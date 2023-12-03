Social media jokingly reacts to Colorado missing out on the College Football Playoff

Unlike fans of Florida State, Georgia, Alabama and Texas, Colorado loyalists weren’t exactly on the edge of their seats watching the College Football Playoff selection show on Sunday morning.

The Buffs were certainly an improved team in 2023, but head coach Deion Sanders’ squad still fell two wins short of a bowl bid and finished last in the Pac-12.

Regardless, Colorado remains one of the most talked-about teams in college football. As Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama all made the final top four, many social media users joked that Colorado should’ve made the cut with Coach Prime on its side.

Check out some of the best tweets:

we can all agree… https://t.co/eplrUMqsWW — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) December 3, 2023

For the record my selection for the CFP would have been 1. Iowa 2. Utah State 3. Nevada 4. Colorado 1 v 4 coaching matchup would have been lit but noooooobody ever listens. — Landon Stauffer (@landon_stauffer) December 3, 2023

Going to be an interesting day… Since eSECpn pays for the CFP, I'm preparing to laugh if the committee decides to take: 1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Colorado

4. Michigan (for a feigned touch of legitimacy) Then adds Ole Miss + Tennessee up close I'm only half joking… 🤣🤦‍♂️ — Tony Altimore (@TJAltimore) December 3, 2023

Everybody giving their predictions for CFP 4. Here’s mine in no particular order: 1) Winner of Army/Navy this week. America’s team y’all!

2) Colorado— Because Deion said so.

3) Liberty. They’re undefeated y’all!

4) South Florida—Needed a team from the south and they’re eligible! — Mike Hopper, MS, LAT, ATC (@mnhopper1s) December 3, 2023

My Official CFP 1. Michigan (without Harbaugh)

2. UGA and Bama superteam

3. Week 1-3 Colorado

4. Carolina Panthers – –

5. Texas

6. Washington — Jack Woodward (@jhwoody17) December 3, 2023

Final CFP rankings

1. COLORADO

2. CONNOR STALLIONS

3. CALEB WILLIAMS

4. COLORADO AGAIN — Colson J. Streitmatter (@colsonstreit) December 3, 2023

If the committee considered TV ratings, Colorado's playoff hopes would be much improved. — David Ubben (@davidubben) December 3, 2023

If a 1-loss Bama or Texas get in the CFP over an undefeated FSU there’s no reason Colorado shouldn’t be considered — Bitt (@ReverendSpencer) December 3, 2023

My CFP picks: Florida States Defense

Iowa’s Special Teams

Jack Plummer against Boston College

Week 1 Colorado I said what I said — Jeff Byrne III (@JeffByrneIII) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire