Social media heavily criticizes NBC broadcast of Notre Dame-USC

Notre Dame playing USC always draws a big audience no matter who’s broadcasting it. It’s one of the great rivalries in college football, so even people who don’t have a rooting interest will tune in. That means more eyes than usual are exposed to how NBC covers Irish games. It turns out that might not have been the best thing.

As has been custom for the past couple of years now, the broadcast team of Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett was subject to heavy criticism. But there also were noticeable sound issues as the broadcast’s audio kept cutting out at times. Most egregiously, at least for me, NBC’s feed completely cut out for an extended period in the fourth quarter, so I only heard Jadarian Price’s kick return touchdown on the radio broadcast. Not a good look for the network.

NBC Sports executives need to take a good look at their Notre Dame broadcasts and correct a lot of things. Irish fans will watch regardless because they don’t have any other way to see home games short of making the trip to Notre Dame Stadium. But that doesn’t entitle NBC to put in half an effort into these games.Viewers deserve a lot better.

Here are only a few complaints from viewers on social media:

Ben Jamin

Why does @nbc have Ray Romano and a highschool broadcast student on the call for #NotreDame #USC ??? — Ben Jamin (@TheOldBeezer) October 14, 2023

Chris Breach

What’s with all the production problems at the #NotreDame game? #NBC — Chris Breach (@breacher60) October 15, 2023

Kyle Smathers

Nepotism Collinsworth is the play by play for Notre Dame on NBC?! My god that’s terrible. #NotreDame #USC #NBC — Kyle Smathers (@Kes8514) October 14, 2023

Mac Smith

This NBC stream of the USC v Notre Dame game is absolute garbage. Lagging, stuttering, audio and picture not lined up. So bad and unacceptable @NBCSports — Mac Smith (@MaccAttacc17) October 14, 2023

Terry Blumer

I sure wish NBC could get better announcers for the Notre Dame games. Jax Collinsworth is horrible — Terry Blumer (@tblumer67) October 14, 2023

Tim Kalinowski

I’m legitimately offended by how bad NBC’s Notre Dame coverage is. Is this the Saugus high school broadcast? — Tim Kalinowski (@TimmyKal12) October 15, 2023

Nate Brown

This NBC broadcast of #NotreDame football is a big step back. Just not good 👎 — Nate Brown (@natesportsguy) October 15, 2023

Chris Dokish

How much pull does Cris Collinsworth have at NBC that not only does he get his stupid PFF rankings on the network, but also gets his son the play by play job for Notre Dame games?a — Chris Dokish (@ChrisDokish) October 14, 2023

David Alm

This play by play on NBC is awful. He sounds like a HS football announcer. #NotreDame — David Alm (@Almy1) October 14, 2023

Thomas Casale

Hard to believe NBC pays all this money for Notre Dame football and then hires Mini Collinsworth and Jason Garrett as the announcers. It's like watching guys call Class B high school football. — Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) October 14, 2023

Dan Back

These NBC Notre Dame broadcasts are just the worst. Announcers just so boring & sounds like they are in a closet. — Dan Back (@dan_back) October 15, 2023

Jake Asman

The audio and the overall broadcast quality of this Notre Dame vs. USC game on NBC is an unmitigated disaster. — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) October 15, 2023

Robby Kalland

I'm sure Notre Dame has enough lawyer alums to figure out how to file a class action lawsuit against NBC for subjecting them to this booth each week — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) October 15, 2023

John Tague

I just turned off the sound for the Notre Dame game. Hey NBC you do realize that your audience are ND fans right? — John Tague (@johnjtague) October 14, 2023

I don’t generally get too mad over nepo hires but Jac Collinsworth calling play by play on this Notre Dame game is really amateur hour stuff that makes NBC look terrible — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) October 15, 2023

Mike Hendrix

Is Collinsworth a fill-in tonight or the regular play by play for Notre Dame / NBC football? — Mike Hendrix (@MrMHendrix) October 15, 2023

Brandon Jackson

This USC Notre Dame game getting NBC announcers is criminal — Brandon Jackson (@Bjaxx2) October 14, 2023

Matt Snyder

NBC paid a bajillion dollars to put Big Ten games on peacock, and they’re apparently using the local high school crew to broadcast it. NBC pays a bajillion dollars for the Notre Dame contract, and they’re apparently using the local high school crew to broadcast it — Matt Snyder (@officialmattsny) October 15, 2023

Michael Vallely

I'm digging this NBC broadcast of Notre Dame vs USC. Crowd noise muffled and the announcers sound like they are 6 inches away from me. — Michael Vallely (@mkvallely314) October 14, 2023

Mike Adzima

NBC really couldn’t do better than Jack Collinsworth to call Notre Dame vs USC? — Mike Adzima (@mikeadzima) October 14, 2023

Brian Belefski

The Notre Dame on NBC announcing crew of Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett do not have a big game feel. This feels like a MAC game on ESPN+. — Brian Belefski (@BBelefski) October 14, 2023

Greg Bettinelli

Watching USC vs Notre Dame on NBC muted is 10x more exciting than listening to the announcers calling the game. — Greg Bettinelli (@gregbettinelli) October 15, 2023

Jason Kirk

You know that feeling of falling asleep in a vehicle on the highway late at night? The NBC Notre Dame broadcast is delivering it — Jason Kirk (jasonkirk.fyi on bluesky) (@JasonKirk_fyi) October 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire