College football: Social media roasts Brian Kelly after FSU routs LSU

Nick Shepkowski
·5 min read

For the third time in three seasons, Brian Kelly spent Labor Day weekend taking on Florida State.

In 2021 it was Kelly and Notre Dame escaping Tallahassee with an overtime win after blowing a three-touchdown lead in the second half.

Last year, Kelly’s first game as LSU head coach ended with LSU having an extra point blocked that would have sent the game into overtime in New Orleans.

And then there was Sunday night where No. 5 LSU had a 17-14 halftime lead against No. 8 Florida State only to surrender 31-straight second half points and lose the opener 45-24.

As you can probably expect, social media had a field day on Brian Kelly following the defeat. Here are some of the best.

Going Tommy Rees

Enjoy that L

Hate to see it

But the athletes cafeteria is certainly still great, right?

The Rock's Ghost Isn't Lying

Sam Hartman > BK

The Brian Kelly Experience

Who ever saw this one coming?

Put it on a t-shirt!

Charlie Murphy!

BK saw it coming!

Obliterated in the second half

Ouch

Pile it on!

You're not alone

That man has a...

Happy ND-NC State Week!

[lawrence-related id=61891]

Seen this story before

College Football's Online Tailgate coming in hot

Get your popcorn ready

Keep them coming

Big Game Brian

Whatever the opposite of 'Win one for the Gipper' is...

Is it me or did BK age like a president during this game?

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire