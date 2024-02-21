Social media offers little chatter as Arkansas basketball season wanes

With hopes of a postseason appearance quickly disappearing for the Arkansas basketball team, most fans are hoping for the best, but expecting a continued downfall.

The Razorbacks (12-13, 3-9 SEC) will try to get back to an even record tonight at Texas A&M (15-10, 6-6). The Hogs are coming off a 71-67 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday, while the Aggies are also come stumbling in after getting trounced by Alabama, 100-75.

Arkansas enters the game as a 13-point underdog and has been given just a 10 percent chance at victory, according to the ESPN Power Index.

Already reeling from a short roster, the Razorbacks will be playing without three key pieces tonight, as senior Jalen Graham, as well as sophomores Trevon Brazile and Keyon Menifield Jr., will all be sidelined with injuries.

Arkansas is looking for the season-sweep against the Aggies, after defeating A&M, 78-77 on Jan. 16. Junior Tramon Mark won that game with a buzzer-beating jumper, after the Hogs had blown a 20-point lead.

Here is some of the pregame chatter posted on X:

The first basketball game ever between the Razorbacks and Aggies and it was in College Station.

Tonight marks the 169th game. Hogs lead 107-61.

100 Years Ago Today

The first basketball game ever between the Razorbacks and Aggies and it was in College Station.

Tonight marks the 169th game. Hogs lead 107-61.

Tip-off in College Station is just a few minutes away as Arkansas will look to sweep Texas A&M on the season. After scoring 41 points in Fayetteville last month, it'll be very interesting to see how the Razorbacks try and guard Wade Taylor IV tonight.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire