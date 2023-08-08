Social media chooses what jersey combo Tar Heels should wear in football opener

Outside of their on-field offensive success and worldwide following, there’s one thing UNC athletic teams are known for – fresh jerseys.

Whether it’s because of their deal with Nike (thank you, Michael Jordan), the fact that Alexander Julian utilizes that trademark argyle design on basketball uniforms, or the endless combination of blue in several color schemes, it’s tough not to watch the Heels play and say “wow, I wish I could wear a jersey like that.”

The talk of Chapel Hill right now is football. Carolina brings back the country’s best quarterback in Drake Maye, who is a Heisman Trophy contender and projected top overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft, one of the country’s most talented linebackers in Cedric Gray, a running back room full of returners and, of course, head coach Mack Brown.

UNC bolted off to a 9-1 start last year, then a loss to Georgia Tech spurred a streak of four straight. Carolina went from College Football Playoff hopeful to just a bowl game participant, in what seemed like the blink of an eye.

The Heels have a golden chance this year to show the college football world they are back and better than ever. They’ll kick off 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Bank of America Stadium against neighboring rival South Carolina, who’s had the real Carolina’s number in recent years (38-21 South Carolina win in 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl).

One burning question before that matchup: which jerseys should the Heels don? An all-blue combo, blue-top and white-bottom, white-top and blue-bottom, or all-white?

Let’s take to social media and see which come UNC fans voted on:

Who will be home? I say either All White or All Blue depending who is away or home. — Travis (@travyyy06) August 7, 2023

The uniforms from the holiday Bowl because they are more of the classic look pic.twitter.com/o9wy9wTYvn — august mayse (@MayseAugust) August 7, 2023

Blue helmet, blue shirt, white pants — Michael PW (@Michael_PW6) August 8, 2023

The throwbacks deserve college gameday — Tyler Byrd (@BornBredByrd) August 8, 2023

All blue or all white — One Fan's Opinion (@uncnavy03) August 8, 2023

Tarheel blue and Tarheel blue — Mike Martin (@webdoc90) August 7, 2023

I think UNC all white and SC all black would be cool — NC Sports (@3alwayswins) August 7, 2023

all blue — ↘️©⭕️⭕️k↙️ (@chriscooke1971) August 7, 2023

