Social media buzzing after Menifield erupts for 32 to lift Razorbacks

After an up-and-down non-conference slate early in the season, the Arkansas basketball team finally gave fans a sigh of relief on Saturday, soaring to a convincing 106-90 victory over scrappy mid-major UNC Wilmington.

Most of the social media chatter surrounds newcomer Keyon Menifield Jr., who erupted for a career-high 32 points in just his third game with the Razorbacks. The NCAA forced the 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Washington to sit out the first semester of the season. He has continued to be more productive each game he has played.

Wilmington was a 10.5-point underdog but had proved their prowess with an 80-73 win against Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Dec. 2. The Seahawks kept things close against the Razorbacks in the first half Saturday, but Arkansas began to roll after the intermission. The Hogs outscore UNCW 58-48 in the second half.

Here is a snippet of what was being posted by fans and media on X (Twitter) after the game:

Year-ending W

Took a W headed into 2024 🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/suDndB7wCu — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) December 31, 2023

Menifield erupts

Takeaways: 1) Menifield is a spark plug who can shoot, drive and set up others. Lower Ellis and Davenport mins for him. 2) have more sets with Graham and Brazille. Lawson isn’t good. 3) HAVE TO WORK ON D PERIMETER ROTATION 4) gotta get Battle more mins even when he 5) BOX OUT — Kyle Freeman (@kylefreeman13) December 31, 2023

High-water mark

According to KenPom, Arkansas had a 139.9 offensive efficiency rating vs. UNCW. It's the Razorbacks' best mark since their 80-point win over Mississippi Valley State to open the 2020-21 season (163.7). — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) December 31, 2023

New hero in town

Big step forward

This team definitely took a big step forward tonight & displayed flashes of dominance against what is likely a NCAA Tournament team in UNC Wilmington! A very promising & impressive performance as we turn the corner to SEC Play👆🅰️🐗#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball https://t.co/DgVb45jABL — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) December 31, 2023

The Brazile-ee-oop

New identity

Ok this Razorback basketball team can compete. Menifield has changed the identity of this team. Starting to see 7 or 8 players emerge all because of Menifield. He even makes Devo better. — Hacker In Harrison 🐗 (@hackerhog) December 31, 2023

No signs of rust

Arkansas showed no signs of rust offensively on Saturday, dropping 106 points on UNC Wilmington after a nine-day layoff between games. #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (FREE)https://t.co/HXQBd7IZc8 pic.twitter.com/GYnStULmXH — Arkansas on 247Sports (@ArkansasOn247) December 31, 2023

Game photo gallery

Several positives

Breaking 100

NEW: The Arkansas Razorbacks had their first 100-point game in almost 34 months today, defeating North Carolina-Wilmington at Bud Walton Arena, 106-90. Next up for the Hogs: A home game against Auburn next Saturday to kick off SEC play. Read more »

https://t.co/8iV7wRYQtV — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) December 31, 2023

Good chemistry

Been a great high energy back-&-forth battle thus far through 1 Half of play! Loving the ball movement & chemistry Offensively! Hogs definitely need to find a way to tighten up defensively, but it’s pretty evident how UNC Wilmington was able to knock off Kentucky in Rupp👆🅰️🐗 https://t.co/mUQrWpJs4Z — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) December 30, 2023

All smiles afterward

WATCH: Eric Musselman talks about Arkansas' 106-90 win over UNC Wilmington… https://t.co/PemXVoVatg #WPS — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) December 31, 2023

Fastest to 30

Ran out of characters for this one so in case it's not clear, the 3rd game played of a @RazorbackMBB career (for Menifield and Thompson) is the soonest someone has had their first 30-point game for #Arkansas. https://t.co/4oUUKcZ3xk — HogStats.com (@HogStats) December 31, 2023

Point-guard is the difference

Having a point guard is everything, especially for this crew. Totally different vibe with Menifield running the show. — Eric Lancaster (@ericjlancaster) December 31, 2023

All aspects are better

Every aspect is better. Offensive movement is way better. Spacing better. Communication better. Ball protection better. The Players roles seem understood. Menifield absolutely changed everything. Time to start doing damage. — 🐗 J Peterman ✝️ (@FLHXSTGlide14) December 31, 2023

Who's a starter?

Graham is not an SEC starter. You know me, I’m not a fan of Evo but I think he’s a starter with this team if he doesn’t turn it over and shoots 4-6 times a game. Menifield

Devo

Mark

Brazile

Mitchell (against true back to the basket 5 type guys)

or

Lawson (against all others) — T-Will’s Burner (@firechadmorris1) December 31, 2023

Most free throws

Keyon Menifield shot 17 free throws and was not called for a foul today vs. UNCW. That's the most FTs attempted by a @RazorbackMBB player without fouling since at least 1981-82 (as far back as I can verify). Previous best was Ron Huery's 14 and 0 vs. Ohio State on 12/28/1986. — HogStats.com (@HogStats) December 31, 2023

Mr. & Mrs. Muss

WPS! Hope everyone has a Happy New Year! See you back in Bud Walton Arena next Saturday at 1PM! pic.twitter.com/nQmuRDnKqR — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) December 31, 2023

Great basketball IQ

Eric Musselman on Keyon Menifield: “He’s just so quick with the ball. Great basketball IQ. He sees plays before they happen. He naturally sees plays develop.” — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) December 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire