Social media jokingly reacts to Colorado missing out on the College Football Playoff

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
Unlike fans of Florida State, Georgia, Alabama and Texas, Colorado loyalists weren’t exactly on the edge of their seats watching the College Football Playoff selection show on Sunday morning.

The Buffs were certainly an improved team in 2023, but head coach Deion Sanders’ squad still fell two wins short of a bowl bid and finished last in the Pac-12.

Regardless, Colorado remains one of the most talked-about teams in college football. As Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama all made the final top four, many social media users joked that Colorado should’ve made the cut with Coach Prime on its side.

Check out some of the best tweets:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire