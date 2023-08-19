Social media celebrates: 1 week until college football’s return

James Morgan
·2 min read

Today is the final Saturday without college football until 2024. The wait is nearly over. Week 0, which features USC hosting San Jose State and Notre Dame playing Navy in Ireland, is only one week away. Overall, Week 0 has seven games, which is more than enough to satisfy most college football fans.

Georgia football, like most college football programs, opens its season in Week 1 on Sept. 2 against UT Martin. The Bulldogs will be heavily favored as Georgia returns home for the first time after winning back-to-back national championships.

College football social media is fired up that football’s return is one week away!

We are almost there

Final Saturday without college football until 2024

You love to see it

20 Saturdays of college football ahead

There’s even more Saturdays of football ahead if you count the NFL postseason.

What will be 2023's most memorable moment?

UGA football fans will hope that it will involve a three-peat.

The full Week 0 schedule

College football can't come here soon enough

Take care of your to-do list before the season starts

Georgia fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Dawgs

[lawrence-auto-related count=4]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire