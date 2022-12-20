Social media goes wild after USC lands elite Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb

The USC Trojans don’t mess around in the transfer portal, especially with Lincoln Riley in town.

On the same day that they landed Arizona star WR Dorian Singer, the Trojans addressed some needs on defense by landing Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb.

Cobb was the No. 2-ranked LB in the portal and is a much-needed addition to the Trojans, especially with Ralen Goforth headed to Washington and Tuli Tuipulotu still deciding on his next destination (NFL or not).

Alex Grinch must be happy to land a talented player such as Cobb. Trojan fans and USC reporters and analysts immediately took to social media to share their thoughts:

TRANSFER RANKING IS GOING UP

Based on the new numbers, Mason Cobb's commitment pushes #USC's transfer class to No. 5 in the nation https://t.co/o1O3Xz7TN4 — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 20, 2022

BUILDING SOMETHING

SOMEONE SEEMS MAD

Riley stealing more Big12 players https://t.co/NEYZXbN7LF — 🌹MUSSEMERITUS🌹 (@MUSSemeritus) December 20, 2022

IT WILL AT LEAST BE BETTER (WE THINK)

Oh my oh my… that defense gonna be scary by next year https://t.co/xXaW89HXNV — markolepre (@LepreMarko) December 20, 2022

MORE MORE MORE!

MOAR LINEBACKERS Biggest commitment yet for USC out of the transfer portal. Major position of need plus a very productive starter from another Power 5 program. Cobb was All-Big-12 second team and led OkState with 96 tackles. https://t.co/oFv9anARom — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 20, 2022

VERY BIG

ADDING QUALITY AND DEPTH

SIGNIFICANT

Oklahoma State’s leading tackler Mason Cobb heading to USC. Another big addition for the Trojans from the transfer portal. @USC_Rivals https://t.co/JMtOUnQ99A — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) December 20, 2022

HARD TO ARGUE

Lincoln Riley vs the State of Oklahoma is objectively becoming a blow out https://t.co/rdUJkIHY55 — OKSTATE TAKES (@OkstateTakes) December 20, 2022

POKES LOSE A BIG ONE

Big time pick up for the Trojans. Will be missed in Stillwater https://t.co/3q3GZRw1F5 — Stevie Buck (@sbuck10) December 20, 2022

INSTANT IMPROVEMENT

Huge get. LB was the biggest weakness on the defense last year. Cobb makes this team better immediately. https://t.co/fExcsOv3PM — Trevor (@BetterBelding) December 20, 2022

SURE IS

My goodness Lincoln Riley is building something https://t.co/XsT0T1mWpc — Drew (@TheDrew86) December 20, 2022

NO. 2 ON THE BOARD

Big get for #USC as Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb commits to the #Trojans. Cobb is rated the No. 2 transfer linebacker nationally by @247SportsPortal https://t.co/TY4FO6NIMO — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) December 20, 2022

NO LIES

Huge LB pickup we love that ✌️ https://t.co/gF63bS2ysc — Kirk Langley Jr. (@KLangley_15) December 20, 2022

FACT

Absolutely mammoth commit. https://t.co/PH3iltuhUK — fight on forever (@gouxforever) December 20, 2022

ANOTHER ONE

I might start to call USCJ DJ Khalid cause he just dropped another one. Deuces Up✌🏾 LB MASON COBB COMMITS TO USC https://t.co/m9NrWIpjhI via @YouTube — USC Trojan Empire (@usctrojanempire) December 20, 2022

CHESS AND CHECKERS

Mason Cobb is another big name. They have no shortage of top players they could target. I just knew Riley loved Flowe as a recruit. It made sense, but I guess they’ll take Flowe if they lost Singer lol. https://t.co/Mkmk9T4ZRh — Yatagarasu Kane Webb (@FightOnTwist) December 19, 2022

HE CAN TACKLE!

Complete stat line for Mason Cobb is mouthwatering: 96 tackles, 13 TFL, 11 QBH, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 PBU — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 20, 2022

AREN'T WE ALL?

So pumped for Mason Cobb!! https://t.co/RauB6wUloW — Dusty Litster (@dustylitster) December 20, 2022

DEFINITELY

Mason Cobb to USC. Will be an impact player in that defense. https://t.co/EVzOXI83GN — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) December 20, 2022

JUST WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED!

More Defense!! Welcome Mason Cobb ✌️⚔️ https://t.co/5afFGWl2W9 — LBCTrojan ✌️ (@LbcTrojan) December 20, 2022

