Social media buzzing about Brock Harding, reacts to Iowa’s win over Alabama State

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 2-0!

Though it was a slow start, Iowa made sure to race away from Alabama State (0-2) in the final 20 minutes to put Hawkeye fans’ minds at ease, picking up a 98-67 win over the Hornets. Along the way, Iowa got a number of performances to feel good about.

As he so often does, junior forward Payton Sandfort had a stretch just before halftime where he caught fire to widen the margin. With the Hawkeyes leading 35-32, Sandfort knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and scored 12 points in less than two minutes of game time. That helped Iowa build a 49-37 halftime lead that the Hawkeyes just kept expanding.

Redshirt senior Patrick McCaffery had a great game as well, scoring a team-high 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range. McCaffery had 12 points by the 11:39 mark of the first half.

Graduate transfer Ben Krikke had another double-figure scoring game, adding 13 points and six rebounds on a 5-of-10 shooting effort. Senior guard Tony Perkins was Iowa’s other double-figure scorer, chipping in with 12 points.

But, none of those were the names that Hawkeye social media left Friday night buzzing about the most. Enter freshman guard Brock Harding, who had Iowa fans feeling some kind of way once again.

Harding had seven assists in just 15 minutes of floor time. Take a look at how Iowa fans took in the win over Alabama State on social media.

Let's ball

Live look at the Peacock stream

I think Peacock is shooting this game with this. pic.twitter.com/Rx4s29Rtbd — ICHawkeye ✈️ (@ICHawkeye) November 11, 2023

How the Peacock broadcast is looking rn pic.twitter.com/BF9yq25W1r — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 11, 2023

Did somebody switch a setting?

Is there smoke in carver or something why does this look awful — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 11, 2023

Hey @peacock can we turn the Iowa broadcast from 480p to 1080 plz — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 11, 2023

Not the start everyone was looking for

Ummmm why is this close — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 11, 2023

Little adversity here. See how they respond — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 11, 2023

Good Lord this is ugly. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 11, 2023

Is Alabama State 3pt shot university or something — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 11, 2023

The fan base likes itself some Brock Harding

Give Harding more minutes. He makes things happen. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 11, 2023

Harding is a baller — Ali (@alisonh2006) November 11, 2023

Brock has such good vision. — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 11, 2023

Look at this!

Iowa freshman Brock Harding has 10 assists in his first 14 minutes of play as a collegian. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) November 11, 2023

While others passed, Fran said...

Fran McCaffery made a great call on Brock Harding. Lot of teams backed off due to his size, but Fran saw past that and the trajectory he was on. Excited to watch his development — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 11, 2023

Brock Harding has helped change the energy of this game. Been really good off the bench. Disruptive defensively and great passing. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 11, 2023

Payton Sandfort heats up

Payton Sandfort with 9 points in 64 seconds. — John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) November 11, 2023

Payton Sandfort doing his best Caitlin Clark impression — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 11, 2023

Payton Sandfort- THAT DOG CAN HUNT 3️⃣ — Ali (@alisonh2006) November 11, 2023

Man, Payton Sandfort can heat up quickly. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 11, 2023

En fuego

Payton Sandfort 12 points in less than 2 mins #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/e8XsBXD8KL — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 11, 2023

Iowa closes the first half strong

Great finish to the half! — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 11, 2023

Hot first half for P MONEY🧯 12 PTS & 6 REB@payton_20_ x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/K5kCF6hArO — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 11, 2023

Payton also putting work in on the glass

Payton Sandfort isn’t just a shooter. Dude has been a dog on the glass. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 11, 2023

Hawkeyes just cruising now!

How about this comp?

A lot of Jason Williams in Brock Harding. — Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) November 11, 2023

Have a feeling that Brock Harding is going to be the type of player you love to have on your team but hate to play against. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 11, 2023

Put on a show!

Heard this one had Carver on their feet… who doesn't love a @hardingbrock2 no-look lob and an @_OwenFreeman one-handed slam!? The boys look goooood!! 🔥 🎥: @ChelsieTBrown pic.twitter.com/gFyRZy0XMP — Camille Gear (@CamilleGearTV) November 11, 2023

No look lob from Harding to Freeman. That got the crowd out of their seat. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) November 11, 2023

I mean, Brock Harding just made incredible passes on back-to-back offensive possessions for assists. Dude is crafty. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 11, 2023

Harding is a dude. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 11, 2023

I mean.. his vision is elite. — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 11, 2023

Brock Harding is an UNREAL passer — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) November 11, 2023

The youth movement

Love these young guns 💪🏻💪🏻 — katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) November 11, 2023

THE PRYCE IS RIGHT — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 11, 2023

Could be pretty, pretty, pretty good

There's gonna be some growing pains but this team could be pretty good — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 11, 2023

Embrace the hate!

Brock Harding is going to be hated by all B1G fanbases and I'm absolutely ready to go to war for him — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 11, 2023

What a response!

That’s a strong, strong response by Iowa hoops in the second half. Was close for awhile, but they broke it open. Exactly the response you want to see. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 11, 2023

Siri, play that song!

Friday night W

Wouldn't be a W without this

Iowa Basketball. The Family Business. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 11, 2023

