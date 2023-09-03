Social Media erupts after Alabama defense forces first turnover of the season

Sam Murphy
The Alabama Crimson Tide currently leads Middle Tennessee State 14-0 in their 2023 season opener. The Tide rushed out to an early lead, but the offense got stagnant after the second drive. Fortunately, the defense has been outstanding as they are currently pitching a shutout.

The Raiders were driving into Crimson Tide territory late in the second quarter before the Alabama defense forced their first turnover of the season. Jaylen Key, a grad transfer from UAB, intercepted Middle Tennessee State QB Nicholas Vattiato to get the Tide offense back on the field before the half.

The Tide secondary has looked phenomenal to start the season and we will need to continue to see explosive plays like this all season long. Social media had a lot to say about the new Alabama secondary!

Dallas Turner assist

First of many picks!

Breakout of the year candidate?

Thank you, UAB

Get the offense back on track

First of many

Remember the name

Impact player

Title Town welcomes you

The beginning of a blooming career

Key is a name to remember

OSKIE!!!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire