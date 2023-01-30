Social Media Buzz: Oregon recruits react to big-time visitor weekend in Eugene

It was the last open weekend of recruiting in the 2023 cycle, and the Oregon Ducks made it count. With a couple dozen prospects in town for both official and unofficial visits, Dan Lanning and his staff pulled out all of the stops, and we’re able to utilize the best parts of Eugene — Autzen Stadium, Hayward Field, Matthew Knight Arena — to their advantage.

Guys like 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor and 5-star WR Dakorien Moore were in town, with a ton of other blue-chip prospects. After getting a feel for the campus, and feeling the energy at Oregon men’s basketball win over Utah on Saturday night, a lot of players left buzzing about the visit.

Here are some of the best media clips and social reactions after the weekend.

Nyckoles Harbor at Hayward Field

5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor is in Eugene and checking out Hayward Field — the one recruiting chip that no other school in the nation can offer. pic.twitter.com/WWMryDJVye — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 28, 2023

Dakorien Moore with Nyckoles Harbor

2025 5-star WR Dakorien Moore next to 2023 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor❕ pic.twitter.com/J2dA6VZP6V — Sean Nelson (@SeanNelsonOn3) January 29, 2023

3-star EDGE Jaxson Jones

After a great weekend at the University of Oregon I am happy to say I am committed ! Thank you to all coaches who recruited me but my recruitment is now 100% closed #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/LcKyKYJ7XB — Jaxson Jones (@JaxsonJones80) January 29, 2023

Harbor's Photo Shoot

Story continues

2025 LB Josiah Campbell

3-star ATH Anthony Alonzo

3-star TE Ryner Swanson

2026 DL Tomuhini Topui

2025 OT Jace Eveland

Had a great time at the University of Oregon today! Had some great conversations with @IAMKLEMM, @CoachDanLanning, and some other member of the staff. Really starting to feel like family! 🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/LGACwdvCFf — Jace Eveland (@jace71eveland) January 29, 2023

Christian Brothers HS

Huge thanks to the entire University of Oregon Football staff for hosting my guys & I. I’ve been a Duck fan for a long time, but every time I go up there I fall in love a bit more & a lot of the reason is the folks on the recruiting staff. They’re amazing. Appreciate you guys! pic.twitter.com/xfwI1L9aOJ — Miles Hansen (@Coach_MHansen) January 30, 2023

2024 DL Annas Davis

2024 OL Mason Vicari

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire