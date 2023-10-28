Advertisement

Social media is buzzing ahead of Auburn vs. Mississippi State

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

It is nearly time for some Auburn football and it’s safe to say the Auburn family is excited.

The Tigers (3-4, 0-4 SEC) are set to host the Mississippi Bulldogs Saturday as they look to pick up the first SEC win of the Hugh Freeze era.

For the first time since they played Samford in Week 3, the Tigers are favored with BetMGM favoring them by 6.5 points over the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is actually riding a two-game winning streak and picked up their first SEC win of the last week to improve to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play in Year 1 of Zach Arnett’s tenure.

Despite having a four-game losing streak, the Auburn faithful’s support has not wavered and are expected to pack Jordan-Hare Stadium. Many of them took to social media to share their optimism for the game and here is a look at some of the top posts.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire