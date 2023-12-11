Advertisement

Social media explodes after Deion Sanders’ huge recruiting weekend

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read
Head coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado football staff needed to address the offensive line. Just after the transfer portal opened last week, they did exactly that.

After a hot 3-0 start, the Buffaloes went 4-8 this past year, struggling immensely to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the final two months of the season.

However, that hasn’t stopped recruits and players from wanting to go to Boulder. The Buffs landed a ton of players at needed positions this past weekend, which should excite fans who are already looking ahead to the 2024 season.

Transfer offensive linemen who committed to Colorado over the weekend include Yakiri Walker, Tyler Johnson, Justin Mayers and Kahlil Benson. Coach Prime also landed a wide receiver and a tight end from the portal.

Below are some of the best social media reactions to Coach Prime’s huge recruiting weekend:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire