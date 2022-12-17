Social media hype ahead of Florida’s Las Vegas Bowl matchup
The final game of Florida’s 2022 season is finally here and Gator Nation is ready to end things on a positive note after an up-and-down year. UF has a chance to close out the first year of the Billy Napier era the same way it started it — with a win over a ranked Pac-12 opponent.
The big difference between Florida’s game against Utah and its Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Oregon State is depth. The Gators are down a good number of starters and depth players thanks to the upcoming NFL draft and transfer portal departures. Most notably, quarterback Anthony Richardson is sitting out to preserve his health for the draft, and there’s no telling what Jack Miller III will look like in his first collegiate start.
Still, Florida will push through those issues and fight tooth and nail to upset an Oregon State team that’s ranked No. 16 on the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The good news is that the Beavers are also playing their backup quarterback after an injury and subsequent transfer put them into a tight spot.
Here’s what experts and fans are saying ahead of the big game.
Wake up, it's game day!
It's @LasVegasBowl time!
🆚 Oregon State
📍 Las Vegas, NV
🕢 2:30 p.m. ET
📺 @ESPN
📻 Gators Sports Network from Learfield
📱 https://t.co/21C9551iRN#GoGators | #jOURney pic.twitter.com/9FV4iYgeYw
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 17, 2022
How could you not be pumped?
Total team effort.
🎥 Game 13 Trailer — @LasVegasBowl pic.twitter.com/bBANIuU4Zu
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 17, 2022
Gators honoring Mike Leach with a helmet decal
Today we're honoring Mike Leach.
Our hearts are with his family, friends and the @HailStateFB community. pic.twitter.com/1fCm7qlMPH
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 17, 2022
The squad
Your 2022 @LasVegasBowl Squad #GoGators | #jOURney pic.twitter.com/PbQo3v7Nu3
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 17, 2022
The sights of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
Viva! pic.twitter.com/UtjfZwFW86
— Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) December 17, 2022
The band's all here
Good morning @Vegas! It’s game day!! 🚨🚨🚨 #LVBowl | #GoGators | #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/3vNic3fPNR
— SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) December 17, 2022
AD Scott Stricklin made the trip
Gameday. #GoGators @LasVegasBowl 🐊🏈 pic.twitter.com/cQvTsjj0Gv
— Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) December 17, 2022
The Las Vegas Bowl Fan Fest
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the #LVBowl Fan Fest #GoGators https://t.co/up3FqWyI9W
— Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) December 17, 2022
The calm before the storm
Almost time Gator Fans! @GatorsFB #Florida #Gators #UF pic.twitter.com/oEtOg9jUuY
— Jason Higdon (@Jason_Higdon) December 17, 2022