Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to epic Cotton Bowl loss for USC Trojans

Early on, it looked like the Tulane Green Wave had no business even being on the same field as the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon. By the end of the game, though, it ended up being the second-straight brutal finish for the Trojans, which left Oregon Duck fans and much of the college football world poking fun on social media.

The Trojans allowed Tulane to come back and win 46-45 on a last-second touchdown that gave the Green Wave their first lead of the game with under a minute to play. It was an abysmal display of defense yet again for USC, and while Caleb Williams and the offense were once again electric, they couldn’t get the job done.

Lincoln Riley is now 1-4 in is career coaching bowl games, and the Trojans will have a bitter pill to swallow defensively over the offseason.

For Duck fans, it was an enjoyable afternoon, though, watching as one of their rivals in the Pac-12 stumbled on a very public stage. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

That USC Defense

Lincoln Riley: “Can we stop Tulane?” USC defense: pic.twitter.com/PdTavR1ug2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 2, 2023

Oklahoma Fans Also Happy

Friend just sent me this video from Norman, Oklahoma after Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans just collapsed and lost to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl pic.twitter.com/Jg77ZkOsmr — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) January 2, 2023

Big Ten Loss, Not a Pac-12 Loss

Can't call the Pac-12 bad for potentially losing this game, USC is a B1G school, remember. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) January 2, 2023

Classic Moneyball

According to the most recent figures, USC spends nearly 6x more annually on their football program than Tulane does. Tulane just came back to beat the Trojans — winning their first major bowl since 1934 🌊 pic.twitter.com/Sh9ZNznn62 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 2, 2023

Not Stopping Anyone

USC defense in the last few minutes: https://t.co/97cvFrmKQq pic.twitter.com/Wq49ddYFuU — Frank Ojeda (@UCLADodgerFrank) January 2, 2023

The Pac-12 Was Doing So Well

Leave it to USC and UCLA to ruin what should've been a successful close to the Pac 12 season. Massive choke jobs by both. — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) January 2, 2023

Cold Takes Exposed

USC looks like it's playing against the practice squad. Trojans are good, but Tulane has no business being on this field. — 💥💥 Justin Hopkins 💥💥 (@JHopkinsSD) January 2, 2023

Is That Good?

In the last eight seasons of football, USC and UCLA have combined for one bowl win, seven bowl losses, and one forfeit. — hythloday almond (@hythloday1) January 2, 2023

We're All Friends Today

Oregon and Oklahoma fans watching USC choke pic.twitter.com/shPtuXTXIu — The Flock Pod (@TheFlockPod) January 2, 2023

Fight On

Here You Go, Big Ten Fans

USC and UCLA are BIG10 schools. Those losses ain’t got nothing to do with the PAC. — Brentley Weissman (@Brentley12) January 2, 2023

Destructive Green Wave

Good Job Everyone Else!

Just So Unfortunate

Bad bowl season for the LA Schools, hate to see it — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) January 2, 2023

Greatest Coach in the Country, Though, Right?

Lincoln Riley is now 1-4 in bowl games as a head coach pic.twitter.com/grJ2V2rmnF — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire