stenlund and Oliver Ekman-Larsson were given roughing penalties following the skirmish.

Lorentz, meanwhile, found himself as one of the latest sports figures to make it onto the ArtButMakeItSports page on X (formerly known as Twitter), which compares photos of sports to classical pieces of art.

Lorentz’s action on Saturday was compared to the artwork “Samson Puts Down the Pillars” by James Tissot, a visual representation of a story from the Book of Judges.

“That’s funny,” Lorentz said after morning skate Monday after seeing the post. “Who are the people who find these things? ... I definitely didn’t feel like that guy.”

Lorentz on Saturday logged six hits, blocked a shot and won two of four faceoffs in his five minutes and 39 seconds on the ice.

But just being on the ice in a Stanley Cup Final is a privilege for Lorentz considering his journey.

He was a seventh-round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015, cut twice in the American Hockey League and spent two years playing in the ECHL. He didn’t make his NHL debut with the Hurricanes until 2021.

After two years with Carolina, he was traded to the San Jose Sharks, a team in the midst of a full-blown rebuild, ahead of the 2022-23 season and then was traded to Florida heading into this season.

“There is always adversity,’’ Lorentz said ahead of the Stanley Cup Final. “Being told no — one door may close, but another one may open. Sometimes, they don’t open on their own and you have to kick it down yourself. I think that never-quit attitude has gotten me to this point.’’

Lorentz has bounced between being a healthy scratch and playing on Florida’s fourth line all season. It hasn’t always been the easiest to sit out, but he has made the most of his chances when he does play — all while keeping a positive attitude and remaining as one of the more upbeat guys in the dressing room.

“He deserves a little bit of positive acknowledgment for his season,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, “because when we got into January and February, we were in a long stretch where we were actually very healthy and he was out of the lineup for a very long time. I’m not a huge believer in if you think you’re making the playoffs, you start rolling all these guys to keep them fresh. If we’re playing well and we like it, the guys that are in the lineup are staying. So he stayed out for a long time and then when he came back in, he had worked hard. It was a very difficult thing. ... He wants to be part of this and he wants to win, but in January and February he wants to play in the National Hockey League. He wants a job. He did that all on his own. I wasn’t holding his hand every day. I’m not gonna lie to the player and tap his pads and say ‘Hey, keep working. You’re right there. You might go tomorrow.’ It’s three months later. They know. He deserves credit for, in a very difficult situation, not only not letting up but getting better and stronger.”

And for good measure, this was the fourth time this postseason the Panthers made it onto the ArtButMakeItSports page. The other three:

▪ Sergei Bobrovsky’s cross-body save from Game 2 of the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which was compared to the 1430 work “St. Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata” by Bicci di Lorenz.

St. Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata, by Bicci di Lorenz, 1430, by Joel Auerbach pic.twitter.com/KCj6Nj4E39 — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) April 24, 2024

▪ A team celebration from Game 1 of the second round against the Boston Bruins, which was compared to the 1690 work “The Dance of the Rats” by Ferdinand van Kessel — a fitting one considering the tradition of fans throwing rats onto the ice after Panthers games.

The Dance of the Rats, by Ferdinand van Kessel, by Joel Auerbach https://t.co/AJPrMi1C7G pic.twitter.com/cv2TygHdIb — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) May 9, 2024

▪ And finally Panthers Sam Bennett punching of Boston’s Brad Marchand, which was compared to the 13th century painting “The Virgin Mary Punching the Devil in the Face.”