Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Arizona’s disastrous upset loss to Princeton

The Oregon Ducks aren’t technically part of the NCAA Tournament and all of the March Madness that comes with it, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t play along, right?

Play along they did on Thursday afternoon as the Arizona Wildcats, a No. 2 seed and one of the top teams in the Pac-12 Conference, was upset by the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona was up for almost the entire game, but their offense went missing in the final minutes, and Princeton was able to eventually take the lead and ultimately win the game, giving us one of the biggest upsets in recent memory in the NCAA Tournament.

As you would expect, Oregon Duck fans and fans across the Pac-12 Conference had a joyous time on social media after the loss. Here are some of the best reactions from the day.

Hold this L

Karmel's got jokes

Congrats to my safety school Princeton! — ian karmel (@IanKarmel) March 16, 2023

Sorry Kerr

N'Faly has to be happy

Feels like a good time to post this! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Fgq6DlaN4q — Oregon Pit Crew (@OregonPitCrew) March 16, 2023

Still dunking on Kerr

It’s March 16th and Oregon is still playing basketball https://t.co/C3VEUa1b4s pic.twitter.com/caCbCelt0z — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) March 16, 2023

Fat Kid Deals gets in on the action

Arizona fans, get some luggage for your trip out of the tourney!https://t.co/a9qO0FqBEh#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nKUPQ5Q1xc — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) March 16, 2023

A question we all have

Sorry Tommy

Tommy Lloyd's first time losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament since Davidson beat Gonzaga in 2008 https://t.co/Q3xQlaW4zy — Andy Patton (@AndyPattonCBB) March 16, 2023

Haven't we all?

I've always been a lifelong fan of the Princeton Tigers — Blazer Banter (@blazerbanter) March 16, 2023

If only Sean was still around to lose

My biggest regret that it wasn't Sean Miller losing as a No. 2 seed in the first round — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) March 16, 2023

Sorry about your bracket, Jarrid

No Academic Prowess out west

The Conference of Champions lost to some geniuses 😂 — Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) March 16, 2023

Who claims Arizona now?

This Arizona loss is counting towards the B12 tourney record. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 16, 2023

Sounds like some Princeton math

Based on the transitive properties of college basketball, Oregon is a better school than Princeton. Expostulate with your mama. — 🦆 Jacen 🦆 (@jacenmiller) March 16, 2023

Better luck next year!

WSU approves

Bracket: Busted

Mood because Arizona lost: 😌 — ZZU CRU (@ZZUCRU) March 16, 2023

