Social media goes wild after USC lands elite Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb

Matt Wadleigh
The USC Trojans don’t mess around in the transfer portal, especially with Lincoln Riley in town.

On the same day that they landed Arizona star WR Dorian Singer, the Trojans addressed some needs on defense by landing Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb.

Cobb was the No. 2-ranked LB in the portal and is a much-needed addition to the Trojans, especially with Ralen Goforth headed to Washington and Tuli Tuipulotu still deciding on his next destination (NFL or not).

Alex Grinch must be happy to land a talented player such as Cobb. Trojan fans and USC reporters and analysts immediately took to social media to share their thoughts:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

