Social media is buzzing ahead of Auburn’s game against Arkansas

It is nearly time for Auburn football and it’s safe to say that the Auburn family is ready to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) can clinch a bowl appearance with a win, something they failed to do last season. While they are slight underdogs, Auburn is riding a two-game winning streak and has plenty of momentum ahead of the game.

The Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5) though have other plans and could be a much more dangerous team than they were at the beginning of the year after changing their offensive coordinator ahead of last week. The move paid off as they upset the Florida Gators to pick up their first conference win of the season.

Here are the top reactions from social media ahead of the game.

We play FOR YOU, Auburn Family! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/aaBM0Fk5IM — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 11, 2023

Got a biscuit this morning & ordered extra bacon. 🐗🚫 Barn by 90. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/XeaMg9OCIb — Dalton Odom (@DaltonOdom1) November 11, 2023

Most excited for game day as I have been all season. #WarEagle — Spencer Strider’s Mustache (@StriderMustache) November 11, 2023

It’s Game Dayyyyyy! Beat the Hell out of Arkansas. #WDE pic.twitter.com/YgFK2M7HMi — William Luke Hendrick (@WilliamLH21) November 11, 2023

I love college football so much. Games kicking off, sitting down about to flip the channel a million times, and dopamine is HITTIN. — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 11, 2023

Oh god there’s football today — calliecopia🦃 (@soAUcal) November 11, 2023

Poverty SEC teams play at 11am — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) November 11, 2023

Beat Arkansas 🦅🦅

I don’t know why but every time I took someone helmet off I use to try to find it on the ground so I could try to keep it 🤷🏿‍♂️😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/VqN22u5lAe — Brad Lester (@BradLester1) November 11, 2023

When you go to vet wearing a Auburn sweatshirt and your vet went to Arkansas 😂 pic.twitter.com/eij9vSLz8P — Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 11, 2023

Ion have no beef wit Arky fans they insignificant to me but I must say “Woo Pig” is such an unserious chant — Z00 (@YouKnowZoo) November 11, 2023

Auburn football is back today! pic.twitter.com/2bKHFSgDuo — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 11, 2023

I would like for Auburn to win the football game today. — Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) November 11, 2023

