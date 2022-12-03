Social Media Buzz: Oregon Duck fans troll USC Trojans after epic collapse in Pac-12 Championship

Zachary Neel
·5 min read

The USC Trojans appear to have a Utah problem.

The Pac-12 conference has a cannibalism problem.

Once again, it was only one win that separated a Pac-12 team from making it to the College Football Playoff game. If the No. 4 USC Trojans were able to pull out a victory over the No. 11 Utah Utes on Friday night in the conference title game, they would have guaranteed a spot in the CFP.

So what did they do? Lose by a final score of 47-24.

Of course, USC QB Caleb Williams suffered an injury midway through the game that severely limited him throughout the contest.

Man, it really stinks when that happens, doesn’t it?

Of course, there was also a lot of ridicule after the fact.

A lot of that ridicule came from the Oregon Ducks fan base, which has been down bad in the past couple of weeks after losing to both Washington and Oregon State, seeing their once-promising season come to a tough close. Misery loves company.

Oregon fans also know how USC fans are feeling at the moment, after they lost to Utah twice last season, ending their hopes to make it to the playoff.

Thay didn’t stop Duick fans from completely roasting the trojans on Friday night. Here are some of the best reactions online.

Pac-12 gonna Pac-12

QB injuries suck

USC Wasn't Ready

What could have been

National Media getting a jab in

Sorry Lincoln

Dubs Down ALWAYS

Credit to Kyle Whittingham

Pac-12 Officials where nobody wants to see them

Utah is for real

Oregon fans remember too well

Utah Social Media off the top rope

Pay that man his money

UO still on top

If you know, you know

Shout out Bo Nix

Scheduling is key

Have fun in the Big Ten

For old times sake

Pac-12 Cannibalism

What a wild week

Russillo knows

Urban Meyer will you just leave already?

USC has a Utah problem

Bad losses come back to bite

QB injuries are no fun

We need a new playoff system

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

