Social media explodes after Deion Sanders’ huge recruiting weekend

Head coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado football staff needed to address the offensive line. Just after the transfer portal opened last week, they did exactly that.

After a hot 3-0 start, the Buffaloes went 4-8 this past year, struggling immensely to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the final two months of the season.

However, that hasn’t stopped recruits and players from wanting to go to Boulder. The Buffs landed a ton of players at needed positions this past weekend, which should excite fans who are already looking ahead to the 2024 season.

Transfer offensive linemen who committed to Colorado over the weekend include Yakiri Walker, Tyler Johnson, Justin Mayers and Kahlil Benson. Coach Prime also landed a wide receiver and a tight end from the portal.

Below are some of the best social media reactions to Coach Prime’s huge recruiting weekend:

Man I’m thankful for those who wanna come play at CU. Not everyone is built to play under the expectations — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) December 11, 2023

Colorado OL Recruiting since Thursday: -No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton (6’6 290) -UCONN Transfer Yakiri Walker (6’3 270) -Indiana Transfer Kahlil Benson (6’6 310) -UTEP Transfer Justin Mayers (6’4 280) -Houston Transfer Tyler Johnson (6’5 320) Coach Prime building the Trenches 💪🏼🦬… pic.twitter.com/dMLRrPgNUV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 10, 2023

What Colorado has done to improve its OL since Wednesday:

– Hired ex-NFL vet Phil Loadholt as coach

– 2024 No. 1 OT recruit Jordan Seaton commits

– Houston starting LG Tyler Johnson commits

– UTEP starting LG Justin Mayers commits

– UConn starting C Yakiri Walker commits#cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 10, 2023

Buffs new OL as of this weekend Jordan Seaton

Amari Ward

Khalil Benson

Justin Mayers

Tyler Johnson

Yakiri Walker (📸 via @On3sports) pic.twitter.com/s0gEsVvpQy — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) December 10, 2023

New Colorado Guard Tyler Johnson: 🦬 890 Pass Block Snaps

🦬 2 Sacks Allowed

🦬 1 QB Hit Allowed

🦬 84.9 Pass Block Grade pic.twitter.com/dIYBjkUqK0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 10, 2023

#CUBuffs football's 10 verbal commitments for 2024 have an average rating of 91.08, which remains first among future Big 12 programs and is better currently than a lot of big name programs, including LSU, Miami Michigan, Oklahoma & Penn St. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) December 10, 2023

Coach Prime said bet — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) December 10, 2023

Colorado coach Deion Sanders having an unbelievable weekend. Lands four-star WR Dre'lon Miller.

Rebuilds offensive line with portal transfers. Big run for the Buffaloes in last few days.@CUSportsNation pic.twitter.com/2gfIkFU1lB — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 10, 2023

🙂Great day — Arden Walker 🎉 (@walker_arden) December 11, 2023

Took a couple days off. @CUFBRecruit what’s new? — Brett Bartolone (@CoachBartolone) December 10, 2023

An anonymous coach said there was 'no way in hell' Colorado could sign an all-new offensive line for next season. Deion Sanders has done it in 72 hours: https://t.co/3luDk374PZ pic.twitter.com/PQZ4bChGnE — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 11, 2023

Colorado’s 2024 recruiting class rank last week: #70 This week: #29 Busy week for Deion, I’m sure there’s more to come buffs fans👀 pic.twitter.com/R7OPodQoRv — Slow Your Roll (@slowyourrollpod) December 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire