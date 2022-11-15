Social media celebrates ’72 Dolphins remaining NFL’s only undefeated team

Barry Werner
·1 min read

It is the 50th anniversary of the Miami Dolphins team that went 14-0 in the regular season and picked up three more victories, including the Super Bowl.

That’s 17-0 and no NFL team has been able to match that perfect mark.

It won’t happen in 2022 as the Washington Commanders dealt the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss on Monday, 32-21.

Social media offered a toast to the late Don Shula’s Dolphins.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories