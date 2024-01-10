Social media erupts to the news of Nick Saban retiring

January 10, 2024, a date which will live in infamy, college football’s most legendary coach, Nick Saban retired as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Coach Saban finished his remarkable career with nearly 300 wins and seven national titles. In addition to his national championships, Saban also won 11 SEC championships and was named SEC Coach of the Year on five separate occasions,

The undisputed GOAT is hanging up his headset for the relaxation of retirement having delivered the most historic dynasty in college football history in Tuscaloosa with his six national championships in 17 seasons.

As you can imagine, social media is in a complete frenzy following the breaking news, take a look at some of the best reactions!

NEVER

There will never be another Nick Saban

pic.twitter.com/JcDfbYMA3V — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2024

Thanks, Coach

Nick Saban has officially retired Thank you for everything you’ve done for the University of Alabama 🐘❤️ You’re the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5eruHx8Rjb — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) January 10, 2024

Simply the best

Nick Saban is one of the best to ever do it: 🐐 7 National championships (6 w/ Bama, 1 w/ LSU)

🐐 5x SEC COY awards

🐐 297 career wins (5th all-time) 28 years of greatness pic.twitter.com/WlEGUFYXz6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2024

A journey like no other

I covered every second of the Nick Saban era at Alabama. I documented a historical run. Legendary became normal. And it’s with zero hyperbole that I confidently proclaim he’s the best to ever do it. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 10, 2024

Totally relatable

I have dreaded this day for a long time and it sucks just as much as I thought it would. Thank you coach Saban 🫡 pic.twitter.com/03D48vxO9Y — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) January 10, 2024

Who's laughing now?

Saban took the Alabama job and the whole nation laughed at them for paying him 7 million. Desperate was the most common word I heard. Then it was “he’ll be there 2 years and leave for a better job”….17 years later and we experienced the greatest run the sport has ever seen — Wesley Gullett (@WesleyGullett) January 10, 2024

I don't believe any time will be wasted

Would imagine Nick Saban wouldn’t leave the program without the athletic department knowing what’s next. Especially in today’s climate for college football, I’d imagine the hire is made soon — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) January 10, 2024

Maybe?

What if Bama goes after Sarkisian and he bring’s Arch with him. Nightmare scenario in Austin — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 10, 2024

Projected targets

With no likely internal replacements at Alabama, here’s a quick projected target list. Dan Lanning, Kalen DeBoer, Dabo Swinney, James Franklin, Mike Norvell and Marcus Freeman. All come with complications and big buyouts, as it’s difficult to move entrenched coaches. https://t.co/0K2NWk8CtL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2024

Eternally grateful

Having a hard time gathering the right words to put something of this magnitude in perspective But for right now I’ll just say I’m really grateful for everything that man did for the University of Alabama. And I’m really happy that one of my best friends gets to have her dad… — Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) January 10, 2024

Oh so soon

We all knew this day would come. We just didn’t know it would come so soon. Thank you for bringing Bama fans so much joy & everyone else pain these last 17 seasons. The 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BOSTiv8OKx — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) January 10, 2024

Pat McAfee pays respect

It was an absolute honor Coach. Just a historically legendary coaching run all the way to 🐐 status.. DONE DAMN GOOD FOR A WV BOY Can’t wait to see what he does next. pic.twitter.com/ybuDjWABBH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2024

We are all witnesses

It’s a sad day to be an Alabama fan, but I can’t help but smile. College football may never see the amount of success Coach Saban has brought ever again. Just happy to have witnessed it. #RollTide — Tyler Reaves (@tylerreaves16) January 10, 2024

Interesting news from Colin Cowhers

Kalen DeBoer and Dabo Swinney. Two names I’m hearing for Bama. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 10, 2024

Legendary film star

Nick Saban, known for his breakout performance in THE BLIND SIDE, has retired from coaching college football pic.twitter.com/lwn9eeopEe — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) January 10, 2024

Polar oppostites

I would be shocked if Kiffin was the replacement. You don’t follow the GOAT & you don’t replace a military style coach with a guy like Kiffin. — Jake “JBOY” Crain (@JakeCrain_) January 10, 2024

Former player appreciation

It’s was one helluva ride Goat, I appreciate everything you done for me & our program #RollTide — Marquis Maze (@Mazeboy4) January 10, 2024

