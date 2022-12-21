Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks grabbing 5-stars Peyton Bowen, Matayo Uiagalelei
I’ve got to show my hand here a bit. After it was announced that 5-star safety Peyton Bowen was committing to the Oregon Ducks, flipping his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, I started writing about how big of a win it was for Dan Lanning and his staff.
And then 5 minutes later, it was announced that 5-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei was committing to the Ducks as well.
How about that for an early Christmas present from Dan Lanning and Co.?
As you would expect, Oregon fans went absolutely wild on social media when the announcements came out for the commitments, both of whom were not expected to land with the Ducks as recently as 2 hours ago. Here are some of the best reactions from Oregon fans on Twitter:
Peyton Bowen Pump Fake
He pulled the pump-fake too. Oh my god. This is such a massive win for Dan Lanning. I'm shocked they pulled off the flip. https://t.co/rBqyK94C0O
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 21, 2022
The Doubters
My wet blanket schtick on yesterday's #AutzenAudibles podcast not aging well. Ducks look to be on their way to adding several big-time defensive playmakers that we weren't expecting 24 hours ago.
— Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) December 21, 2022
Bowen Announcement
BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen has Committed to Oregon!
The No. 13 player in the ‘23 Class was formerly Committed to Notre Dame.
He is the 2nd 5-star commitment in Oregon’s Top 10 Classhttps://t.co/yYPHEKtDOS pic.twitter.com/jWZo4Y0YZa
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022
Instant-Impact Player
Bowen is as elite of a returner as he is a safety. Just a huge commitment. He will be an instant impact at Oregon.
— Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 21, 2022
Predictions aren't always right
We beat the crystal ball.
— Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) December 21, 2022
Pay that man his money
— Neighbor-Hood Husky (@HoodHusky) December 5, 2022
David Hicks still on the board...
There’s potentially three five stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
This week!!! We’ll see if it happens
Matayo Uiagalelei, David Hicks, Peyton Bowen pic.twitter.com/x6YjDhfkj7
— Jonathan (@Jonathan_SD8) December 21, 2022
Would you like a flip?
— Paul (@TheCorpatty) December 21, 2022
What did I miss?
Take the dog for one walk and come home 10-stars later.
— Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 21, 2022
That happened quickly
Oregon just landed two five-stars in a span of like seven minutes.
— Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 21, 2022
No slander
ALL DAN LANNING, WILL STEIN AND TOSH LUPOI SLANDER WILL NOT BE TOLERATES TODAY
— Allison Marie (@allyduck79) December 21, 2022
Oregon beats USC
Lincoln Riley losing a five-star Bosco recruit to Oregon and I'm about to narrative the hell out of this.
— Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) December 21, 2022
What an early haul
Additions so far today:
4* QB Austin Novosad, TX
5* ED Matayo Uiagalelei, CA
5* S Peyton Bowen, TX
Where my negaducks at? Time to eat your crow. https://t.co/sDkLFdtOQP
— Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 21, 2022
Time for a deep breath
Someone check on my blood pressure!!! pic.twitter.com/8KngvP2zUs
— Jonathan (@Jonathan_SD8) December 21, 2022
Something special on the horizon
Dan Lanning is going to build Oregon into something they have never truly been: a legitimate National Championship contender on both sides of the ball. This Hogwarts-level witchcraft and wizardry. Matayo Uiagalelei set to commit to the Ducks too. Absolutely insane. https://t.co/mV8klCgnTS
— Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) December 21, 2022
ANOTHER ONE
ANOTHER ONE!
5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei just announced that he is committing to Oregon as well.
Dan Lanning can't be stopped!
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 21, 2022
Build the statue
When is the statue outside of Autzen Stadium going to be commissioned? https://t.co/za9S8bYn5n
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 21, 2022
Christmas comes early
Talk about an early Christmas present from Dan Lanning and Co. Good lord.
The Oregon coach is set to hold his NSD press conference at 11 a.m. PT. That should be a fun one.
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 21, 2022
This is why we love recruiting
It’s 12 hour stretches like this that make following the swings of recruiting worth it 🦆
— Travis Rooke-Ley (@travisrookeley) December 21, 2022
Be excited
in the time I tweeted this Oregon got another 5 star. holy moley.
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 21, 2022
More to come?
We ain’t done yet.. 🦆
— Rashad Wadood (@CoachWadu) December 21, 2022
That extra NIL money was put to good use
Putting together a holiday gift basket for Dante to thank him for the bountiful haul we were able to afford with his departure. Who wants to chip in?
— 🦆 Jacen 🦆 (@jacenmiller) December 21, 2022
Even Rob is on board
With all the coverage recruiting gets these days, signing day stories in recent years all seemed to be about lack of drama, things playing out as expected, etc.
Not the case today. This is fun. #GoDucks
— Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) December 21, 2022
What a day for Dan
Oregon flipped four-star QB Austin Novosad from Baylor, flipped five-star S Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame and just landed five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. The Ducks are EATING today.
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 21, 2022
Unfortunate that Lanning doesn't know what he's doing
Damn shame that Lanning and this staff have no clue. Cannot believe what we’re seeing. No home-grown talent. We’d have been better off with Wilcox.
— RC (@ryancconnell) December 21, 2022
Big Dave approves
I love you son 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QZlsMIZhoI
— Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) December 21, 2022
A true game-time decision
Just spoke with Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen about his decision.
“I didn’t know where I was going until the last second right before I picked up the hat,” Bowen said. “I was debating it the whole time.”
A true battle between Oregon and Notre Dame until the end.
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022
Oregon out of nowhere
The Peyton Bowen saga pic.twitter.com/rPuaOdabCY
— (•_•) (@ThisNotCom) December 21, 2022