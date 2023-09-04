College football: Social media roasts Brian Kelly after FSU routs LSU

For the third time in three seasons, Brian Kelly spent Labor Day weekend taking on Florida State.

In 2021 it was Kelly and Notre Dame escaping Tallahassee with an overtime win after blowing a three-touchdown lead in the second half.

Last year, Kelly’s first game as LSU head coach ended with LSU having an extra point blocked that would have sent the game into overtime in New Orleans.

And then there was Sunday night where No. 5 LSU had a 17-14 halftime lead against No. 8 Florida State only to surrender 31-straight second half points and lose the opener 45-24.

As you can probably expect, social media had a field day on Brian Kelly following the defeat. Here are some of the best.

Going Tommy Rees

Enjoy that L

45-17 FSU (with time left). I hope Brian Kelly loses every contest he competes in, be it a football game, be it a scratch off lottery ticket. Bad guy. Fraud coach. Enjoy that L. pic.twitter.com/xJpc5IBtMn — Jay Zawaski (@jayzawaski) September 4, 2023

Hate to see it

Gotta feel bad for Brian Kelly, such a likable guy — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 4, 2023

But the athletes cafeteria is certainly still great, right?

Brian Kelly needed better athletes and better facilities to win a national championship. Right? — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) September 4, 2023

The Rock's Ghost Isn't Lying

Brian Kelly getting his ass kicked in a big game? Color me shocked. Get used to it LSU fans. — Knute Rockne (@Rocknes_Ghost) September 4, 2023

Sam Hartman > BK

Brian Kelly is now 0-2 vs. Jordan Travis at LSU Sam Hartman is 2-0 vs. Jordan Travis. Okay, I'm done for the night. Didn't get any work done during that game! — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) September 4, 2023

The Brian Kelly Experience

Brian Kelly's had an interesting start to his tenure at LSU. Some terrific moments (beating Bama and whipping Ole Miss) and some clunkers. In the last 10 games, the Tigers have lost three times by at least 20 points, and a fourth time to a dreadful A&M team by 15. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 4, 2023

Who ever saw this one coming?

Brian Kelly doesn’t have his team prepared for a big game… That doesn’t surprise any Notre Dame fans. That’s for sure. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) September 4, 2023

Put it on a t-shirt!

When Brian Kelly loses, America wins. — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) September 4, 2023

Charlie Murphy!

Mike Norvell put an absolute beat down on Brian Kelly 😭 pic.twitter.com/rizYeO1YEv — Harry August (@SirHarryAugust) September 4, 2023

BK saw it coming!

Damn. Brian Kelly out here predicting the future pic.twitter.com/686OCHc4IH — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) September 4, 2023

Obliterated in the second half

Brian Kelly got absolutely dominated tonight. Outscored in 2nd half after adjustments. Not sure if the team was tired or what, but it looked like they quit in the 2nd half. Zero passion. Defense looks beyond flat from first snap in 2nd half. Embarrassing. — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) September 4, 2023

Ouch

Brian Kelly’s Non-Existent Halftime Adjustments in Big Games is glaring and undeniable. Florida State has outscored LSU 31-0 in the second half. THIRTY ONE TO ZERO. (Before the garbage time TD pass) Unbelievable performance from FSU tonight, Norvell earned Big-Time Respect 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qK22Ah62qc — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 4, 2023

Pile it on!

That was an I have no respect for you and your program touchdown. Brian Kelly wasn’t calling timeouts. FSU could have taken the knee to end the game. Wow, pure destruction. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2023

You're not alone

Not a Florida State fan at all but it never hurts my feelings when Brian Kelly is losing … #Beinghonest — Dionne Miller (@dmillerabc7) September 4, 2023

That man has a...

No, don’t run up the score. Brian Kelly has a fam-uh-lee. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 4, 2023

Happy ND-NC State Week!

The only thing Brian Kelly likes more than intricate fourth and goal plays is passing the ball 50 times in a hurricane — 4 Horsemen Podcast (@HorsemenPod) September 3, 2023

Seen this story before

Brian Kelly in the 2nd half: pic.twitter.com/FW97ZIYDTE — huie (@callmehuie) September 4, 2023

College Football's Online Tailgate coming in hot

Tag your favorite shade of Brian Kelly's face We're Fireworks 6867 pic.twitter.com/tciMcLcaGO — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 4, 2023

Get your popcorn ready

If you thought this was bad, LSU fans, just wait until you see Brian Kelly navigate a quarterback controversy — Ty Hildenbrandt (@tyhildenbrandt) September 4, 2023

Keep them coming

FSU – 45

LSU – 24

Brian Kelly – L pic.twitter.com/7QX9HJbgAS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 4, 2023

Brian Kelly as a head coach: pic.twitter.com/hw0ANglEJd — The Artist. A Captain. (@CaptainOfArt) September 4, 2023

Big Game Brian

Brian Kelly coaching in big games… pic.twitter.com/0LDV1qL2QM — starblazer (@01Starblazer) September 4, 2023

Whatever the opposite of 'Win one for the Gipper' is...

what was Brian Kelly’s halftime speech? pic.twitter.com/3H7GPe5xYn — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 4, 2023

Is it me or did BK age like a president during this game?

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire