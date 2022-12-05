Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to hiring of Will Stein as Ducks’ new OC

News broke on Monday morning that the Oregon Ducks have made a hire to fill out their coaching staff.

Former UTSA co-offensive coordinator Will Stein will be taking over the play-calling duties in Eugene and working to fill the vacancy left by Kenny Dillingham.

Though Stein might not have a ton of name recognition among college football fans, he helped lead one of the most potent offenses in college football last year, and has been described to me as “a rising star” according to someone inside the Oregon program.

After a couple weeks of the OC search, Duck fans were excited to know who the hire finally was on Monday, and they took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are some of the best reactions:

Getting to Know Will Stein

Intro to Will Stein pic.twitter.com/bwPt4ZuFXD — QB11 (@Qb11Sd) December 5, 2022

Geoff Schwartz is in

Ohh I like this guy. https://t.co/VpG2d1LoGh — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 5, 2022

A Bo Nix Contengency Plan

Interesting wrinkle (if Bo Nix leaves): Will Stein coached Texas QB transfer Hudson Card in high school. https://t.co/TvgzEw44J6 — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) December 5, 2022

Check, Check, Check...

Run the ball physically ✅

Get the ball to playmakers ✅

Throw the ball down the field at least 8x per game ✅ Gotta like what you're hearing from Stein here. https://t.co/PPYJ1ZFbya — Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) December 5, 2022

Trust in Lanning

Story continues

Will Stein is just the sort of young, bright, up and coming football junkie of a coach that DL loves, and Oregon fans will see why. UTSA was one of the top offenses in the country in numerous stats/metrics, and he’ll push the Duck offense to another level. Big fan of the hire. — 🎙Reno-Tahoe Duck🦆🏈🏀 (@RenoTahoeDuck) December 5, 2022

How long will Stein stay?

Biggest takeaway from the Will Stein Hire is that he seems like someone who could be around a while. #GoDucks — Go Sports (@ducksSLO) December 5, 2022

Familiar Coaching Background

Will Stein has a background in Tom Herman’s offense, as does Oregon TEs coach Drew Mehringer. Melding the existing Oregon offense to what Stein ran at UTSA should be rather seamless. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 5, 2022

Trust Reporting, Not Twitter

How many of you #GoDucks Twitter people that had “Sources” knew the new OC would be UTSA’s Will Stein? NONE of you please stop with the I have “Sources” — Jonathan Brunton (@jbrunton76) December 5, 2022

Those numbers aren't too shabby

UTSA this year under @CoachWillStein 12th in points per game

10th in 0ff. Drive Efficiency

10th in Off TD rate

8th in value drives

4th in first down rate

4th in busted drive rate

9th in points per drive

8th in available yards — Doug Scott (@DouglasTS) December 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire