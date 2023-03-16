Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Arizona’s disastrous upset loss to Princeton
The Oregon Ducks aren’t technically part of the NCAA Tournament and all of the March Madness that comes with it, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t play along, right?
Play along they did on Thursday afternoon as the Arizona Wildcats, a No. 2 seed and one of the top teams in the Pac-12 Conference, was upset by the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona was up for almost the entire game, but their offense went missing in the final minutes, and Princeton was able to eventually take the lead and ultimately win the game, giving us one of the biggest upsets in recent memory in the NCAA Tournament.
As you would expect, Oregon Duck fans and fans across the Pac-12 Conference had a joyous time on social media after the loss. Here are some of the best reactions from the day.
Hold this L
— The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) March 16, 2023
Karmel's got jokes
Congrats to my safety school Princeton!
— ian karmel (@IanKarmel) March 16, 2023
Sorry Kerr
— Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) March 16, 2023
N'Faly has to be happy
Feels like a good time to post this! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Fgq6DlaN4q
— Oregon Pit Crew (@OregonPitCrew) March 16, 2023
Still dunking on Kerr
It’s March 16th and Oregon is still playing basketball https://t.co/C3VEUa1b4s pic.twitter.com/caCbCelt0z
— Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) March 16, 2023
Fat Kid Deals gets in on the action
Arizona fans, get some luggage for your trip out of the tourney!https://t.co/a9qO0FqBEh#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nKUPQ5Q1xc
— Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) March 16, 2023
A question we all have
Heyyyy @ZonaZooOfficial wyd?
— Oregon Pit Crew (@OregonPitCrew) March 16, 2023
Sorry Tommy
Tommy Lloyd's first time losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament since Davidson beat Gonzaga in 2008 https://t.co/Q3xQlaW4zy
— Andy Patton (@AndyPattonCBB) March 16, 2023
Haven't we all?
I've always been a lifelong fan of the Princeton Tigers
— Blazer Banter (@blazerbanter) March 16, 2023
If only Sean was still around to lose
My biggest regret that it wasn't Sean Miller losing as a No. 2 seed in the first round
— Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) March 16, 2023
Sorry about your bracket, Jarrid
Arizona, why. pic.twitter.com/5GZ1vWds4h
— Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) March 16, 2023
No Academic Prowess out west
The Conference of Champions lost to some geniuses 😂
— Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) March 16, 2023
Who claims Arizona now?
This Arizona loss is counting towards the B12 tourney record.
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 16, 2023
Sounds like some Princeton math
Based on the transitive properties of college basketball, Oregon is a better school than Princeton.
Expostulate with your mama.
— 🦆 Jacen 🦆 (@jacenmiller) March 16, 2023
Better luck next year!
— ZonaZoo (@ZonaZooOfficial) March 16, 2023
WSU approves
Bracket: Busted
Mood because Arizona lost: 😌
— ZZU CRU (@ZZUCRU) March 16, 2023