Social media buzz after Vols make 2023 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA announced the field for the men’s basketball tournament on Sunday.

Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) is a No. 4 seed in the East region and will play Louisiana (26-7) in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Tipoff between the Vols and Louisiana is slated for 9:40 p.m. EST. CBS will televise the first-round matchup.

The Tennessee-Louisiana winner will advance to play the winner between Duke and Oral Roberts.

Rick Barnes has guided the Vols to five NCAA Tournament appearances as Tennessee’s head coach. Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2019 under Barnes.

Following Selection Sunday, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz. NCAA Tournament social media buzz is listed below.

there it is Orlando bound pic.twitter.com/WcTGltXH81 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 12, 2023

𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 🆚 Tennessee

🗓️ Thursday, March 16

⏰ 8:40 p.m. CT

🏟️ Amway Center

📌 Orlando, Florida

📺 CBS#GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/kSH8578rZr — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Men's Basketball (@RaginCajunsMBB) March 13, 2023

Locked in for our first-ever NCAA Tournament game in the state of Florida. Early game preview and ticket info ⤵️https://t.co/RR9ChOqLPc — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) March 12, 2023

Let the madness begin!🏀 If you're heading to Orlando, watch this space for details on our free pregame event for all Vols! #marchmadness2023 https://t.co/bBDuqJKsfm — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) March 13, 2023

RT if your MBB & WBB teams are BOTH going dancing!

🕺💃 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/bx1iWkXN1g — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 13, 2023

4-seed Tennessee @Vol_Hoops will play 13-seed Louisiana in Orlando Thursday in the East Region. Time TBA. pic.twitter.com/gpxBu5ts10 — 99.1 THE Sports Animal (@SportsAnimal991) March 12, 2023

WE GOT 8 🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/HTMvXoaqDV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire