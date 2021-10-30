Social media buzzing after Mel Tucker’s squad beat Michigan

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
It is no secret that many want Mel Tucker to be the next head coach at LSU. He was an assistant at LSU under Nick Saban in 2000. He re-joined Saban’s staff at Alabama, before taking the defensive coordinator job at Georgia under Kirby Smart.

Since that time, Tucker had a short stint with Colorado and is now in his second year at Michigan State. His name popped up as a potential candidate when Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman stated that many influential people in Baton Rouge want him.

The last time that LSU hired a former Michigan State Spartans head coach it worked out pretty well. Following the huge win for the second-straight season against their biggest rivals, many congratulated the future LSU head coach.

