Advertisement

Social media goes crazy over Steelers LB Alex Highsmith’s Pick-6

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

We might have seen the fastest touchdown in Steelers history on Monday night. On the first play of the game, Steelers EDGE Alex Highsmith took a deflected pass, hauled it in and took it in for the touchdown to give Pittsburgh the early 7-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns. Social media wasted no time in going nuts over the impressive play.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire