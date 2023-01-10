Breaking News:

Georgia crushes TCU 65-7 in CFP title game to repeat as national champions

Social Media Buzz: TCU’s 31-point halftime deficit to Georgia had Duck fans on high alert

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

It’s a story that Oregon Duck fans have become familiar with on multiple occasions.

The TCU Horned Frogs went down 38-7 in the first half of the national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night. It was a classic display of Georgia dominance that had many Oregon fans conjuring up memories of September 3, 2022, when the Ducks lost to the Bulldogs by a score of 49-3 in the season opener.

It also had others thinking about the last time that TCU went into halftime of a bowl game trailing by 31 points, and happened to mount an insane second-half comeback that saw them win the game in triple overtime.

The loser of that game? Of course, it was the Ducks in the 2016 Alamo Bowl.

So while Oregon was not playing in this game, and really shouldn’t have been a topic of conversation, of course, they made their way into the social media discourse on championship Monday.

Here are some of the best jokes and reactions on social media.

