Social media fans still chiming in with jabs at Razorback basketball

The Arkansas basketball team turned in one of its best efforts since SEC play began, but still came up short Saturday, in a 71-67 loss at Mississippi State.

The loss dropped the Hogs (12-13, 3-9 SEC) below .500 for the first time in Head Coach Eric Musselman’s five seasons in Fayetteville. It also continues one of the most disappointing collapses in recent memory. Arkansas began the season with high hopes, and ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

While many fans decided to focus on the baseball and softball teams Saturday, the basketball detractors still found their way to X – Twitter – for some postgame ranting.

After going to three straight Sweet 16s and a pair of Elite 8s the past three years, many fans want Head Coach Eric Musselman out. The fickle fanbases of today’s society leave no margin for error, and always believe the grass is greener on the other side.

Here is some of the chatter being posted on social media after Saturday’s loss:

Embarrassing

@EricPMusselman embarrassing. Focus on the team instead of dreaming of Louisville. Miss State isn’t good. Meaning we REALLY aren’t good. What a waste of a season. Find me at Baum cause I’m sure most of us wont b at BWA til November. Do the portal right this year. — Kyle Freeman (@kylefreeman13) February 17, 2024

Fraud

Razorback Basketball is a fraud. Mussleman has completely given up. No passion left in him. Can’t blame him after Devo Davis is a phsy opp on the inside. Mitchell having a career game means absolutely nothing when devo can’t hold onto the ball. #razorbackbasketball — James Bennett (@siqnastycvnt) February 17, 2024

Missing pieces

Arkansas men's basketball without Graham, Brazile at Mississippi State https://t.co/ZyErk8NF2a @RazorbacksUSA — RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) February 17, 2024

Channel change

Did everyone collectively change the channel from the basketball game to the baseball game for first pitch? #Razorbacks #BaseballSchool — Hacker In Harrison 🐗 (@hackerhog) February 17, 2024

Competitive

The Hogs are at least keeping it competitive through 1 Half of play in Starkville 👆🅰️🐗#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball https://t.co/8klzFHRLLp — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) February 17, 2024

Don't care

It’s a sad day in my life. I’m out with my wife, going shopping for household items we need, looking at possible things to get in the future and Razorback basketball is about to tip off, I’m not listening and I really don’t care if we make it home in time to see any of the game — JT (@31Hog) February 17, 2024

Catching all three

I was at the baseball game with the basketball game on my phone. After basketball concluded, I watched Arkansas softball beat Arizona. — Jenn Holmes (@RazorbackJenn) February 18, 2024

Better than us

No cope. Yall are better than us at basketball. So are most teams in the country. It's baseball season over here. — Red Beard Razorback (@RedBeardRzr) February 17, 2024

Fickle fanbases

Boy, sports fanbases will turn on teams with a quickness. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball is coming off back to back Elite 8s&is now having an admittedly shitty year and people are already wanting to fire the coach, insulting players etc. Those are college kids. It's a game. — Kevin Hamilton (@1KevHamilton) February 17, 2024

Save us

Can we just have Razorback baseball go ahead and throw out the first pitch early and save us from another minute of watching this basketball team? — Aaron (@AaronElWhite) February 17, 2024

Deja vu

The razorback basketball season is beginning to feel like enduring the football season all over again. — Chase Arkansas (@chasehoganjone1) February 17, 2024

Silver lining

The one silver lining of an extended internet outage is missing the 2nd half of the Razorbacks basketball game. — Chris May (@KATVChrisMay) February 17, 2024

Microcosm

Devo giving up the open three for a drive into the lane and a turnover is just a microcosm of the entire Razorback basketball season. 😑 #WPS — RifleShooterForJesus (@RSFJ08) February 17, 2024

Postgame presser

Postgame Press Conference: Mississippi State — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 17, 2024

Makhi throws down

GOTTA STAY KHI-I-I-I-I-I-I-I pic.twitter.com/6DUpr6GOM9 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 17, 2024

Does Arkansas play basketball — fairways.nft 🇧 (@leggett_peter) February 18, 2024

Please delete

