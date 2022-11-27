Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks’ complete collapse, loss to Beavers

That’s not the rivalry game experience that Oregon Duck fans were expecting Saturday afternoon in Corvallis.

After going up by 21 points midway through the third quarter, the Ducks took their foot off the gas, and the Oregon State Beavers turned it on in a hurry. The Beavers rattled off four touchdowns and completed a thrilling comeback win that knocked the Ducks out of the Pac-12 Championship Game.

It also sealed the fact that, in his first year as the head coach for the Ducks, Dan Lanning lost to both Washington and Oregon State, the team’s two biggest rivals.

Of course, it was a rollercoaster day on social media, with Duck fans feeling great early on, and then crashing as the team imploded on the field. Here are some of the best reactions from the day.

Chase Cota early impact

If you're going to miss much of the season, might as well Moss some dudes in the rivalry game of the state you grew up in. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 26, 2022

The true Duck in Cota

Chase Cota fulfilling his Duck destiny by scoring against the Beavs. — QD (@wookiedu) November 26, 2022

The highlight

Didn’t have Chase Cota Moss’ing someone today in my bingo card https://t.co/zsupOkzX8b — Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) November 26, 2022

Another look

Another look at the ridiculous Chase Cota catch pic.twitter.com/5J5qwgjVks — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 26, 2022

Don't be dumb

Oh no, the "I'm okay with Kenny Dillingham leaving" tweets have started from Oregon fans. Stop with that. Don't be dumb. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 26, 2022

Pac-12 Refs

Pac-12 refs just called a late hit on a RB hit on the field. A potential near late hit penalty! — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) November 26, 2022

An impressive drive from Oregon

Impressive, 95-yard drive by the Ducks to score with 14 seconds left in the half. Oregon leads Oregon State 14-10. — Ken Goe (@KenGoe) November 26, 2022

WRs in Eugene??

So sick to have highly recruited WRs and throw to them — Erik García Gundersen (he/him/his) (@Erik_Gundersen) November 26, 2022

A True Oregon Reporter

I just want both teams to have fun! pic.twitter.com/H8V3EM7slj — Kate Rogerson (@KateRogersonTV) November 26, 2022

A huge call...

Looking like a possible 14-point swing in Corvallis https://t.co/I73MPKx43g — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 26, 2022

Rod Gilmore again

Rod Gilmore disagreeing is the biggest confirmation that the Pac-12 officials nailed the call — QB11 (@Qb11Sd) November 26, 2022

More Pac-12 Refs

Pac-12 refs just marked consecutive plays at the same exact spot and obviously brought the chains out for both. Followed by Rod Gilmore outwardly bummed about a lack of field goals. What a product. — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) November 26, 2022

A Beaver fan weighs in

Oregon don’t forget to tip your refs, sweaties <3 — Ashtyn Butuso (@lil_buts) November 26, 2022

Rod Gilmore loves OSU

How many times is Rod going to call OSU’s defense spicy, my god — Mackenzie (@macdaddy_35) November 26, 2022

OL came to play

This is impressive from the passing game. Beavers are legit pass defense and Nix is slicing them up. OL is blocking their asses off. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 26, 2022

2nd half adjustments

Oregon found something offensively that worked at halftime. Quick passes are picking up chunk yards. Ducks threatening to score again. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 26, 2022

What implodes now?

They imploded Reser Stadium last year, now the football program is imploding before our eyes. Oregon has a chance to turn this into a full on blowout with a score. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 26, 2022

Does Vegas always know?

Remember, this is an upset — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 26, 2022

Noah Sewell the GOAT

Best part of that INT is Noah at the end 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AvOcxi5HGV — KBoes (@Kboes45) November 26, 2022

Rare Territory for Nix

Bo Nix has 296 passing yards. There have been 5 300-yard passing games by Ducks QBs vs. Oregon State in 125 meetings. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 26, 2022

Financials down bad

My bank account after Black Friday pic.twitter.com/cZtTAsW5xl — weird al (@owlhix) November 26, 2022

Pac-12 refs doing their thing

Tough look for the rushing defense

Oregon State has 231 yards rushing in this game, which is the most an opponent has ran on Oregon this year. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 26, 2022

4th down decisions

I need to see Dan Lanning's 4th down chart, because this is getting absurd. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 26, 2022

Big-time collapse

Momentum Shift

Gotta give Oregon State lots of credit. Completely stolen momentum from the Ducks. Crazy swing. Like a different team physically. Lead 38-34. This is nuts. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 26, 2022

Just stop the run

Oregon is getting run over by a team that has completed 6 passes all game. Wrap your head around that. — Paul (@TheCorpatty) November 26, 2022

Not Kevin

Oregon pic.twitter.com/LNubFI7Xte — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) November 26, 2022

Is that bad?

Oregon State has rushed the ball 13 straight times for 126 yards and four touchdowns. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 26, 2022

Epic Collapse

I love my Ducks… however this collapse is not excusable and embarrassing. We got punched in the mouth and had no answer. We have to get tougher as a program. We lost to both Washington and Oregon State. Not acceptable. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 27, 2022

That went bad quickly

Oregon was on track for a CFP bid despite a 46-pt loss to Georgia. They lost to both of their biggest rivals, Washington and Oregon State, both of whom will probably get better bowls. Tough finish for the Ducks! — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2022

A brutal 9-3

Oregon going 9-3 with losses to Georgia, Washington AND Oregon State is the worst possible 9-3 the Ducks could have. — Dusty Harrah (@Dusty_Harrah) November 27, 2022

