Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks grabbing 5-stars Peyton Bowen, Matayo Uiagalelei

I’ve got to show my hand here a bit. After it was announced that 5-star safety Peyton Bowen was committing to the Oregon Ducks, flipping his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, I started writing about how big of a win it was for Dan Lanning and his staff.

And then 5 minutes later, it was announced that 5-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei was committing to the Ducks as well.

How about that for an early Christmas present from Dan Lanning and Co.?

As you would expect, Oregon fans went absolutely wild on social media when the announcements came out for the commitments, both of whom were not expected to land with the Ducks as recently as 2 hours ago. Here are some of the best reactions from Oregon fans on Twitter:

Peyton Bowen Pump Fake

He pulled the pump-fake too. Oh my god. This is such a massive win for Dan Lanning. I'm shocked they pulled off the flip. https://t.co/rBqyK94C0O — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 21, 2022

The Doubters

My wet blanket schtick on yesterday's #AutzenAudibles podcast not aging well. Ducks look to be on their way to adding several big-time defensive playmakers that we weren't expecting 24 hours ago. — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) December 21, 2022

Bowen Announcement

BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen has Committed to Oregon! The No. 13 player in the ‘23 Class was formerly Committed to Notre Dame. He is the 2nd 5-star commitment in Oregon’s Top 10 Classhttps://t.co/yYPHEKtDOS pic.twitter.com/jWZo4Y0YZa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022

Instant-Impact Player

Story continues

Bowen is as elite of a returner as he is a safety. Just a huge commitment. He will be an instant impact at Oregon. — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 21, 2022

Predictions aren't always right

We beat the crystal ball. — Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) December 21, 2022

Pay that man his money

David Hicks still on the board...

There’s potentially three five stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This week!!! We’ll see if it happens Matayo Uiagalelei, David Hicks, Peyton Bowen pic.twitter.com/x6YjDhfkj7 — Jonathan (@Jonathan_SD8) December 21, 2022

Would you like a flip?

What did I miss?

Take the dog for one walk and come home 10-stars later. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 21, 2022

That happened quickly

Oregon just landed two five-stars in a span of like seven minutes. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 21, 2022

No slander

ALL DAN LANNING, WILL STEIN AND TOSH LUPOI SLANDER WILL NOT BE TOLERATES TODAY — Allison Marie (@allyduck79) December 21, 2022

Oregon beats USC

Lincoln Riley losing a five-star Bosco recruit to Oregon and I'm about to narrative the hell out of this. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) December 21, 2022

What an early haul

Additions so far today:

4* QB Austin Novosad, TX

5* ED Matayo Uiagalelei, CA

5* S Peyton Bowen, TX Where my negaducks at? Time to eat your crow. https://t.co/sDkLFdtOQP — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 21, 2022

Time for a deep breath

Someone check on my blood pressure!!! pic.twitter.com/8KngvP2zUs — Jonathan (@Jonathan_SD8) December 21, 2022

Something special on the horizon

Dan Lanning is going to build Oregon into something they have never truly been: a legitimate National Championship contender on both sides of the ball. This Hogwarts-level witchcraft and wizardry. Matayo Uiagalelei set to commit to the Ducks too. Absolutely insane. https://t.co/mV8klCgnTS — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) December 21, 2022

ANOTHER ONE

ANOTHER ONE! 5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei just announced that he is committing to Oregon as well. Dan Lanning can't be stopped! — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 21, 2022

Build the statue

When is the statue outside of Autzen Stadium going to be commissioned? https://t.co/za9S8bYn5n — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 21, 2022

Christmas comes early

Talk about an early Christmas present from Dan Lanning and Co. Good lord. The Oregon coach is set to hold his NSD press conference at 11 a.m. PT. That should be a fun one. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 21, 2022

This is why we love recruiting

It’s 12 hour stretches like this that make following the swings of recruiting worth it 🦆 — Travis Rooke-Ley (@travisrookeley) December 21, 2022

Be excited

in the time I tweeted this Oregon got another 5 star. holy moley. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 21, 2022

More to come?

We ain’t done yet.. 🦆 — Rashad Wadood (@CoachWadu) December 21, 2022

That extra NIL money was put to good use

Putting together a holiday gift basket for Dante to thank him for the bountiful haul we were able to afford with his departure. Who wants to chip in? — 🦆 Jacen 🦆 (@jacenmiller) December 21, 2022

Even Rob is on board

With all the coverage recruiting gets these days, signing day stories in recent years all seemed to be about lack of drama, things playing out as expected, etc. Not the case today. This is fun. #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) December 21, 2022

What a day for Dan

Oregon flipped four-star QB Austin Novosad from Baylor, flipped five-star S Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame and just landed five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. The Ducks are EATING today. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 21, 2022

Unfortunate that Lanning doesn't know what he's doing

Damn shame that Lanning and this staff have no clue. Cannot believe what we’re seeing. No home-grown talent. We’d have been better off with Wilcox. — RC (@ryancconnell) December 21, 2022

Big Dave approves

I love you son 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QZlsMIZhoI — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) December 21, 2022

A true game-time decision

Just spoke with Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen about his decision. “I didn’t know where I was going until the last second right before I picked up the hat,” Bowen said. “I was debating it the whole time.” A true battle between Oregon and Notre Dame until the end. — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022

Oregon out of nowhere

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire