Social media goes wild over what Bill O’Brien told Jalen Milroe

Bill O’Brien has had success at both the collegiate level and in the NFL as a head coach and coordinator. However, Alabama fans were not too fond of him during his two years in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. Now, they have another reason to not be his biggest fans.

During media availability ahead of the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe went public with a bombshell a statement: O’Brien told Milroe that he should consider switching positions.

The starting quarterback for the Tide during O’Brien’s tenure at Alabama was Heisman winner and first overall pick in the NFL draft, Bryce Young. Milroe was serving as QB2 for the team and appeared in games after, even starting against Texas A&M one week while Young was out with a shoulder injury.

It appears that O’Brien strongly doubted what Milroe, who finished No. 6 in the final 2023 Heisman voting, could do at the helm of an offense. Now, Milroe has Tommy Rees calling the offense for the Crimson Tide and he has flourished as a passer and leader.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on what O’Brien said to Milroe.

Milroe has fought hard to have the last laugh

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe says his former OC and current Patriots OC Bill O'Brien told him he should not be a quarterback. "How would you feel if I told you that you sucked?" "Look where I'm at right now. So who gets the last laugh?"pic.twitter.com/xurEAr61ge — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2023

How can you not root for him?

I can’t really say I’ve ever been a bigger fan of a player or more proud of a player than I am for Jalen Milroe right now. pic.twitter.com/OTXw8P8ddM — 🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@_bigbam_) December 28, 2023

A bunch of positions? How about QB1.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe clapped back at Bill O'Brien suggesting he change positions🔥 “My own offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien told me I shouldn’t play quarterback. So there’s a lot of things I can have motivation on… He told me a bunch of positions I could have switched… pic.twitter.com/V107Idrp4R — On3 (@On3sports) December 28, 2023

Rees knows what it's like

Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe speaks with reporters here in Los Angeles. Speaking incredibly highly of OC Tommy Rees. Says Rees is the first OC he’s even worked with who actually played the quarterback position at a high level. @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/qoZH6Oh6HN — Johnny Congdon (@congdonsation) December 28, 2023

He did not forget

Jalen Milroe kept the receipts 👀 pic.twitter.com/QGgj40Tod2 — ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2023

Hard to deny that his story is remarkable

Just keep balling brother. Believe in you! @JalenMilroe this is a testimony. Your testimony. https://t.co/f4VQJYUszD — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 28, 2023

Built for it.

Jalen Milroe has the demeanor and mindset of an NFL veteran. I will never stop rooting for this kid. pic.twitter.com/AWVVN0A5mG — Christian Williams (@CWilliamsNFL) December 28, 2023

Proved him wrong.

THIS LEAGUE!!! Bill O'Brien told Jalen Milroe he shouldn’t be a quarterback.

pic.twitter.com/SWKkbAN1en — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 28, 2023

His critics are his biggest motivators

#Alabama QB Jalen Milroe says Bill O'Brien his former OC told him he shouldn't play Quarterback: "How would you feel if I told you that you sucked?" "Look where I'm at right now. So who gets the last laugh?" Jalen Milroe is proving the critics wrong 😤 https://t.co/ilzoCVhsHx pic.twitter.com/LWuo974XW9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 28, 2023

He took the heat and dished it out when the time was right.

“My own offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien told me I shouldn’t play quarterback.” Shots fired from Jalen Milroe 👀pic.twitter.com/kg0Tjk1Z9G — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 28, 2023

Yikes indeed...

Yikes… 😬 Alabama QB Jalen Milroe says former OC Bill O'Brien told him he should not be a quarterback.

pic.twitter.com/Ck68Ghyvvs — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 28, 2023

Does it run this deep?

Bill O'Brien wanted Jalen Milroe to switch positions. Has any coach in the Belichick tree got anything right? Ever?

pic.twitter.com/ECHEDVbxR3 — Mike Williams (@SelfMade0602) December 28, 2023

Dunked on BOB

Jalen Milroe at the Rose Bowl presser pic.twitter.com/dRoej6afqA — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 28, 2023

Silence is the goal

“My old Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien said I shouldn’t play Quarterback” Jalen Milroe still looking to silence his critics pic.twitter.com/OZxrkxY6d0 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 28, 2023

The support grows

I’ve been a Jalen Milroe fan all season, his growth and development has been superb. But now, hearing this, I’m rooting for him even harder. Keep proving doubters wrong young man! https://t.co/JR8mhsstFb — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 28, 2023

This is a huge L

Bill O’Brien will catch L’s for the rest of time.. pic.twitter.com/AJntAjwwQa — Bryant-Denny Stadium (@BryantDenny_UA) December 28, 2023

Giving? Never heard of it.

Bill O’Brien – the gift that keeps taking https://t.co/0bdkdG0VLl — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire