Social media is buzzing leading up to Penn State-Ohio State

Penn State is back home to take on Ohio State. They will certainly have a tough matchup headed their way on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have some key players to watch on both sides of the ball.

Let’s start with defense.

The first player is defensive end Zach Harrison, who has had a season that has been nothing short of impressive. Not only that, but his draft stock for the 2023 NFL Draft has certainly soared this season.

Sure, the Buckeyes haven’t really played anyone challenging, but you can’t discredit what they have done this season.

Going to their offense, there is so much. Everyone always talks about their pass-catchers and running backs, rightfully so. But, there is one offensive lineman that is very key to watch, and that is offensive tackle Paris Johnson s Jr., who is very much solidifying himself as a first-round NFL draft pick in 2023.

So, what are people saying about Penn State’s matchup against Ohio State on Saturday? Let’s take a look.

Fan Predictions

Ohio State – 36

Penn State – 20 — Dcro8 (@dcro8) October 28, 2022

Penn State football Twitter bringing the hype

Story continues

DISRUPTIVE. 🔊🔊🔊 Y'all had a HUGE impact on the game last weekend. 👀⚡️ Can #NittanyNation crank it up a notch & create even more chaos for our opponent this Saturday?#WeAre pic.twitter.com/m3BeUHgLLj — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 28, 2022

Some key Nittany Lions heading into this matchup

Ten highest graded Cornerbacks this season🔥 pic.twitter.com/9WPuTXk8mg — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 27, 2022

Key Nittany Lions draft prospects

1. Cam Smith

3. ???

5. Joey Porter Jr PFF’s Midseason NFL Draft Big Board – Cornerback Rankings⬇️https://t.co/T6Hmm5XQhy — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 27, 2022

James Franklin bringing the hype

Kevin Hart is in the house

The Big Noon Kickoff crew made sure to catch Kevin Hart’s #realitychecktour while at Penn State 🙌🎙@kevinhart4real | @grancoramino pic.twitter.com/HSlA10N5iy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2022

What are analysts saying about the matchup?

Ohio State is 16-0 when the Buckeyes score 27 or more points against Penn State. Ohio State averages 49.6 points per game this season. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 25, 2022

