Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to hiring of Will Stein as Ducks’ new OC

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

News broke on Monday morning that the Oregon Ducks have made a hire to fill out their coaching staff.

Former UTSA co-offensive coordinator Will Stein will be taking over the play-calling duties in Eugene and working to fill the vacancy left by Kenny Dillingham.

Though Stein might not have a ton of name recognition among college football fans, he helped lead one of the most potent offenses in college football last year, and has been described to me as “a rising star” according to someone inside the Oregon program.

After a couple weeks of the OC search, Duck fans were excited to know who the hire finally was on Monday, and they took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are some of the best reactions:

Getting to Know Will Stein

Geoff Schwartz is in

A Bo Nix Contengency Plan

Check, Check, Check...

Trust in Lanning

How long will Stein stay?

Familiar Coaching Background

Trust Reporting, Not Twitter

Those numbers aren't too shabby

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

