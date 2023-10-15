Advertisement

Social media furiously reacts to Texas A&M’s 20-13 loss to Tennessee

Pete Hernandez
·4 min read

Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) heads into the bye week with back-to-back losses, the latest courtesy of a 20-13 defeat to No. 19 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC). The score may have been close, but that doesn’t mean the loss was any easier to stomach, especially for Aggie fans.

Poor pass protection, a lack of inspired play on offense, and another wasted effort by Texas A&M’s stout defense have the Aggies looking in the mirror with serious questions. At this point in the season, Aggieland wants this team to close out the season strong and with some promise.

If not, then it’s feasible that a sequel performance to 2022’s debacle may be in the cards. No one is questioning the level of talent or the recruiting prowess that’s been on display in College Station. But with Jimbo Fisher still failing to notch a true SEC road win since 2021, questions are bubbling up around the trajectory of this program, specifically as it pertains to producing wins on the field.

Fisher notably focused on how the players were feeling during his postgame press conference, pushing aside the frustrations and disappointment from A&M’s fanbase and the boosters. That’s not to say they didn’t make their voices heard across the social media timeline.

Here are the notable social media reactions to Texas A&M’s 20-13 loss to Tennessee in Week 7.

Let the Jimbo discourse...begin

How long before Ross Bjork has a serious conversation?

A more accurate question: how close has A&M been to winning the SEC West?

What would the ramifications be on that incoming 2024 recruiting class?

The referees were just as atrocious as the pass protection

Pain...

A&M's inability to muster...anything in the second half is baffling

Tra Carson feeling the same way like all of us

We still have yet to see this offense with Conner Weigman for the entire season

Coaching...execution...it falls on the staff to prepare them for the challenge ahead

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire