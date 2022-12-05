Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to hiring of Will Stein as Ducks’ new OC
News broke on Monday morning that the Oregon Ducks have made a hire to fill out their coaching staff.
Former UTSA co-offensive coordinator Will Stein will be taking over the play-calling duties in Eugene and working to fill the vacancy left by Kenny Dillingham.
Though Stein might not have a ton of name recognition among college football fans, he helped lead one of the most potent offenses in college football last year, and has been described to me as “a rising star” according to someone inside the Oregon program.
After a couple weeks of the OC search, Duck fans were excited to know who the hire finally was on Monday, and they took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are some of the best reactions:
Getting to Know Will Stein
Intro to Will Stein pic.twitter.com/bwPt4ZuFXD
Geoff Schwartz is in
Ohh I like this guy. https://t.co/VpG2d1LoGh
A Bo Nix Contengency Plan
Interesting wrinkle (if Bo Nix leaves): Will Stein coached Texas QB transfer Hudson Card in high school. https://t.co/TvgzEw44J6
Check, Check, Check...
Run the ball physically ✅
Get the ball to playmakers ✅
Throw the ball down the field at least 8x per game ✅
Gotta like what you're hearing from Stein here. https://t.co/PPYJ1ZFbya
Trust in Lanning
Will Stein is just the sort of young, bright, up and coming football junkie of a coach that DL loves, and Oregon fans will see why. UTSA was one of the top offenses in the country in numerous stats/metrics, and he’ll push the Duck offense to another level. Big fan of the hire.
How long will Stein stay?
Biggest takeaway from the Will Stein Hire is that he seems like someone who could be around a while. #GoDucks
Familiar Coaching Background
Will Stein has a background in Tom Herman’s offense, as does Oregon TEs coach Drew Mehringer. Melding the existing Oregon offense to what Stein ran at UTSA should be rather seamless.
Trust Reporting, Not Twitter
How many of you #GoDucks Twitter people that had “Sources” knew the new OC would be UTSA’s Will Stein? NONE of you please stop with the I have “Sources”
Those numbers aren't too shabby
UTSA this year under @CoachWillStein
12th in points per game
10th in 0ff. Drive Efficiency
10th in Off TD rate
8th in value drives
4th in first down rate
4th in busted drive rate
9th in points per drive
8th in available yards
