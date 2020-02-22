Social media comes out in full support of courtside server whose tray of drinks spilled

Remember that one time LeBron James accidentally knocked over a server courtside of the Blazers-Lakers game earlier this season?

LeBron knocked over the waitress and helped her right back up 🙃 pic.twitter.com/jYopzglhok — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2019

Well, she's back in the news...

Her name is Katy Stevens and has been a courtside server for over 10 years.

She's got a tough job. Avoid the ball, avoid the players and avoid the referees.

Unfortunately, despite her best efforts the referee didn't avoid her!

Clean up on Aisle 1!!!



"That is literally Margaritaville over there..." pic.twitter.com/yDPitomVKP



— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 22, 2020

After it happened, the internet was quick to jump in to her defense

LISTEN major shout out to the court side server at the blazers game who just had the official knock her ENTIRE tray over - the server in me wanted to jump through my screen and help!! i love you so much whoever you are — Dani (@daniellemmariee) February 22, 2020

Waitress in Portland who just had spill at #Pelicans #Blazers game is embarrassed no doubt, but I bet Top 10 waitress/serever anyone would ever have if lucky enough to have her as a waitress/server @NBA — Fr. Michael LaMarca (@PadreMike16) February 22, 2020

I feel for that court side waitress at the blazers pelicans game. She's busting ass. Get her a standing O!! — Tom Linder (@TommyBoy210) February 22, 2020

courtside waitress at the blazers game it's ok u didn't knock the drinks go have a cig it will be ok — why did a face hogan cheat to eliminate a heel sid (@TOSHPOINTBRO) February 22, 2020

That referee deserves a flagrant foul for all of the drinks lost. Kudos to the ball boys for jumping into action.

Stay strong, Katy! We've got your back!

