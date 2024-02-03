Social media fans continue to harp after Razorbacks lay another egg

Just as quickly as the Arkansas basketball team finally gave its fans a little bit of hope on Wednesday night, the stumbling Razorbacks quickly taketh away. Those hopes were dashed by a 95-84 drubbing at the hands of LSU on Saturday.

Arkansas (11-11, 2-7 SEC) scored the first bucket of the game for a 2-0 lead, but LSU ran off 10 unanswered points to seize control, and never relinquished, The Tigers came out on fire, sinking six of their first seven shots from 3-point range, and led 45-30 at the half.

Even with a dwindling number of Razorback fans who still take the time to watch the games, the social media boards still get their fair share of angry posts. Much of the feedback on X differentiates between the two biggest camps of fans: A) The “homer” fans who stay faithful to the Hogs, win or lose, or B) the angry fans who want to fire everybody in the athletics department.

The Razorbacks have long had one of the nation’s most passionate and supportive fanbases. And those fans have a right to post their views on the team, or the program as a whole.

Here is a sample of the scuttlebutt on X, following Saturday’s loss to LSU:

Messy Hogs

Arkansas basketball is messy 🥓 •The Razorbacks fall back to .500 and 2-7 in conference play with a 21 point loss to LSU…

•They still have to play Tennessee, Mississippi State, Alabama, and Kentucky again Send a prayer to your Arkansas friends pic.twitter.com/m40KPvpck5 — SEC Hoops World 🌎 (@SEC_Wrld) February 3, 2024

Homesick

Back home next week pic.twitter.com/evLkUwMYtF — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 3, 2024

Torching the nets

NEW: LSU shot 55% from the floor in Baton Rouge on Saturday, handing the Arkansas men’s basketball team its seventh Southeastern Conference loss. The Razorbacks fell to the Tigers 95-74, and are now 2-7 in SEC play. Read more »

https://t.co/rhDrdULiwL — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) February 3, 2024

Cliff notes, please

Is there any chance I can get a cliff notes on the Arkansas basketball team 😭, been seeing them everywhere but have 0 clue what’s going on — petey (@peteycorleone5) February 3, 2024

How do you feel?

So looking for genuine, honest thoughts and not overreactions: how do you feel about the state of Arkansas basketball as a whole? Year Five

– 10-15 in the SEC last year and this year

– 3-12 on the road in conference in that span

– 17-23 against HM opponents this year and last

-… — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) February 3, 2024

Explain it

Me trying to explain 2024 Arkansas basketball to literally anyone pic.twitter.com/Sz5CLq3qGV — Parker Ham (@parkerham) February 3, 2024

Historic season

It’s been a historic season for Arkansas basketball: – worst loss in Bud Walton Arena history

– worst home loss in program history (closest was 28 to SMU in 1957 – records only dating back to 1947-1948)

– worst loss EVER to Auburn

– third-worst loss to South Carolina, worst… — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) February 3, 2024

Blame Yurachek

Attitude reflects leadership. Issues with the football and basketball program this year seem to mirror each other. So i hold @HunterYurachek accountable. Arkansas fans deserve better! I am currently jealous of ole miss athletics! What are they doing that we aren't??? — Matt Schafer (@MattSchafer900) February 3, 2024

Still MIA

Arkansas men's basketball without Brazile, Davis again at LSU https://t.co/vlETfOzR2w @RazorbacksUSA — RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) February 3, 2024

Blank stare

watching arkansas basketball after saying “i can’t wait for basketball” all football season pic.twitter.com/zSl6aJChYc — allison (@notblueperson) February 3, 2024

Wrong turn

I Think Arkansas Basketball Team Turned The Wrong Corner Today!! — Robert Cooper (@coopbob47) February 3, 2024

Thought wrong

I thought maybe Arkansas basketball had turned a corner recently. It appears that was just some home game moral victory stuff. Then we played Mizzou, who is absolutely pathetic. Just not our year. Baseball will be here soon! — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) February 3, 2024

Losing faith

Let’s get honest about Coach Muss. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, he is 33-25 and 11-18 vs SEC opponents. Yes he brought Arkansas back and went to elite 8s and should not be fired yet. But these last two basketball seasons have NOT been good. And I’m losing faith. — Landen Crouch (@LandenCrouch) February 3, 2024

Postgame interviews

Postgame Press Conference: LSU — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 3, 2024

Tumultuous study

The fall of Arkansas basketball needs to be studied — 🍺man (@kcsports69) February 3, 2024

Tumu

Muss sympathy

Are you starting to feel bad for Eric Musselman and Arkansas Basketball? — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) February 3, 2024

Not quite

It feels like its been since the Civil War since Arkansas has been good in football or basketball — Sidvicious (@MyNameisSidddd) February 3, 2024

Atrocious!

Arkansas basketball is absolutely atrocious this year. Good lord they are awful — Connor (@cmcclainn) February 3, 2024

Thank God

Just woke up & just saw Arkansas Basketball score, thank God I woke up late — Gav ➰ (@VictimOfCTE) February 3, 2024

Hogs in action

Arkansas Basketball 2023/24 pic.twitter.com/xvsESwYj6O — Coach Pimp Sanderson (@PimpSanderson) February 3, 2024

Well, that stinks

Financial fail

Sitting here wondering how I have lost hundreds of dollars this year betting on Arkansas basketball. — Rhys (@Goober69696) February 3, 2024

Hairball

Watching Arkansas basketball this season is pretty close to torture. pic.twitter.com/w9F7bu3sTD — TeeCee (@Ty_Co_) February 3, 2024

Just Stop

The Arkansas basketball season pic.twitter.com/RmwwpO2Fvu — Chuck (@ProfessorTeets) February 3, 2024

JER-RY! JER-RY!

Arkansas Basketball should have its own soap opera!! If Jerry Springer were still alive. This team would make a good episode 😂😂 RIP Jerry!! — College Hoops 24/7 🏀🏀 (@BallTalk365) February 3, 2024

Why? Just why?

Why has Arkansas basketball fallen off so hard — CAVS TIME (@JamesJo78986928) February 3, 2024

Do tell

Arkansas basketball, what’s the deal gents? — Tyler Smith (@Smith_Twin) February 3, 2024

Flavored water

Arkansas basketball has turned into hot dog water again — Andy Wade (@AndyWade77) February 3, 2024

Too weird

The whole Arkansas basketball is so weird, mussleman is a top coach in the country and wants out. This whole thing is so weird — toots (@ProssTheToot) February 3, 2024

OK, ESPN ...

Yeah I’m gonna need a 30 for 30 on this year’s Arkansas basketball team — @jdhogan.bsky.social (@jdh1605) February 3, 2024

Not the worst

ThiS is not the worst Arkansas basketball team I’ve seen, but it IS the most disappointing Arkansas basketball team I’ve seen — Christian Weaver (@Cweaver1037) February 3, 2024

Lots of drama

A lot of drama going on in Arkansas basketball program…. Some pretty gross allegations. Musselman is on the way out and you guys are gonna fall back to rock bottom. — BLUE NATION! (@dcortez1980) February 3, 2024

Me know all

Called it back in early November that Arkansas wasn't going to be a very good basketball team. That they didn't have the dawgs. For everyone who opposed that in my mentions, are yal ready to revisit that? Bad basketball team — Chris McBride (@ChrisMcBride_12) February 3, 2024

Poor Mizzou

Missouri must really suck at basketball this season judging by this Arkansas performance thus far. — Ryan Moseley (@ry_moseley) February 3, 2024

YEP!

I did not know Arkansas basketball was this bad — Lillarry$ (@lillarrydmx) February 3, 2024

Bombs away!

You could be the absolute worst shooting team in the history of basketball, but will shoot 80% against this Arkansas team. — Anthony Cameron (@gatecrasher3306) February 3, 2024

Sounds painful

I thought football season was bad but Arkansas basketball makes me wanna gauge my eyes out with a plastic spoon — Jimmy Swisher (@jaegoff41) February 3, 2024

Nope!

Arkansas Basketball Is Not Good… — Chase Madewell (@cm011565) February 3, 2024

Muss's fault

Arkansas stinks at basketball, get muss outta there — Tanner Wunder (@TannerWunder) February 3, 2024

First-timer

Well this will be the first time in my entire life that I will turn off an Arkansas basketball game with 7 min left in the first half and not turn it on again. Absolute ridiculously bad team! — Arkybill 🐗🟧 (@Arkybill1) February 3, 2024

Ruined

Arkansas basketball is the ultimate recipe to ruin my Saturday. — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) February 3, 2024

Just curious

I’m definitely not complaining about it but like seriously what the hell happened to Arkansas basketball this year — Anchor of Gold has entered the transfer portal (@anchorofgold) February 3, 2024

Just rumors

that arkansas basketball rumor was just that and that’s why i want people to stop believing the first thing they hear on the internet. apparently that story was started on a mizzou message board. — try it again (@pants_so_short) February 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire