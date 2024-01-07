Advertisement

Social media goes wild over C.J. Stroud’s first-play 75-yard TD against Colts

Doug Farrar
·3 min read

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been one of the most impressive first-year players at his position in pro football history, and in Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts — the winner takes the AFC North — it didn’t take long for Stroud to show why he is who he is. With 9:06 left in the first quarter, Stroud hit play-action and zinged the ball wayyyyyy downfield in the direction of receiver Nico Collins, who singed rookie cornerback JuJu Brents for a 75-yard score.

Stroud is doing this right now without three of his top five receivers due to injury — Tank Dell, Robert Woods, and Noah Brown — but as long as he has Nico Collins on the field, things will be alright.

Receiver Puks Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams will have something to say about that, but at this point, how do you not have Stroud as No. 1 in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation?

Those who saw the play, and were on Twitter at the time, seemed to agree.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire