Social Media erupts after Alabama defense forces first turnover of the season

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently leads Middle Tennessee State 14-0 in their 2023 season opener. The Tide rushed out to an early lead, but the offense got stagnant after the second drive. Fortunately, the defense has been outstanding as they are currently pitching a shutout.

The Raiders were driving into Crimson Tide territory late in the second quarter before the Alabama defense forced their first turnover of the season. Jaylen Key, a grad transfer from UAB, intercepted Middle Tennessee State QB Nicholas Vattiato to get the Tide offense back on the field before the half.

The Tide secondary has looked phenomenal to start the season and we will need to continue to see explosive plays like this all season long. Social media had a lot to say about the new Alabama secondary!

Dallas Turner assist

Jaylen Key comes up with the INT, returns it to the MTSU 42. Dallas Turner with pressure on the play, too. A much-needed takeaway. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 3, 2023

First of many picks!

UAB transfer Jaylen Key with an INT in his first ever game wearing Crimson. Defense looking for more takeaways this year. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) September 3, 2023

Breakout of the year candidate?

Talked about him on @RideWithTidepod this week, Bama fans need to become real familiar with Jaylen Key. He’s gonna be a really good player this year — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) September 3, 2023

Thank you, UAB

Jaylen Key with his first interception of the year ! #RollTide

pic.twitter.com/Gdjq13OAPV — Slim (@ayeslim_) September 3, 2023

Get the offense back on track

Jaylen Key picks off Middle Tennessee State, recording his first interception for the Crimson Tide. This is the perfect opportunity for Alabama to get rolling again. @Tide1009 — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) September 3, 2023

First of many

Jaylen Key INT 🔥🔥🔥 — Kraigen (@kme0120) September 3, 2023

Remember the name

Jaylen Key is gonna be a great player for Bama. Tide fans remember his name. — Jake Thomas (@JakeThomasTTS) September 3, 2023

Impact player

Jaylen Key already making an impact 🔐 — 18x National Champions 🐘 (@_Tide18Tymes) September 3, 2023

Title Town welcomes you

welcome to t town jaylen key — Logan (@chrispyadigg) September 3, 2023

The beginning of a blooming career

Jaylen Key first pick of many 🔥 — Slim (@ayeslim_) September 3, 2023

Key is a name to remember

Jaylen key with a pick .. of course — LD (@LDbased) September 3, 2023

OSKIE!!!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire