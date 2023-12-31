Advertisement

Social media buzzing after Menifield erupts for 32 to lift Razorbacks

C. Steve Andrews
·5 min read

After an up-and-down non-conference slate early in the season, the Arkansas basketball team finally gave fans a sigh of relief on Saturday, soaring to a convincing 106-90 victory over scrappy mid-major UNC Wilmington.

Most of the social media chatter surrounds newcomer Keyon Menifield Jr., who erupted for a career-high 32 points in just his third game with the Razorbacks. The NCAA forced the 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Washington to sit out the first semester of the season. He has continued to be more productive each game he has played.

Wilmington was a 10.5-point underdog but had proved their prowess with an 80-73 win against Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Dec. 2. The Seahawks kept things close against the Razorbacks in the first half Saturday, but Arkansas began to roll after the intermission. The Hogs outscore UNCW 58-48 in the second half.

Here is a snippet of what was being posted by fans and media on X (Twitter) after the game:

Year-ending W

Menifield erupts

High-water mark

New hero in town

Big step forward

The Brazile-ee-oop

New identity

No signs of rust

Game photo gallery

Several positives

Breaking 100

Good chemistry

All smiles afterward

Fastest to 30

Point-guard is the difference

All aspects are better

Who's a starter?

Most free throws

Mr. & Mrs. Muss

Great basketball IQ

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire