Social media furiously reacts to Texas A&M’s 20-13 loss to Tennessee

Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) heads into the bye week with back-to-back losses, the latest courtesy of a 20-13 defeat to No. 19 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC). The score may have been close, but that doesn’t mean the loss was any easier to stomach, especially for Aggie fans.

Poor pass protection, a lack of inspired play on offense, and another wasted effort by Texas A&M’s stout defense have the Aggies looking in the mirror with serious questions. At this point in the season, Aggieland wants this team to close out the season strong and with some promise.

If not, then it’s feasible that a sequel performance to 2022’s debacle may be in the cards. No one is questioning the level of talent or the recruiting prowess that’s been on display in College Station. But with Jimbo Fisher still failing to notch a true SEC road win since 2021, questions are bubbling up around the trajectory of this program, specifically as it pertains to producing wins on the field.

Fisher notably focused on how the players were feeling during his postgame press conference, pushing aside the frustrations and disappointment from A&M’s fanbase and the boosters. That’s not to say they didn’t make their voices heard across the social media timeline.

Here are the notable social media reactions to Texas A&M’s 20-13 loss to Tennessee in Week 7.

Let the Jimbo discourse...begin

Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M has spent $895 million on football stadium & facility upgrades as well as guaranteed Head Coaching salaries in order to finally compete in their conference. Conference Win Pct

• Big12 (0.527)

• SEC (0.537) Worth. Every. Penny. pic.twitter.com/6iFdZQhMpz — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) October 15, 2023

How long before Ross Bjork has a serious conversation?

Texas A&M with Jimbo Fisher post COVID-19: 2021

Talent Rank: 8

Record: 8-4 2022

Talent Rank: 4

Record: 5-7 2023:

Talent Rank: 4

Record: 4-3 Average Talent Rank: 5

Overall Record: 17-14 (72/131) Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/mbaFO3Cs3g — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 14, 2023

A more accurate question: how close has A&M been to winning the SEC West?

Jimbo Fisher and his staff were hired to take Texas A&M to Atlanta and beyond We’re 6 years in and Texas A&M still isn’t there Some major changes need to be made for this football program — Tim England (@tengland_150) October 14, 2023

What would the ramifications be on that incoming 2024 recruiting class?

Jimbo Fisher has to go. Period. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) October 14, 2023

The referees were just as atrocious as the pass protection

A penalty was not called on this play during Texas A&M's final drive. pic.twitter.com/yDlhLX3qWR — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Pain...

What it’s like being a Texas A&M football fan… pic.twitter.com/nDMNFZUuOR — Kyle Lovinggood 🌵👍🏼 (@kloveaggs) October 15, 2023

A&M's inability to muster...anything in the second half is baffling

In the second half of its last three games combined, Texas A&M has scored only nine points and committed six turnovers. In 18 drives … seven punts, six turnovers, three missed field goals, one safety, one turnover on downs. This offense is a problem and can't adjust at all. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) October 14, 2023

Tra Carson feeling the same way like all of us

Is that 7 or 8 road Ls in a row on the road for my aggies? Smh bad football — Tra Carson (@PlutoCarson) October 14, 2023

We still have yet to see this offense with Conner Weigman for the entire season

I know you all want Jimbo gone my fellow Aggies but I’m sorry those recruits will speak up for him and man you guys are going to be upset with me on this but Conner Weigman has to play a full season next year and depending on how that season goes will determine his future. Gigem — Jay Pops “The Host” TAMU Football(4-2)(2-1)SEC (@JayPops5) October 14, 2023

Coaching...execution...it falls on the staff to prepare them for the challenge ahead

At some point you can’t blame the players. Undisciplined football in year 6 comes down to coaching. The talent is there. The facilities are there. The fans are there. Constant mistakes has to be fixed through coaching. It’s year 6 and I have seen zero progress. — ATB – Texas A&M (@Aggies_ATB) October 14, 2023

