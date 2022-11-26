Social media has a field day with broadcast crew in Iowa basketball’s win over Clemson

It may have taken forever, but Iowa basketball is 5-0!

Despite a bit of a down performance by some of their biggest stars, Iowa were able to hold of Clemson for a 74-71 victory. Patrick McCaffrey led the Hawkeyes with 21 points.

The 25th ranked Hawkeyes are still undefeated, but the result almost became secondary on social media at the end of the game. The finish took forever because of a review, and a bit of chicanery from the commentary team. I’ve never seen a commentary team convince a referee crew to take a second look at something as they adamantly yelled over the air that they were right, only to have the refs come over and explain to them why they were wrong.

That legitimately happened and it took 10 minutes to review whether or not Filip Rebraca put back to put Iowa up by three counted. Announcers trying to influence referee decisions, and showing an entire nation that they do not know how automated clocks work in sports.

Now, instead of the story being on Iowa gutting out a gritty neutral-site victory over a quality opponent despite not playing that well, the attention is shifted to a bunch of goofy gaffes by the commentary. Instead of telling the story, they were the story. Here were the best social media reactions to what was a truly interesting end to the game.

Just Waiting for Iowa Basketball

Enter half with Nebraska up 17-0. Only 94 minutes until Iowa basketball is on. — BHGPunts (@BHGP) November 25, 2022

Can we move up the start time on either of Iowa's basketball games? — BHGPunts (@BHGP) November 25, 2022

Basketball School?

No clue why Iowa students continue to show up for football games and not basketball. The basketball product is better and infinitely more exciting — Nick Juskewycz (Sked) (@NickJuskewycz) November 25, 2022

Rebraca Cooking

REBRACA COOKIN' pic.twitter.com/gc1IDU26cg — Ivan Pepperoni, an Ivan Bologna Parody Account (@PV_GIA) November 26, 2022

Refs having a night

All the referees hate Iowa. — Ivan Pepperoni, an Ivan Bologna Parody Account (@PV_GIA) November 26, 2022

Cue the Start of Commentary Bashing Tweets

Who is this bozo east coast commentator on the Iowa basketball game? — Mike Huggins (@MikeHuggins33) November 26, 2022

Those Poor Announcers

These poor announcers in the Iowa basketball game have no clue how shot clocks work 😂 — Jordan Rommes (@JordanRommes) November 26, 2022

Not a Good Night for CBS Sports Network

I hope iowa never pays another game on CBS sports network. These announcers are absolutely terrible and do not understand basketball — Aaron Trier (@aarontrier) November 26, 2022

Maybe He'll Get it Eventually

Who’s the announcer for the Clemson Iowa basketball game? I want to have a convo about milliseconds bc this man is DUMB — La Sportz Beyotch (@SportzBitch) November 26, 2022

Double Duty!

Why are @CBSSports announcers officiating the Iowa/Clemson basketball game? — Luke Sabers (@LukeSabers) November 26, 2022

I Don't Either to be Fair

These announcers don't understand fractions of seconds?! #iowabasketball — Chris Williams (@Chris_Wms) November 26, 2022

Math is Pretty Hard

These announcers don't understand how a clock with tenths is different from a clock that doesn't have tenths. — Ivan Pepperoni, an Ivan Bologna Parody Account (@PV_GIA) November 26, 2022

A Bit Ridiculous Eh?

This Clemson-Iowa thing is hilarious. Announcers are mad that the game clock (which shows tenths of seconds) started but the shot clock (which does not) "didn't start." Game clock was at 40.1. Shot clock at 3. Shot clock should go to 2 when shot clock goes to 39.1, which it did. — /r/CollegeBasketball (@redditCBB) November 26, 2022

Brain Hurty

Looks like it should be in. Commentators apoplectic but 3 could mean 3.9. — BHGPunts (@BHGP) November 26, 2022

Wait so these guys are about to use the broadcast? — BHGPunts (@BHGP) November 26, 2022

First of it's kind "COMMENTATOR SHOW" where these guys get a rule book read to them. — BHGPunts (@BHGP) November 26, 2022

The Football Player?

Announcer just said Fran is "telling his guys to get it into Conner, to get it into Gafney." There is no Gafney on the team. — Ivan Pepperoni, an Ivan Bologna Parody Account (@PV_GIA) November 26, 2022

They Were Pretty Shocked

Oh Yeah They Won

