Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks pulling out all stops in 49-10 rout over Colorado

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

Sometimes with big games on the upcoming schedule, a coaching staff will choose to keep some cards up their sleeve, trying to win in a vanilla fashion so that they can pull out all of the stops and surprise their next opponent.

That’s not what the Oregon Ducks did on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes. Instead, Kenny Dillingham and the Oregon offense pulled out all of the stops, running numerous trick plays that resulted in touchdowns, making it so their future opponents — Washington, Utah, Oregon State — have to spend a bit more time than they may have planned trying to scheme up ways to stop the Ducks’ versatile looks.

While that’s happening, you can almost guarantee that Dillingham will be back in the workshop, finding new ways to beat a defense as well.

It was that type of day for the Ducks, who saw players like OT Josh Conerly and LB Noah Sewell score touchdowns, while QB Bo Nix caught a touchdown, passed for two touchdowns, and rushed for two touchdowns.

Once again, Oregon won in a complete and utter blowout, 49-10, leading to another whimsical afternoon on social media for Duck fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the day:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

