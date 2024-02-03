Social media is checking out on Razorbacks ‘on-court’ activities

With off-the-court rumors continuing to swirl around the Arkansas basketball program, and baseball season less than two weeks away, fewer fans seem concerned with what the Hogs are doing on the court.

Despite vying for their first win streak in conference play, today in Baton Rouge, the Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6 SEC) appear to have already vanished from the social media fanfare. With 10 games and the SEC Tournament left to play, the towel has long been thrown in by many fans.

Well, there is a little more chatter, and a tad more hope, from the red and white faithful after Arkansas began this two-game road trip with a 91-84 win over Missouri on Wednesday. Tramon Mark led the Hogs with 22 points, while Makhi Mitchell turned in his second consecutive double-double.

Now, with crosshairs aimed directly at the despised Bayou Bengals, the Razorbacks are poised for a second straight victory, for the first time since the end of December.

Here is a sample of the Razorback chatter on X, prior to Saturday’s game:

All business

2nd business trip of the week 🛫 pic.twitter.com/PhUOetQTi2 — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) February 2, 2024

Ah, fond memories past

WOO PIG!!! ARKANSAS UPSETS LSU IN FAYETTEVILLE TO PUT A DENT INTO LSU'S SEC TITLE HOPES!!! The Razorbacks were 10-11 before tonight… Anarchy? Nope, just College Basketball! pic.twitter.com/priMVQJcAK — Legends CBB (@WavesCbb) August 5, 2023

The offenders & defenders

Arkansas' top defensive players this season, by DEFENSIVE net points produced per 100 possessions: Jalen Graham +4.4

Chandler Lawson +3.3

Makhi Mitchell +2.2

Khalif Battle +1.8

Tramon Mark +1.2

Layden Blocker +1.2 Everyone else is negative — Fayette Villains (@FayVillains) February 1, 2024

Getting better

"I think we played our two best conference games the last 80 minutes of basketball," Coach Eric Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network on Wednesday after a 91-84 win at Missouri. "I don't think there is any doubt. https://t.co/OeXLRI5cG5 — NWA Democrat-Gazette (@nwademgaz) February 3, 2024

Have a day

Game Day

Gameday from Baton Rouge 🏀 Arkansas @ LSU

🕚 11:00 AM

📺 ESPN2

📍 Pete Maravich Center | Baton Rouge, LA pic.twitter.com/1cxNJcPL4U — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) February 3, 2024

Tigers looking for luck

⁦@AlyssaLang⁩ ⁦@JenHale504⁩ ⁦@KelsWingert⁩ ⁦@KrisBudden⁩ Rubbing Mike the LSU tiger to honor my late grandfather and to give the LSU men’s basketball team good luck against the Arkansas Razorbacks tomorrow. A like and/or comment would be awesome!!! pic.twitter.com/esYsaUI9nq — Ryan Conley (@conley194) February 3, 2024

Building the future

Parents take stroll down memory lane as 4-star son visits Razorbacks: Last Saturday’s visit to the University of Arkansas for the Kentucky basketball game was an opportunity for 4-star junior center Parker Jefferson to reconnect with the Razorbacks’… https://t.co/74MXNOhC0X pic.twitter.com/O5JvL4plJp — Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) February 2, 2024

Taking the Hogs

KAPP #: 3 – 02 / 03 / 2024 💰: 2.5 UnitSSS @ 11:00 AM CST OFFICIAL PLAY: Arkansas Razorbacks + 7 vs. LSU Tigers. Sniper. No. SnipinGGG. LFGGG pic.twitter.com/Zl6R34UCcb — Coziest Coolin Chronicly Correct-Calling CBB CappR (@UrAnklesGoneee) February 3, 2024

LSU incentive

LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The first 500 students in the PMAC will receive a free Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit‼️ 🔗 https://t.co/XJenobAfm2 | #BootUp pic.twitter.com/8NYXyNVVbq — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 2, 2024

Rodeo style

Arkansas basketball vs Mizzou 🤣💀 and anybody vs LSU 😭😭😭 https://t.co/1dJ8O5aqB7 — Yo it's Joe (@afksig89) February 1, 2024

Big day

Big day of college Basketball! 🏀 Go Hogs Beat LSU! Go Unc Beat Dook 💪🏼 — Tyler Goodall (@tylerg4real) February 3, 2024

Muss ain't giving up

