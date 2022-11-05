Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks pulling out all stops in 49-10 rout over Colorado

Sometimes with big games on the upcoming schedule, a coaching staff will choose to keep some cards up their sleeve, trying to win in a vanilla fashion so that they can pull out all of the stops and surprise their next opponent.

That’s not what the Oregon Ducks did on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes. Instead, Kenny Dillingham and the Oregon offense pulled out all of the stops, running numerous trick plays that resulted in touchdowns, making it so their future opponents — Washington, Utah, Oregon State — have to spend a bit more time than they may have planned trying to scheme up ways to stop the Ducks’ versatile looks.

While that’s happening, you can almost guarantee that Dillingham will be back in the workshop, finding new ways to beat a defense as well.

It was that type of day for the Ducks, who saw players like OT Josh Conerly and LB Noah Sewell score touchdowns, while QB Bo Nix caught a touchdown, passed for two touchdowns, and rushed for two touchdowns.

Once again, Oregon won in a complete and utter blowout, 49-10, leading to another whimsical afternoon on social media for Duck fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the day:

Kenny Dillingham in his BAG

5-star U

Oregon has exclusively scored touchdowns today caught by former five star recruits. One an OL, the other a QB, obviously. — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) November 5, 2022

As @DanRubenstein pointed out …

All 5 ⭐️ players have scored today.

Come to Oregon, score a touchdown. Doesn’t matter the position. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 5, 2022

THICK SIX

Story continues

An Oregon Thicc Six to a true freshman OT. LFG pic.twitter.com/x04UqrPqHz — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 5, 2022

Tyrell Crosby loves it

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!!!!!! LFG @oregonfootball — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) November 5, 2022

Bo Nix does it all

Bo Nix is on his way to doing this today in Boulder https://t.co/qMgobF6yI3 — Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) November 5, 2022

Nix for Heisman?

Fun Fact: Marcus Mariota had a receiving TD when he won the Heisman. Bo Nix now has one on his stat line — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) November 5, 2022

Get Dan some pads

At this point Dan Lanning is going to suit up and score a TD — WBSIV (@WillNeedAnIV) November 5, 2022

Defensive Worries

Man. It feels like Oregon's offense can play with almost anyone in the nation. The defense feels like it would get handled in a potential CFP game, though. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 5, 2022

Nix can do it all

Bo loves chaos

every so often Bo Nix has to remind the world pic.twitter.com/ysHJmgxYVk — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 5, 2022

Joey Heisman weighs in

Now can we get the guy a rushing TD to round out his heisman worthy day?!?! #scoducks https://t.co/q7k6bNn7QC — Joey Harrington (@joey3harrington) November 5, 2022

Andy Patton the wordsmith

(N)ice passing TD

(I)nsane receiving TD

(X)ceptional rushing TD Nix pulling a CMC — Andy Patton (@AndyPattonCBB) November 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire