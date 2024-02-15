Advertisement

Social media mellow on Hog hoops as No. 8 Volunteers enter the Bud

C. Steve Andrews
·3 min read

The Arkansas basketball team has some rare momentum in conference play as No. 8 Tennessee enters Bud Walton Arena tonight. The Hogs are fresh off of a 78-75 win over Georgia on Saturday, and looking for consecutive SEC victories for the first time this season.

With the majority of the Razorbacks fan base having already throw in the towel on basketball, most of the social media chatter has been directed toward Arkansas’ No. 3 baseball team, who opens its season on Friday.

The Razorback hoopsters (12-11, 3-7 SEC) avenged an earlier loss to the Bulldogs, with the win Saturday. And although that kept the door slightly ajar for postseason aspirations, most feel it’s too little, too late. Although Head Coach Eric Musselman’s team have had a propensity to heat up late in the season.

Arkansas has also toppled a pair of Top 10 teams already this season, in Bud Walton. The Hogs defeated No. 3 Purdue 81-77 in overtime during a preseason charity exhibition on Oct. 28, the dispatched No. 7 Duke, 80-75 on Nov. 29.

Here is some of the recent chatter on X, prior to the Tennessee game:

 

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire