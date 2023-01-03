Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to epic Cotton Bowl loss for USC Trojans

Early on, it looked like the Tulane Green Wave had no business even being on the same field as the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon. By the end of the game, though, it ended up being the second-straight brutal finish for the Trojans, which left Oregon Duck fans and much of the college football world poking fun on social media.

The Trojans allowed Tulane to come back and win 46-45 on a last-second touchdown that gave the Green Wave their first lead of the game with under a minute to play. It was an abysmal display of defense yet again for USC, and while Caleb Williams and the offense were once again electric, they couldn’t get the job done.

Lincoln Riley is now 1-4 in is career coaching bowl games, and the Trojans will have a bitter pill to swallow defensively over the offseason.

For Duck fans, it was an enjoyable afternoon, though, watching as one of their rivals in the Pac-12 stumbled on a very public stage. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

