Social media is checking out on Razorbacks ‘on-court’ activities

C. Steve Andrews
With off-the-court rumors continuing to swirl around the Arkansas basketball program, and baseball season less than two weeks away, fewer fans seem concerned with what the Hogs are doing on the court.

Despite vying for their first win streak in conference play, today in Baton Rouge, the Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6 SEC) appear to have already vanished from the social media fanfare. With 10 games and the SEC Tournament left to play, the towel has long been thrown in by many fans.

Well, there is a little more chatter, and a tad more hope, from the red and white faithful after Arkansas began this two-game road trip with a 91-84 win over Missouri on Wednesday. Tramon Mark led the Hogs with 22 points, while Makhi Mitchell turned in his second consecutive double-double.

Now, with crosshairs aimed directly at the despised Bayou Bengals, the Razorbacks are poised for a second straight victory, for the first time since the end of December.

Here is a sample of the Razorback chatter on X, prior to Saturday’s game:

