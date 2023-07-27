Social media celebrates Andrew Thomas’ record contract extension

Former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension with the New York Giants.

Andrew Thomas is one of the top left tackles in the NFL. He is now the second-highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Thomas will receive an average of $23.5 million annually. His contract includes $67 million guaranteed.

Thomas fills a position of need for the Giants. The Giants struggled on the offensive front for a long time before Andrew Thomas came to New York. Yes, Thomas had some struggles as a rookie, but now he has solidified his role as a premier left tackle in the NFL.

Here is how social media responded to Andrew Thomas’ massive contract extension with the Giants:

Just a kid from Pace Academy

Loved covering Andrew Thomas in high school. Kid had all the tools. Today he signed a 5-year, $117.5 million extension. pic.twitter.com/jWpLMo9Itr — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) July 26, 2023

Thomas' NFL touchdown catch

Most guaranteed money for an offensive lineman

The highest drafted Georgia offensive lineman ever is getting paid https://t.co/VhYLtV9yjB — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) July 26, 2023

Thomas adapted to the NFL

I recall #Giants camps of the not too distant past where we were closely watching Andrew Thomas’ reps, wondering if he’d ever be a franchise tackle. On the first day of 2023 camp practices, here we are. https://t.co/xcr0UMJxDE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2023

Thomas inks deal

Giants have been spending some money this offseason

Andrew Thomas was the most valuable offensive tackle in the NFL last season, according to @PFF WAR. And now the Giants have him under contract for the next seven years. https://t.co/Yyvc6HWCw7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023

Former UGA teammate Jamaree Salyer

