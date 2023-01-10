Social Media Buzz: TCU’s 31-point halftime deficit to Georgia had Duck fans on high alert

It’s a story that Oregon Duck fans have become familiar with on multiple occasions.

The TCU Horned Frogs went down 38-7 in the first half of the national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night. It was a classic display of Georgia dominance that had many Oregon fans conjuring up memories of September 3, 2022, when the Ducks lost to the Bulldogs by a score of 49-3 in the season opener.

It also had others thinking about the last time that TCU went into halftime of a bowl game trailing by 31 points, and happened to mount an insane second-half comeback that saw them win the game in triple overtime.

The loser of that game? Of course, it was the Ducks in the 2016 Alamo Bowl.

So while Oregon was not playing in this game, and really shouldn’t have been a topic of conversation, of course, they made their way into the social media discourse on championship Monday.

Here are some of the best jokes and reactions on social media.

That looks familiar...

Every single Oregon fan right now.. pic.twitter.com/CIquoJoFHI — CFB fight Club (@PacFight) January 10, 2023

Sonny, just change your shirt. Trust me...

If Sonny Dykes comes out with a different shirt on, then TCU winning this thing in overtime! — Addicted To Quack (@AddictedToQuack) January 10, 2023

49-3 doesn't feel as bad anymore

I don’t know about you @DanRubenstein but that week 1 score ain’t looking so bad right now #GoDucks — Jordan Kent (@jordanrkent) January 10, 2023

Someone get that frog a spot!

Story continues

It was the season-opener, not the natty!

Very rarely does another result in a season make you feel better about your team losing 49-3. But here we are. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 10, 2023

Yea, don't remind us

Over the last 15 seasons, FBS teams who are trailing by at least 31 points at halftime are 1-530. The lone win was by TCU in the 2016 Alamo Bowl against Oregon. TCU trailed 31-0 at halftime but rallied to win 47-41 in 3OT. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2023

We've known this was coming

I think in our heart of hearts, we all knew this was the 2022 season's eventuality about five minutes into Georgia-Oregon — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 10, 2023

The nation is pulling for it!

Horned Frogs need some 2016 Alamo Bowl magic! https://t.co/TXb6xhyvPd — SB College Football (@SBNRecruiting) January 10, 2023

Can we all just forget?

Of course they had to mention the 2016 Alamo bowl. pic.twitter.com/CSAbntEzpI — 💥💥 Justin Hopkins 💥💥 (@JHopkinsSD) January 10, 2023

We need a new comeback

I need TCU to comeback so they can stop talking about the 2016 Alamo 😂😭 — Teli Lousi (@teli_tubby77) January 10, 2023

Those are quite the odds...

So you're saying there's a chance? Per @ESPNStatsInfo, FBS teams are 1-530 when trailing by 31 or more at halftime. The lone exception? TCU back in 2016 in Alamo Bowl against Oregon. They trailed 31-0 at the half. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire