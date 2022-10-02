Social media moments leading up to Florida’s Week 5 matchup vs. EWU

After a 2-2 start to the season, the Florida Gators will host the Eastern Washington Eagles on this Sunday edition of college football forced by Hurricane Ian.

Although it’s not on the usual day, and some fans will be torn between the NFL and watching UF (hopefully) pummel an FCS squad, the Gators are ready to play some football. Billy Napier has already led the team through an abbreviated Gator Walk and players are taking the field for a fairly late warmup before a noon EDT kickoff.

As usual, Gator Nation has taken to Twitter to express their excitement over the game, and, yes, fans were drinking beer at 7:30 a.m. to appropriately prepare for this game. There’s something special about college football in the South, that’s for sure. Those folks should go home happy as long as Florida doesn’t give up 50 points as it did to Samford last year,

Here’s a look at all the best moments leading up to the game, as told through social media.

Wake up, it's game day!

UF going with a different look this week on the field

It's a beautiful day for football

A programming reminder

Defensive line coach Sean Spencer bringing a new tradition to the Swamp

Mr. Richardson is ready to ball

Still, the hurricane adjusted schedule is a bit weird

The team looked sharp for the Gator Walk

They took an abbreviated path with traffic running on Sunday

QB Jack Miller was upgraded to questionable this week on the depth chart

S Trey Dean won't play today for Florida

