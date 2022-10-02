Social media moments leading up to Florida’s Week 5 matchup vs. EWU

After a 2-2 start to the season, the Florida Gators will host the Eastern Washington Eagles on this Sunday edition of college football forced by Hurricane Ian.

Although it’s not on the usual day, and some fans will be torn between the NFL and watching UF (hopefully) pummel an FCS squad, the Gators are ready to play some football. Billy Napier has already led the team through an abbreviated Gator Walk and players are taking the field for a fairly late warmup before a noon EDT kickoff.

As usual, Gator Nation has taken to Twitter to express their excitement over the game, and, yes, fans were drinking beer at 7:30 a.m. to appropriately prepare for this game. There’s something special about college football in the South, that’s for sure. Those folks should go home happy as long as Florida doesn’t give up 50 points as it did to Samford last year,

Here’s a look at all the best moments leading up to the game, as told through social media.

Wake up, it's game day!

Sunday matinee in Gainesville. 🆚 Eastern Washington

📍 The Swamp

🕛 12:00 p.m. ET

📺 ESPN+ / SEC Network+

📻 Gators Sports Network from Learfield

📱 https://t.co/6Iw1vckz6P#GoGators | #jOURney pic.twitter.com/n8QGvZXCAZ — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 2, 2022

UF going with a different look this week on the field

BREAKING: Orange endzones + white outline are back for today's game against EWU 🐊 It's the first appearance since Samford 2021.#GoGators #JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/QCOTzDaZx0 — Gators Uniform Tracker (@GatorsUnis) October 2, 2022

It's a beautiful day for football

Great weather today. pic.twitter.com/jWSWp1mEzY — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) October 2, 2022

A programming reminder

Searching for the game? Today's @gatorsfb game vs. Eastern Washington will be broadcasted exclusively on ESPN+ & SEC Network+ 🐊#GoGators | @GatorsFB — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) October 2, 2022

Defensive line coach Sean Spencer bringing a new tradition to the Swamp

Gonna keep a tradition we had a previous institution…The Wild Dogs aka the Dline will donate a turkey every time we make a sack. Sack out Hungry. Give back to the community and make a difference. — Sean Spencer (@SpenceChaos) October 2, 2022

Mr. Richardson is ready to ball

Ready for his close up. 📸 pic.twitter.com/w7OfzI7oHb — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 2, 2022

Still, the hurricane adjusted schedule is a bit weird

Kind of strange, under an hour until kickoff, and only the specialists are on the field. Several EWU players are warming up — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) October 2, 2022

The team looked sharp for the Gator Walk

Dressed in our Sunday best. 📍 Gator Walk pic.twitter.com/0AiH1Qz5H8 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 2, 2022

They took an abbreviated path with traffic running on Sunday

New route for the Gator Walk today: players and coaches will walk from Gale Lemerand to the field rather than from University Ave. Looks like pretty much all of University Ave is open today @InsideTheGators pic.twitter.com/JRfx3cJfas — Cam Parker (@camparker25) October 2, 2022

QB Jack Miller was upgraded to questionable this week on the depth chart

Of course … saying Hi to Shane at Reitz Union and then seeing Billy at Gatorwalk. Jack Miller still hiding his thumb. pic.twitter.com/54hBhaCFP4 — Andy McIntosh (@GatorMac59) October 2, 2022

S Trey Dean won't play today for Florida

Injured safety Trey Dean talking with DC Patrick Toney. #Gators pic.twitter.com/qrT0iHoUNV — G. Allan Taylor (@GAllanTaylor) October 2, 2022

