Advertisement

Social media fans continue to harp after Razorbacks lay another egg

C. Steve Andrews
·7 min read

Just as quickly as the Arkansas basketball team finally gave its fans a little bit of hope on Wednesday night, the stumbling Razorbacks quickly taketh away. Those hopes were dashed by a 95-84 drubbing at the hands of LSU on Saturday.

Arkansas (11-11, 2-7 SEC) scored the first bucket of the game for a 2-0 lead, but LSU ran off 10 unanswered points to seize control, and never relinquished, The Tigers came out on fire, sinking six of their first seven shots from 3-point range, and led 45-30 at the half.

Even with a dwindling number of Razorback fans who still take the time to watch the games, the social media boards still get their fair share of angry posts. Much of the feedback on X differentiates between the two biggest camps of fans: A) The “homer” fans who stay faithful to the Hogs, win or lose, or B) the angry fans who want to fire everybody in the athletics department.

The Razorbacks have long had one of the nation’s most passionate and supportive fanbases. And those fans have a right to post their views on the team, or the program as a whole.

Here is a sample of the scuttlebutt on X, following Saturday’s loss to LSU:

Messy Hogs

Homesick

Torching the nets

Cliff notes, please

How do you feel?

Explain it

Historic season

Blame Yurachek

Still MIA

Blank stare

Wrong turn

Thought wrong

Losing faith

Postgame interviews

Tumultuous study

Tumu

Muss sympathy

Not quite

Atrocious!

Thank God

Hogs in action

Well, that stinks

Financial fail

Hairball

Just Stop

JER-RY! JER-RY!

Why? Just why?

Do tell

Flavored water

Too weird

OK, ESPN ...

Not the worst

Lots of drama

Me know all

Poor Mizzou

YEP!

Bombs away!

Sounds painful

Nope!

Muss's fault

First-timer

Ruined

Just curious

Just rumors

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire