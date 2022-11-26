Social media has a field day with broadcast crew in Iowa basketball’s win over Clemson

It may have taken forever, but Iowa basketball is 5-0!

Despite a bit of a down performance by some of their biggest stars, Iowa were able to hold of Clemson for a 74-71 victory. Patrick McCaffrey led the Hawkeyes with 21 points.

The 25th ranked Hawkeyes are still undefeated, but the result almost became secondary on social media at the end of the game. The finish took forever because of a review, and a bit of chicanery from the commentary team. I’ve never seen a commentary team convince a referee crew to take a second look at something as they adamantly yelled over the air that they were right, only to have the refs come over and explain to them why they were wrong.

That legitimately happened and it took 10 minutes to review whether or not Filip Rebraca put back to put Iowa up by three counted. Announcers trying to influence referee decisions, and showing an entire nation that they do not know how automated clocks work in sports.

Now, instead of the story being on Iowa gutting out a gritty neutral-site victory over a quality opponent despite not playing that well, the attention is shifted to a bunch of goofy gaffes by the commentary. Instead of telling the story, they were the story. Here were the best social media reactions to what was a truly interesting end to the game.

Just Waiting for Iowa Basketball

Basketball School?

Rebraca Cooking

Refs having a night

https://twitter.com/DavidEickholt/status/1596327048443826176?s=20&t=TAwUm8njZhpcl2OHkEa7jQ

Cue the Start of Commentary Bashing Tweets

Those Poor Announcers

Not a Good Night for CBS Sports Network

Maybe He'll Get it Eventually

Double Duty!

I Don't Either to be Fair

Math is Pretty Hard

A Bit Ridiculous Eh?

Brain Hurty

The Football Player?

They Were Pretty Shocked

Oh Yeah They Won

