Social media buzz after Vols make 2023 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA announced the field for the men’s basketball tournament on Sunday.

Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) is a No. 4 seed in the East region and will play Louisiana (26-7) in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Tipoff between the Vols and Louisiana is slated for 9:40 p.m. EST. CBS will televise the first-round matchup.

The Tennessee-Louisiana winner will advance to play the winner between Duke and Oral Roberts.

Rick Barnes has guided the Vols to five NCAA Tournament appearances as Tennessee’s head coach. Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2019 under Barnes.

Following Selection Sunday, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz. NCAA Tournament social media buzz is listed below.

