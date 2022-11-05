Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks pulling out all stops in 49-10 rout over Colorado
Sometimes with big games on the upcoming schedule, a coaching staff will choose to keep some cards up their sleeve, trying to win in a vanilla fashion so that they can pull out all of the stops and surprise their next opponent.
That’s not what the Oregon Ducks did on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes. Instead, Kenny Dillingham and the Oregon offense pulled out all of the stops, running numerous trick plays that resulted in touchdowns, making it so their future opponents — Washington, Utah, Oregon State — have to spend a bit more time than they may have planned trying to scheme up ways to stop the Ducks’ versatile looks.
While that’s happening, you can almost guarantee that Dillingham will be back in the workshop, finding new ways to beat a defense as well.
It was that type of day for the Ducks, who saw players like OT Josh Conerly and LB Noah Sewell score touchdowns, while QB Bo Nix caught a touchdown, passed for two touchdowns, and rushed for two touchdowns.
Once again, Oregon won in a complete and utter blowout, 49-10, leading to another whimsical afternoon on social media for Duck fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the day:
Kenny Dillingham in his BAG
5-star U
Oregon has exclusively scored touchdowns today caught by former five star recruits. One an OL, the other a QB, obviously.
As @DanRubenstein pointed out …
All 5 ⭐️ players have scored today.
Come to Oregon, score a touchdown. Doesn’t matter the position.
THICK SIX
An Oregon Thicc Six to a true freshman OT. LFG pic.twitter.com/x04UqrPqHz
Tyrell Crosby loves it
BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!!!!!! LFG @oregonfootball
Bo Nix does it all
Bo Nix is on his way to doing this today in Boulder https://t.co/qMgobF6yI3
Nix for Heisman?
Fun Fact: Marcus Mariota had a receiving TD when he won the Heisman.
Bo Nix now has one on his stat line
Get Dan some pads
At this point Dan Lanning is going to suit up and score a TD
Defensive Worries
Man. It feels like Oregon's offense can play with almost anyone in the nation. The defense feels like it would get handled in a potential CFP game, though.
Nix can do it all
Spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/jOLMCPAhIs
Bo loves chaos
every so often Bo Nix has to remind the world pic.twitter.com/ysHJmgxYVk
Joey Heisman weighs in
Now can we get the guy a rushing TD to round out his heisman worthy day?!?! #scoducks https://t.co/q7k6bNn7QC
Andy Patton the wordsmith
(N)ice passing TD
(I)nsane receiving TD
(X)ceptional rushing TD
Nix pulling a CMC
