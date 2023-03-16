Breaking News:

Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Arizona’s disastrous upset loss to Princeton

The Oregon Ducks aren’t technically part of the NCAA Tournament and all of the March Madness that comes with it, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t play along, right?

Play along they did on Thursday afternoon as the Arizona Wildcats, a No. 2 seed and one of the top teams in the Pac-12 Conference, was upset by the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona was up for almost the entire game, but their offense went missing in the final minutes, and Princeton was able to eventually take the lead and ultimately win the game, giving us one of the biggest upsets in recent memory in the NCAA Tournament.

As you would expect, Oregon Duck fans and fans across the Pac-12 Conference had a joyous time on social media after the loss. Here are some of the best reactions from the day.

Hold this L

Karmel's got jokes

Sorry Kerr

N'Faly has to be happy

Still dunking on Kerr

Fat Kid Deals gets in on the action

A question we all have

Sorry Tommy

Haven't we all?

If only Sean was still around to lose

Sorry about your bracket, Jarrid

No Academic Prowess out west

Who claims Arizona now?

Sounds like some Princeton math

Better luck next year!

WSU approves

