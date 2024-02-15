Social media mellow on Hog hoops as No. 8 Volunteers enter the Bud

The Arkansas basketball team has some rare momentum in conference play as No. 8 Tennessee enters Bud Walton Arena tonight. The Hogs are fresh off of a 78-75 win over Georgia on Saturday, and looking for consecutive SEC victories for the first time this season.

With the majority of the Razorbacks fan base having already throw in the towel on basketball, most of the social media chatter has been directed toward Arkansas’ No. 3 baseball team, who opens its season on Friday.

The Razorback hoopsters (12-11, 3-7 SEC) avenged an earlier loss to the Bulldogs, with the win Saturday. And although that kept the door slightly ajar for postseason aspirations, most feel it’s too little, too late. Although Head Coach Eric Musselman’s team have had a propensity to heat up late in the season.

Arkansas has also toppled a pair of Top 10 teams already this season, in Bud Walton. The Hogs defeated No. 3 Purdue 81-77 in overtime during a preseason charity exhibition on Oct. 28, the dispatched No. 7 Duke, 80-75 on Nov. 29.

Here is some of the recent chatter on X, prior to the Tennessee game:

Game Day

Got another big one at home tonight 👀 🏀 Arkansas vs Tennessee

🕗 8:00 PM

📺 ESPN2

📍 Bud Walton Arena pic.twitter.com/yvocDIU2bq — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) February 14, 2024

Under the lights

Under the lights tonight at 8 👀 pic.twitter.com/OTqh4TKxIO — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) February 14, 2024

Gives a little hope

34 Men’s basketball teams ranked in the AP Top-10 have lost on the road to unranked opponents this season.

2nd most in AP poll era trailing 37 from 1962-1963. Tonight we get: #1 UConn @ DePaul (ML +1200)

#8 Tennessee @ Arkansas (ML +325) I’m locking in Arkansas ML right now — Myles Giller (@_AllKnight_) February 14, 2024

Taking the Hogs

Charlie Waffles college basketball upsets of the night: IUPUI over Detroit Mercy Arkansas over Tennessee pic.twitter.com/UfWuVLOq09 — Charlie Waffles (@RealCWaffles) February 14, 2024

Only one

FAYETTEVILLE — Rick Barnes has a 796-412 record in 37 seasons as a college basketball coach, but only one of those victories was on the road against the University of Arkansas. https://t.co/QBbR3ow58L pic.twitter.com/wC8EttreYD — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) February 14, 2024

Valentines basketball

Late-night Valentines basketball at Arkansas tonight. Tennessee could use a response. 🔗 https://t.co/IvYwN4zdKM pic.twitter.com/abp5GzWHah — @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) February 14, 2024

Fans bored, angry

Sharp Valentine's present

Valentine’s present from the wife! She knows me well ❤️🐗 pic.twitter.com/0mC6uXJwfm — Aaron Rogers (@RazorbackRed88) February 14, 2024

Not even a cent

Not putting a cent on the Hogs. They’ve burned me all year. Ruined every parlay. This team just isn’t good. — WooPigSTL (@TulsaRazorback) February 14, 2024

Does father know best?

Dad just called me to let me know his dog is too fat and the Razorbacks are gonna lose tonight. Thanks Dad — Wuhan Front Facing Hog (@kkhogs) February 14, 2024

To the loyal fans ...

Happy Valentine’s Day to the loyal Razorback fans 💕🐗🐗💕 pic.twitter.com/SCOheS1mJi — King Hog (Razorback Memes) (@RazorbackRoyal) February 14, 2024

Tonight's victim

25 is entering shark infested waters tonight 😈🦈🗣️ pic.twitter.com/luFTR8Rqv3 — The Trough 🐗🗣 (@RazorbackTrough) February 14, 2024

Good mental health

I need the Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball team to play in a manner that is not bad for my mental health tonight — Legally Fishy (@LegallyFishy) February 15, 2024

Fond memories of Ricky the Fourth

T his is one razorback that's going places. Just a beast!!!! https://t.co/J1oFmC7nHB — Josh (@Josh17411107) February 15, 2024

Prayers for fallen officers

Tonight as I cheer on Ole Rocky Top to beat the razorbacks in Arkansas my thoughts and prayers are still with Blount County Sheriffs office and the family of Greg McCowan and Deputy Shelby Eggers. This has been a very difficult situation for all of East Tennessee. Praying — Vols4LifeGBfan (@MaysJason92004) February 15, 2024

