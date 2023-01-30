Social Media Buzz: Oregon recruits react to big-time visitor weekend in Eugene

Zachary Neel
It was the last open weekend of recruiting in the 2023 cycle, and the Oregon Ducks made it count. With a couple dozen prospects in town for both official and unofficial visits, Dan Lanning and his staff pulled out all of the stops, and we’re able to utilize the best parts of Eugene — Autzen Stadium, Hayward Field, Matthew Knight Arena — to their advantage.

Guys like 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor and 5-star WR Dakorien Moore were in town, with a ton of other blue-chip prospects. After getting a feel for the campus, and feeling the energy at Oregon men’s basketball win over Utah on Saturday night, a lot of players left buzzing about the visit.

Here are some of the best media clips and social reactions after the weekend.

Nyckoles Harbor at Hayward Field

Dakorien Moore with Nyckoles Harbor

3-star EDGE Jaxson Jones

Harbor's Photo Shoot

2025 LB Josiah Campbell

3-star ATH Anthony Alonzo

3-star TE Ryner Swanson

2026 DL Tomuhini Topui

2025 OT Jace Eveland

Christian Brothers HS

2024 DL Annas Davis

2024 OL Mason Vicari

