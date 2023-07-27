Social media celebrates Andrew Thomas’ record contract extension

Former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension with the New York Giants.

Andrew Thomas is one of the top left tackles in the NFL. He is now the second-highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Thomas will receive an average of $23.5 million annually. His contract includes $67 million guaranteed.

Thomas fills a position of need for the Giants. The Giants struggled on the offensive front for a long time before Andrew Thomas came to New York. Yes, Thomas had some struggles as a rookie, but now he has solidified his role as a premier left tackle in the NFL.

Here is how social media responded to Andrew Thomas’ massive contract extension with the Giants:

