Social media goes crazy over Steelers LB Alex Highsmith’s Pick-6

We might have seen the fastest touchdown in Steelers history on Monday night. On the first play of the game, Steelers EDGE Alex Highsmith took a deflected pass, hauled it in and took it in for the touchdown to give Pittsburgh the early 7-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns. Social media wasted no time in going nuts over the impressive play.

HIGHSMITH BABY!!!! — brittknee 🫠 (@brittthebishhh) September 19, 2023

HERE WE GO!!! Alex Highsmith scores a PICK 6 nine seconds into Monday night's game against the Browns. pic.twitter.com/zLumQXrcp9 — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) September 19, 2023

I wonder if Watson consented to highsmith catching that ball — Cautiously Optimistic Pitt Fan (@pantherhoops12) September 19, 2023

there aint nothin alex highsmith cant do pic.twitter.com/1gMP0bkcNT — lex (@alexarumberg) September 19, 2023

Highsmith is a elite player — anthony jobbagy (@AnthonyJobbagy) September 19, 2023

Alex highsmith making a statement!! — TheBurghSports (@TheBurghhSports) September 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire