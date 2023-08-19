Social media celebrates: 1 week until college football’s return
Today is the final Saturday without college football until 2024. The wait is nearly over. Week 0, which features USC hosting San Jose State and Notre Dame playing Navy in Ireland, is only one week away. Overall, Week 0 has seven games, which is more than enough to satisfy most college football fans.
Georgia football, like most college football programs, opens its season in Week 1 on Sept. 2 against UT Martin. The Bulldogs will be heavily favored as Georgia returns home for the first time after winning back-to-back national championships.
College football social media is fired up that football’s return is one week away!
We are almost there
1 week from today we’ll be watching college football. 😍 pic.twitter.com/XT9DrSqCVl
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 19, 2023
Final Saturday without college football until 2024
Today is the last Saturday without college football until January.
WE’RE HERE. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/eK1MMviIGa
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 19, 2023
You love to see it
When it's the last Saturday without college football … 😏 pic.twitter.com/UMxF46UwhB
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 19, 2023
20 Saturdays of college football ahead
Somebody check my math cause I ain’t good at it, but I believe this is the last Saturday without college football before we have TWENTY-STRAIGHT Saturdays with college football.
Good morning and #GoDawgs☕️ pic.twitter.com/P1N6T1flJU
— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) August 19, 2023
There’s even more Saturdays of football ahead if you count the NFL postseason.
What will be 2023's most memorable moment?
Last Saturday without College Football for a very long time. We made it.
pic.twitter.com/Ea4zjPjEnG
— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) August 19, 2023
UGA football fans will hope that it will involve a three-peat.
The full Week 0 schedule
Literally every single one. 😍 https://t.co/xKz4MN3d8D
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 19, 2023
College football can't come here soon enough
This is the last Saturday without college football 😍 pic.twitter.com/alcI5HZrvc
— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) August 19, 2023
Take care of your to-do list before the season starts
When you realise this is the last Saturday without college football for the remainder of the year #GoDawgs #FootballSZN pic.twitter.com/CQiLEaoA8k
— NattyDawgsBack2Back🏆🏆 (@NattyDawgs) August 19, 2023
Georgia fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Dawgs
2️⃣ MORE SATURDAYS#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/0uYXG583rX
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) August 19, 2023
