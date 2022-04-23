Social media explodes after Hawks' Trae Young game-winner vs. Heat

Logan Reardon
·2 min read
In this article:
Social media explodes after Trae Young game-winner vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NBA playoffs continue to deliver incredible finishes.

On Friday, it was Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks. The Heat used a 20-0 run in the third quarter to take an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter. Then, the Hawks punched back.

Down by one in the final seconds, Trae Young went coast-to-coast and buried a floater to give Atlanta a 111-110 lead with 4.4 seconds remaining.

Jimmy Butler missed a potential game-winning shot on the final possession after Miami's timeout, as Atlanta escaped with the narrow victory.

With the win, the Hawks now trail the Heat 2-1 in the series with another home game on deck in Game 4. Even though this is the No. 1 seed against the No. 8 seed, Atlanta is comfortable in the postseason after making the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Social media predictably went crazy after Young's game-winner, which gave him 10 points in the final three minutes of the win. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter on Friday night:

Game 4 of the Heat-Hawks series is set for Sunday, April 24, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

