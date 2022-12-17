Social media hype ahead of Florida’s Las Vegas Bowl matchup

The final game of Florida’s 2022 season is finally here and Gator Nation is ready to end things on a positive note after an up-and-down year. UF has a chance to close out the first year of the Billy Napier era the same way it started it — with a win over a ranked Pac-12 opponent.

The big difference between Florida’s game against Utah and its Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Oregon State is depth. The Gators are down a good number of starters and depth players thanks to the upcoming NFL draft and transfer portal departures. Most notably, quarterback Anthony Richardson is sitting out to preserve his health for the draft, and there’s no telling what Jack Miller III will look like in his first collegiate start.

Still, Florida will push through those issues and fight tooth and nail to upset an Oregon State team that’s ranked No. 16 on the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The good news is that the Beavers are also playing their backup quarterback after an injury and subsequent transfer put them into a tight spot.

Here’s what experts and fans are saying ahead of the big game.

Today we're honoring Mike Leach.

