Social media comes out in full support of courtside server whose tray of drinks spilled

Peter Socotch
NBC Sports Northwest

Remember that one time LeBron James accidentally knocked over a server courtside of the Blazers-Lakers game earlier this season? 

Well, she's back in the news... 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Her name is Katy Stevens and has been a courtside server for over 10 years. 

She's got a tough job. Avoid the ball, avoid the players and avoid the referees.

Unfortunately, despite her best efforts the referee didn't avoid her!

WATCH

After it happened, the internet was quick to jump in to her defense

That referee deserves a flagrant foul for all of the drinks lost. Kudos to the ball boys for jumping into action.

Stay strong, Katy! We've got your back!

 

Social media comes out in full support of courtside server whose tray of drinks spilled originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next