Social media erupts after Auburn lands 5-star WR Cam Coleman

Hugh Freeze and Co. gave the Auburn fanbase plenty to celebrate Friday when they landed five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman.

The Central-Phenix City product had been committed to Texas A&M since July 4 but visited Auburn several times during the season and when the Aggies moved on from head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Tigers surged ahead.

He is Auburn’s second five-star commit of the cycle, joining fellow wide receiver Perry Thompson as the headliners of Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class.

The Auburn faithful took to social media to celebrate the massive move, here is a look at some of the top reactions from coaches, fans, commits and even current players.

Boom — perry “uno” thompson (@fhsperryt1) December 1, 2023

Can you feel that⁉️🥶📈🍿 — Auburn FB Recruiting (@AuburnMade) December 1, 2023

Aye @TrovonReed we done yet ??

Congrats @CamColeman12 ! Can’t wait to throw to you bro! 🦅 https://t.co/d9YxmCsZT0 — Walker White (@walker_white5) December 1, 2023

WE NOT DONE! 👀👀

COME JOIN THE BEST CLASS TO EVER COME THROUGH AUBURN! 🦅🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/F5XYCl0iVt — A’mon Lane-Ganus (@AmonLane2) December 1, 2023

Bama fans better buckle up too.. We not done in the WR room 🤩 — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) December 1, 2023

Better hop on b4 it's 2 late… — DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) December 1, 2023

Boooommmmmmmm 🦅 — Keionte Scott (@KeionteS) December 1, 2023

Auburn just landed the most talented Wide Receiver in program history. BOOM!!! — Kyle (@AllAubarn) December 1, 2023

“Momma, I want you to put the word out that we back up.” https://t.co/nSWj7jHAnV pic.twitter.com/o3Rl87N5gK — Heather (@Heather_ishh) December 1, 2023

Flip szn baby! — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) December 1, 2023

Been waiting too long for this one 🥶 — Kennedy Harvey (@KennedyJEHarvey) December 1, 2023

