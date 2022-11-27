Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks’ complete collapse, loss to Beavers
That’s not the rivalry game experience that Oregon Duck fans were expecting Saturday afternoon in Corvallis.
After going up by 21 points midway through the third quarter, the Ducks took their foot off the gas, and the Oregon State Beavers turned it on in a hurry. The Beavers rattled off four touchdowns and completed a thrilling comeback win that knocked the Ducks out of the Pac-12 Championship Game.
It also sealed the fact that, in his first year as the head coach for the Ducks, Dan Lanning lost to both Washington and Oregon State, the team’s two biggest rivals.
Of course, it was a rollercoaster day on social media, with Duck fans feeling great early on, and then crashing as the team imploded on the field. Here are some of the best reactions from the day.
Chase Cota early impact
If you're going to miss much of the season, might as well Moss some dudes in the rivalry game of the state you grew up in.
— Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 26, 2022
The true Duck in Cota
Chase Cota fulfilling his Duck destiny by scoring against the Beavs.
— QD (@wookiedu) November 26, 2022
The highlight
Didn’t have Chase Cota Moss’ing someone today in my bingo card https://t.co/zsupOkzX8b
— Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) November 26, 2022
Another look
Another look at the ridiculous Chase Cota catch pic.twitter.com/5J5qwgjVks
— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 26, 2022
Don't be dumb
Oh no, the "I'm okay with Kenny Dillingham leaving" tweets have started from Oregon fans.
Stop with that. Don't be dumb.
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 26, 2022
Pac-12 Refs
Pac-12 refs just called a late hit on a RB hit on the field. A potential near late hit penalty!
— Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) November 26, 2022
An impressive drive from Oregon
Impressive, 95-yard drive by the Ducks to score with 14 seconds left in the half. Oregon leads Oregon State 14-10.
— Ken Goe (@KenGoe) November 26, 2022
WRs in Eugene??
So sick to have highly recruited WRs and throw to them
— Erik García Gundersen (he/him/his) (@Erik_Gundersen) November 26, 2022
A True Oregon Reporter
I just want both teams to have fun! pic.twitter.com/H8V3EM7slj
— Kate Rogerson (@KateRogersonTV) November 26, 2022
A huge call...
Looking like a possible 14-point swing in Corvallis https://t.co/I73MPKx43g
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 26, 2022
Rod Gilmore again
Rod Gilmore disagreeing is the biggest confirmation that the Pac-12 officials nailed the call
— QB11 (@Qb11Sd) November 26, 2022
More Pac-12 Refs
Pac-12 refs just marked consecutive plays at the same exact spot and obviously brought the chains out for both.
Followed by Rod Gilmore outwardly bummed about a lack of field goals. What a product.
— Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) November 26, 2022
A Beaver fan weighs in
Oregon don’t forget to tip your refs, sweaties <3
— Ashtyn Butuso (@lil_buts) November 26, 2022
Rod Gilmore loves OSU
How many times is Rod going to call OSU’s defense spicy, my god
— Mackenzie (@macdaddy_35) November 26, 2022
OL came to play
This is impressive from the passing game. Beavers are legit pass defense and Nix is slicing them up. OL is blocking their asses off.
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 26, 2022
2nd half adjustments
Oregon found something offensively that worked at halftime. Quick passes are picking up chunk yards. Ducks threatening to score again.
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 26, 2022
What implodes now?
They imploded Reser Stadium last year, now the football program is imploding before our eyes. Oregon has a chance to turn this into a full on blowout with a score.
— Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 26, 2022
Does Vegas always know?
Remember, this is an upset
— James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 26, 2022
Noah Sewell the GOAT
Best part of that INT is Noah at the end 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AvOcxi5HGV
— KBoes (@Kboes45) November 26, 2022
Rare Territory for Nix
Bo Nix has 296 passing yards. There have been 5 300-yard passing games by Ducks QBs vs. Oregon State in 125 meetings.
— James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 26, 2022
Financials down bad
My bank account after Black Friday pic.twitter.com/cZtTAsW5xl
— weird al (@owlhix) November 26, 2022
Pac-12 refs doing their thing
Facemask, huh pic.twitter.com/ZGdqxx4B5T
— Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) November 26, 2022
Tough look for the rushing defense
Oregon State has 231 yards rushing in this game, which is the most an opponent has ran on Oregon this year.
— Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 26, 2022
4th down decisions
I need to see Dan Lanning's 4th down chart, because this is getting absurd.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 26, 2022
Big-time collapse
Ducks rn pic.twitter.com/vOKhZcabZD
— DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) November 26, 2022
Momentum Shift
Gotta give Oregon State lots of credit. Completely stolen momentum from the Ducks. Crazy swing. Like a different team physically. Lead 38-34. This is nuts.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 26, 2022
Just stop the run
Oregon is getting run over by a team that has completed 6 passes all game. Wrap your head around that.
— Paul (@TheCorpatty) November 26, 2022
Not Kevin
Oregon pic.twitter.com/LNubFI7Xte
— Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) November 26, 2022
Is that bad?
Oregon State has rushed the ball 13 straight times for 126 yards and four touchdowns.
— Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 26, 2022
Epic Collapse
I love my Ducks… however this collapse is not excusable and embarrassing. We got punched in the mouth and had no answer. We have to get tougher as a program. We lost to both Washington and Oregon State. Not acceptable.
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 27, 2022
That went bad quickly
Oregon was on track for a CFP bid despite a 46-pt loss to Georgia. They lost to both of their biggest rivals, Washington and Oregon State, both of whom will probably get better bowls. Tough finish for the Ducks!
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2022
A brutal 9-3
Oregon going 9-3 with losses to Georgia, Washington AND Oregon State is the worst possible 9-3 the Ducks could have.
— Dusty Harrah (@Dusty_Harrah) November 27, 2022