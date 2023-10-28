Social media is buzzing ahead of Auburn vs. Mississippi State

It is nearly time for some Auburn football and it’s safe to say the Auburn family is excited.

The Tigers (3-4, 0-4 SEC) are set to host the Mississippi Bulldogs Saturday as they look to pick up the first SEC win of the Hugh Freeze era.

For the first time since they played Samford in Week 3, the Tigers are favored with BetMGM favoring them by 6.5 points over the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is actually riding a two-game winning streak and picked up their first SEC win of the last week to improve to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play in Year 1 of Zach Arnett’s tenure.

Despite having a four-game losing streak, the Auburn faithful’s support has not wavered and are expected to pack Jordan-Hare Stadium. Many of them took to social media to share their optimism for the game and here is a look at some of the top posts.

another day, another blessing, another opportunity . — KEYS (@iamAustinK_) October 28, 2023

The 5x National Championship program plays football today. 🦅 — Heather (@Heather_ishh) October 28, 2023

Auburn and Mississippi State play today, you say? pic.twitter.com/tZaitnh5Pd — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) October 28, 2023

I would like for Auburn to win the football game today. — Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) October 28, 2023

Auburn football is back today! pic.twitter.com/bUoIGLA31I — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) October 28, 2023

Gonna be a beautiful day on the plains! #WarEagle #WDE — 🥶War Damn Irvin🥶 (@War_Damn_Irvin) October 28, 2023

Come get one while they last! #WarEagle https://t.co/p5S0k1euqy — Auburn University Bookstore (@aubookstore) October 28, 2023

It’s a wonderful day to watch football, y’all. Would be cool to win! — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) October 28, 2023

Game day!! WDE 🤩 — Elaina Strother 🇺🇸 (@elainastrother4) October 28, 2023

TODAY IS A NEW DAY. A CHANCE TO KICK OFF A STREAK OF WINS. PACK THE STADIUM AND GET LOUD!!! WAR DAMN 🦅🦅🦅 — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) October 28, 2023

