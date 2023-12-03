Social media debates who should be in the College Football Playoff

College football fans are very passionate and the sport got a little bit of chaos on conference championship Saturday. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs fell to the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship.

Now, Alabama is hoping to make the College Football Playoff, but Florida State, Michigan, and Washington all finished the season undefeated. Texas, who finished the year with one loss, holds a head-to-head win over Alabama and won the Big 12 championship. The Longhorns deserve to make the playoff over Alabama, but some consider Alabama or even the Georgia Bulldogs to be the best team. Florida State’s offense has looked uneven without star quarterback Jordan Travis.

Who do college football fans and members of the media think should be in the College Football Playoff? What do they think of the six teams previously mentioned hoping to make the top four?

Selection committee should be careful with its criteria

Georgia is still obv one of the “four best teams” so pls use a different rule Like “Best teams that didn’t lose recently” Or “Best teams that won big games recently” Or whatever you need to say — Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) December 3, 2023

Alabama shouldn't bring up the resume debate

Florida State isn’t that great: • pulled away late from 6-6 G5 team

• needed prayer to beat 6-6 rival

• 3-point win vs. 4-8 conference foe

• lost by 10 at home oh wait shoot this is my Alabama file one second — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) December 3, 2023

Robert Griffin III weighs in

The CFP selection committee has to decide whether they are going to screw over Undefeated ACC Champ Florida State to ensure that an SEC team gets in. Washington, Michigan and Texas are in. FSU not having Jordan Travis is significant, but it would be wrong to punish them for it. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2023

SEC left out?

The “No SEC” Scenario hit FIVE FOR FIVE … had a 5% chance of hitting ✅ Washington

✅ Texas

✅ Alabama

✅ Michigan

✅ FSU The undefeateds are in, Texas beat Alabama, and the SEC is out https://t.co/ghbOBuH0jT — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 3, 2023

Georgia should be out

The CFP is not a career award. Georgia’s resume is void of impressive wins. They lost to the best team they played. They should be out — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 3, 2023

Kirk Herbstreit picks his top three and the debate (for him)

WOW… we wanted chaos and we got it!! 🍿🍿🍿 As we stand here right now before the 8pm games kick… 1- @UMichFootball

2- @UW_Football

3- @TexasFootball

4- @FSUFootball OR @AlabamaFTBL will be the debate with the committee Who do you think will make the Top 4??? pic.twitter.com/OC8eJxQNfh — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 3, 2023

Heather Dinich's wild prediction

College Football Playoff Prediction via @CFBHeather🏆 1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama 5. Georgia

6. Florida State https://t.co/M2ZoneGJJ1 pic.twitter.com/CABnVMySQp — On3 (@On3sports) December 3, 2023

It is more about resume and justification, not best team

Here’s how absurd the “four best” concept is. There is no one who has watched five football games in their life who doesn’t know #Georgia is one of the four best. They’d be favored against anyone on a neutral field. So – you putting them in? — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 3, 2023

One fan base (at least) will be mad (probably Alabama fans)

The only thing the #Alabama victory guarantees is that there will be people furious tomorrow. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 3, 2023

Undefeated > one loss

This isn't a relevant comparison. Ohio State lost to an unranked Virginia Tech team, and needed that blowout win to prove it was a worthy 1-loss candidate Florida State is 13-0 https://t.co/rYaApKNTok — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 3, 2023

This would make an interesting selection committee

What we all really needed after a college football night like tonight pic.twitter.com/lsHFXiSmy9 — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) December 3, 2023

Can’t rule out Notre Dame in this case!

Former UGA QB predicts the final four

After looking over the make up of the Committee again, here is my playoff projection: Michigan, Washington, Texas & FSU. Absurd, uh? SEC gets shut out. @680TheFan — buck belue (@buckbelue8) December 3, 2023

SEC should be out!

THE SEC HAS BEEN ELIMINATED FROM CFP CONTENTION pic.twitter.com/VM1NVUppxS — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

You can't leave out 13-0 FSU

I think Florida State did enough tonight to convince the Committee it can’t leave them out. Doesn’t mean I think they’re one of the four best, but you know as well as I the Committee blows smoke when it talks. Seminoles are in. — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) December 3, 2023

Some don't like FSU

No one with a human brain thinks FSU is better than Alabama or Texas. — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) December 3, 2023

Georgia will have to take a historic fall

Just a thought…

Not saying how it goes tomorrow, but does the @CFBPlayoff say sorry we were wrong about @GeorgiaFootball for 12 weeks as a 1 or 2, even losing by 3 to a good Bama team?@RustyMansell_ @BrooksAustinBA @jeffsentell — Coach Rob Stowe (@RobStowe4) December 3, 2023

Texas has Bama in a bad spot

People do realize Alabama's win over Georgia makes Texas' win over Alabama even better, right? — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 3, 2023

Fans won't be happy if Alabama makes it

Any CFP result that isn’t: Michigan, Washington, FSU, Texas We: pic.twitter.com/Phc9EJZuwx — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

RGIII's most deserving teams

Top 8 Teams in the Country

Washington-Michigan-Texas-Oregon-Alabama-Georgia-Ohio State-FSU Top 4 Most Deserving CFP Teams

1-Washington-13-0 Pac 12 Champ

2-Michigan- 13-0 Big 10 Champ

3-FSU- 13-0 ACC Champ

4-Texas-1 loss Big 12 Champ w/ Head to Win over 1 loss SEC Champ Alabama pic.twitter.com/n3xWHDlMPK — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2023

Kirby Smart's pitch

Kirby Smart makes his case to the CFP committee 🗣️@georgia football pic.twitter.com/mdNB1UIQUK — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 3, 2023

Nick Saban's case

Nick Saban states his case as to why @AlabamaFTBL should be in the #CFBPlayoff 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fj882wmG6k — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 3, 2023

Can't leave out an undefeated Power Five team

We heard "otherwise, why even play the games?" ~400 times this evening re: Bama, Texas, etc. FSU won all its games. No other sport (pro or college) and no other level of football would deprive the Noles a shot at the title. If they don't get into the CFP, why even play the games? — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 3, 2023

