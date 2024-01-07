Social media goes wild over C.J. Stroud’s first-play 75-yard TD against Colts

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been one of the most impressive first-year players at his position in pro football history, and in Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts — the winner takes the AFC North — it didn’t take long for Stroud to show why he is who he is. With 9:06 left in the first quarter, Stroud hit play-action and zinged the ball wayyyyyy downfield in the direction of receiver Nico Collins, who singed rookie cornerback JuJu Brents for a 75-yard score.

Stroud is doing this right now without three of his top five receivers due to injury — Tank Dell, Robert Woods, and Noah Brown — but as long as he has Nico Collins on the field, things will be alright.

Receiver Puks Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams will have something to say about that, but at this point, how do you not have Stroud as No. 1 in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation?

Those who saw the play, and were on Twitter at the time, seemed to agree.

We all knew Stroud had a cannon when he was coming out, but his arm strength still takes me by surprise sometimes. It just looks easy. pic.twitter.com/T2GOZ9nlKn — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 7, 2024

The All-22 angle of the CJ Stroud TD pass to Nico Collins is even more jaw-dropping… the ball placement. pic.twitter.com/NO0ZTk3Uqu — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 7, 2024

The way CJ Stroud steps up in the pocket, the arm strength he puts on this throw, the route Nico Collins runs. Everything is perfect. pic.twitter.com/GThfZy37z0 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 7, 2024

Good lord what a throw from CJ Stroud pic.twitter.com/7eVKHnPKTq — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 7, 2024

That throw by Stroud pic.twitter.com/baiwHcnCVQ — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 7, 2024

C.J. Stroud. We are all witnesses pic.twitter.com/rnTX4YPeeL — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) January 7, 2024

C.J. Stroud is the BEST rookie QB since?____ His 300th completion of the year was a good one. Man to man post right in stride. Looks too easy. #Texans #Colts pic.twitter.com/Bqyys1ubk5 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 7, 2024

Coleridge Bernard "C. J." Stroud IV pic.twitter.com/opiemVl4W8 — O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) January 7, 2024

It was an unheard of thing when Dan Marino stepped in as a rookie with the 1983 #Dolphins & posted a 96 passer rating. No rookie QB did it again until the 2000s. Now C.J. Stroud is trying to be the 6th since Marino (minimum: 250 attempts). #Texans pic.twitter.com/VcByRfwtjh — Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) January 7, 2024

