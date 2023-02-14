Social Media Buzz: Oregon players react to hiring of OL coach A’lique Terry

The Oregon Ducks announced their newest coaching hire on Tuesday afternoon.

A’lique Terry, the former assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings, will come to Eugene to replace Adrian Klemm, who left to take a job with the New England Patriots earlier this offseason.

Terry is familiar with Eugene, as he served as a graduate assistant for the Ducks on Mario Cristobal’s staff with focus on the offensive line. Terry was also the offensive line coach for the Hawaii Warriors in 2021.

The news got Oregon Twitter buzzing, with several players, both current and former, tweeting out their support for the hire, and letting it be known how excited they are that Terry will be coming back to join the Ducks’ coaching staff.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

The Announcement

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Penei Sewell // Shane Lemieux

Story continues

"This man's passion and commitment to help others reach their potential is unique and hard to find." – @peneisewell58 "The University of Oregon just got a great one!" – Shane Lemieux#GoDucks x @105CoachTerry pic.twitter.com/ikXFRJko9C — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 14, 2023

Jake Hanson // Calvin Throckmorton

"This is a great hire by Coach Lanning." – Jake Hanson "I couldn't think of a better fit for the job." – @calthrock_54 #GoDucks x @105CoachTerry pic.twitter.com/d9ioPj1DCx — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 14, 2023

Cole Young

SO WHAT DID YOU GUYS THINK?!?!!? — Cole 🐻 Young (@ColeYoung67) February 14, 2023

Coach Don Johnson Approves

This one made me tearful 😢 best man coming back home. And has one of the best relationship with these kids “@105CoachTerry WELCOME BACK 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 https://t.co/9iB7ZoOsjs — Coach Don Johnson Jr (@CoachDonJ) February 14, 2023

Lydia is All-In

Penei Approved

Ducks got a great one man. Some advice for OL of Oregon. Be a sponge and be ready to WORK. https://t.co/Okxz4sfujk — Penei Sewell (@peneisewell58) February 14, 2023

The Man Himself

UP THE SCO !!! 🦆🔰 CALL GOD! 🤙🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/6REqYu05hH — A'lique Terry (@105CoachTerry) February 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire