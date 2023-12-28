Advertisement

Social media goes wild over what Bill O’Brien told Jalen Milroe

AJ Spurr
·4 min read

Bill O’Brien has had success at both the collegiate level and in the NFL as a head coach and coordinator. However, Alabama fans were not too fond of him during his two years in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. Now, they have another reason to not be his biggest fans.

During media availability ahead of the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe went public with a bombshell a statement: O’Brien told Milroe that he should consider switching positions.

The starting quarterback for the Tide during O’Brien’s tenure at Alabama was Heisman winner and first overall pick in the NFL draft, Bryce Young. Milroe was serving as QB2 for the team and appeared in games after, even starting against Texas A&M one week while Young was out with a shoulder injury.

It appears that O’Brien strongly doubted what Milroe, who finished No. 6 in the final 2023 Heisman voting, could do at the helm of an offense. Now, Milroe has Tommy Rees calling the offense for the Crimson Tide and he has flourished as a passer and leader.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on what O’Brien said to Milroe.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire