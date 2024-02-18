Advertisement

Social media fans still chiming in with jabs at Razorback basketball

C. Steve Andrews
The Arkansas basketball team turned in one of its best efforts since SEC play began, but still came up short Saturday, in a 71-67 loss at Mississippi State.

The loss dropped the Hogs (12-13, 3-9 SEC) below .500 for the first time in Head Coach Eric Musselman’s five seasons in Fayetteville. It also continues one of the most disappointing collapses in recent memory. Arkansas began the season with high hopes, and ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

While many fans decided to focus on the baseball and softball teams Saturday, the basketball detractors still found their way to X – Twitter – for some postgame ranting.

After going to three straight Sweet 16s and a pair of Elite 8s the past three years, many fans want Head Coach Eric Musselman out. The fickle fanbases of today’s society leave no margin for error, and always believe the grass is greener on the other side.

Here is some of the chatter being posted on social media after Saturday’s loss:

 

Embarrassing

Fraud

Missing pieces

Channel change

Competitive

Don't care

Catching all three

Better than us

Fickle fanbases

Save us

Deja vu

Silver lining

Microcosm

Postgame presser

Makhi throws down

Please delete

