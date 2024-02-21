Advertisement

Social media offers little chatter as Arkansas basketball season wanes

C. Steve Andrews
·3 min read

With hopes of a postseason appearance quickly disappearing for the Arkansas basketball team, most fans are hoping for the best, but expecting a continued downfall.

The Razorbacks (12-13, 3-9 SEC) will try to get back to an even record tonight at Texas A&M (15-10, 6-6). The Hogs are coming off a 71-67 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday, while the Aggies are also come stumbling in after getting trounced by Alabama, 100-75.

Arkansas enters the game as a 13-point underdog and has been given just a 10 percent chance at victory, according to the ESPN Power Index.

Already reeling from a short roster, the Razorbacks will be playing without three key pieces tonight, as senior Jalen Graham, as well as sophomores Trevon Brazile and Keyon Menifield Jr., will all be sidelined with injuries.

Arkansas is looking for the season-sweep against the Aggies, after defeating A&M, 78-77 on Jan. 16. Junior Tramon Mark won that game with a buzzer-beating jumper, after the Hogs had blown a 20-point lead.

Here is some of the pregame chatter posted on X:

Let's get even

Covering the spread

Five to start

New pair of shoes

Coach Z looking back

Dream on

Looking to sweep

Painful to watch

Remembering the last time

Still showing?

Three men down

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire