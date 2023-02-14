Social Media Buzz: Oregon players react to hiring of OL coach A’lique Terry

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The Oregon Ducks announced their newest coaching hire on Tuesday afternoon.

A’lique Terry, the former assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings, will come to Eugene to replace Adrian Klemm, who left to take a job with the New England Patriots earlier this offseason.

Terry is familiar with Eugene, as he served as a graduate assistant for the Ducks on Mario Cristobal’s staff with focus on the offensive line. Terry was also the offensive line coach for the Hawaii Warriors in 2021.

The news got Oregon Twitter buzzing, with several players, both current and former, tweeting out their support for the hire, and letting it be known how excited they are that Terry will be coming back to join the Ducks’ coaching staff.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

