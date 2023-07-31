Social media was buzzing about Micah Parsons after dominant display in Cowboys training camp

It did not take long for former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons to leave his mark on the NFL. Parsons was the NFL’s unanimous winner of the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year award two seasons ago and he was brilliant in his second season in the league as well, although falling a bit short of NFL defensive player of the year accolades.

It may be easy to overreact to any one short video clip from a training camp practice before the calendar moves into August, but that didn’t stop social media from exploding over a viral clip of Parsons breaking through the Cowboys’ offensive line in practice on Monday.

Odds are pretty good this will not be the first time the internet lights up reacting to a Parsons highlight. But it’s never too early to start looking forward to what one of the NFL’s top defensive players is going to do to opposing offenses this season.

The clip going viral

One of the most popular clips generating the most reaction appears to come from Bobby Belt, a Cowboys insider for 105.3 The Fan and a producer for NFL Network. In the clip above, we can see Parsons coming off the edge on the left side of the offensive line. It’s a short clip, but you can see Parsons knocking over Cowboys offensive lineman

Poor Tyron Smith

I’ve only seen this happen to Tyron Smith once before. The man that did it? 3x DPOY J.J. Watt. Micah Parsons is about to WRECK the league https://t.co/TR9EbLS7h8 — ✭STX Mario✭ (@_STXMario) July 31, 2023

What makes the clip of Parsons even more impressive is who he knocked over to get into the backfield in the first place. That would be Tyron Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowl player and a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s. Basically, Smith is a future hall of fame and Parsons just tossed him aside like he was a rookie not knowing how life goes in NFL camp.

Now, granted, this was just one play, but it’s the one play we got our eyes on. Sorry Tyron.

Will Micah Parsons get 20 sacks this season?

@ericg812 Micah gonna have 20 sacks this year — Tone (@AntDiCicco) July 31, 2023

Micah Parsons has not been shy about wanting to set the record for most sacks in a single NFL season before, and he will no doubt be aiming for the record again this season to keep him motivated. Parsons had 13 sacks in his rookie season of 2021 and improved that total to 13.5 sacks in 2022. Getting to 20 may prove to be a stretch, but I certainly wouldn’t be betting against Parsons setting a career-high for sacks in a season this fall.

Be nice to your elders

Report Micah for Elder abuse — EK13 (@EK__013) July 31, 2023

It’s not as though Tyron Smith is old (he’s 32 years old), but Parsons definitely is considerably younger than him. So maybe Parsons should have treated his elder with a little more respect?

Maybe Parsons doesn't need training camp?

Get him off the field and put him on coaching duty till Sept. That man is ready — CK (@katcal1229) July 31, 2023

Nobody actually thinks Parsons has anything to prove this season, so this is not a horrendous idea. Parsons will not benefit from any more practice and hitting this season, but this may be more of a precaution for his teammates who may get in his way!

