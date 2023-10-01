Advertisement
Breaking News:

Europe wins Ryder Cup despite USA's late attempt at a rally

Social media has mixed reactions to Jaguars-Falcons ‘Toy Story’ stream

Adam Stites
·2 min read

The NFL, ESPN, and Disney teamed up for a unique broadcast Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons were animated into the world of “Toy Story.”

The innovative, kid-centric broadcast came with everything from Slinky Dog handling chains duty on the sideline and a claw machine spotting the football. It also had some choppiness and glitches that were too much for some viewers to handle.

Here’s a roundup of reactions to the Disney+ stream:

The alternate broadcast, which is exclusive to Disney+, is the first of its kind for an NFL game, but the second after an NHL game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals. Players in that game were animated into the world of the Disney Channel show “Big City Greens.”

At halftime of the Jaguars’ Week 4 game, they had a 17-0 lead thanks to a 30-yard touchdown from Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley and a 61-yard pick six for Darious Williams.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire