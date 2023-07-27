Social media celebrates Andrew Thomas’ record contract extension
Former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension with the New York Giants.
Andrew Thomas is one of the top left tackles in the NFL. He is now the second-highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Thomas will receive an average of $23.5 million annually. His contract includes $67 million guaranteed.
Thomas fills a position of need for the Giants. The Giants struggled on the offensive front for a long time before Andrew Thomas came to New York. Yes, Thomas had some struggles as a rookie, but now he has solidified his role as a premier left tackle in the NFL.
Here is how social media responded to Andrew Thomas’ massive contract extension with the Giants:
Just a kid from Pace Academy
Loved covering Andrew Thomas in high school.
Kid had all the tools.
Today he signed a 5-year, $117.5 million extension. pic.twitter.com/jWpLMo9Itr
— Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) July 26, 2023
Thomas' NFL touchdown catch
Fun fact: Andrew Thomas has caught a TD too. 💰@allforgod_55 | @Giants pic.twitter.com/DfNCW1t9wC
— NFL (@NFL) July 26, 2023
Most guaranteed money for an offensive lineman
The highest drafted Georgia offensive lineman ever is getting paid https://t.co/VhYLtV9yjB
— Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) July 26, 2023
Thomas adapted to the NFL
I recall #Giants camps of the not too distant past where we were closely watching Andrew Thomas’ reps, wondering if he’d ever be a franchise tackle. On the first day of 2023 camp practices, here we are. https://t.co/xcr0UMJxDE
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2023
Thomas inks deal
Officially official. https://t.co/YHiHyw3Pw9
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2023
Giants have been spending some money this offseason
Andrew Thomas was the most valuable offensive tackle in the NFL last season, according to @PFF WAR.
And now the Giants have him under contract for the next seven years. https://t.co/Yyvc6HWCw7
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023
Former UGA teammate Jamaree Salyer
https://t.co/yXFlFBoJPZ pic.twitter.com/jij1Kz4k6g
— Jamaree Salyer ♠️ (@jamareesalyer69) July 26, 2023
