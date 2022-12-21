Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks grabbing 5-stars Peyton Bowen, Matayo Uiagalelei

Zachary Neel
·5 min read

I’ve got to show my hand here a bit. After it was announced that 5-star safety Peyton Bowen was committing to the Oregon Ducks, flipping his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, I started writing about how big of a win it was for Dan Lanning and his staff.

And then 5 minutes later, it was announced that 5-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei was committing to the Ducks as well.

How about that for an early Christmas present from Dan Lanning and Co.?

As you would expect, Oregon fans went absolutely wild on social media when the announcements came out for the commitments, both of whom were not expected to land with the Ducks as recently as 2 hours ago. Here are some of the best reactions from Oregon fans on Twitter:

Peyton Bowen Pump Fake

The Doubters

Bowen Announcement

Instant-Impact Player

Predictions aren't always right

Pay that man his money

David Hicks still on the board...

Would you like a flip?

What did I miss?

That happened quickly

No slander

Oregon beats USC

What an early haul

Time for a deep breath

Something special on the horizon

ANOTHER ONE

Build the statue

Christmas comes early

This is why we love recruiting

Be excited

More to come?

That extra NIL money was put to good use

Even Rob is on board

What a day for Dan

Unfortunate that Lanning doesn't know what he's doing

Big Dave approves

A true game-time decision

Oregon out of nowhere

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories