Social Media Buzz: Oregon Duck fans troll USC Trojans after epic collapse in Pac-12 Championship

The USC Trojans appear to have a Utah problem.

The Pac-12 conference has a cannibalism problem.

Once again, it was only one win that separated a Pac-12 team from making it to the College Football Playoff game. If the No. 4 USC Trojans were able to pull out a victory over the No. 11 Utah Utes on Friday night in the conference title game, they would have guaranteed a spot in the CFP.

So what did they do? Lose by a final score of 47-24.

Of course, USC QB Caleb Williams suffered an injury midway through the game that severely limited him throughout the contest.

Man, it really stinks when that happens, doesn’t it?

Of course, there was also a lot of ridicule after the fact.

A lot of that ridicule came from the Oregon Ducks fan base, which has been down bad in the past couple of weeks after losing to both Washington and Oregon State, seeing their once-promising season come to a tough close. Misery loves company.

Oregon fans also know how USC fans are feeling at the moment, after they lost to Utah twice last season, ending their hopes to make it to the playoff.

Thay didn’t stop Duick fans from completely roasting the trojans on Friday night. Here are some of the best reactions online.

Pac-12 gonna Pac-12

The Pac-12 had a team that was a win away from making it into the College Football Playoff, and you expected that team not to lose in brutal fashion with injuries being a factor? Do you know nothing about this conference? — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 3, 2022

QB injuries suck

Just a reminder that QB injuries are no fun. I’m sure @TrojansWire agrees. — Ducks Wire (@Ducks_Wire) December 3, 2022

USC Wasn't Ready

LOL. This is great. Go look at my mentions from USC fans from six days ago. SC fans thought they were going to the Playoffs and forgot they still had to beat a team that beat them earlier this year. https://t.co/alF469IIXR — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 3, 2022

What could have been

Oregon would have smoked USC … and Sunday would have been incredible drama to wait and see if committee jumped em over Bama and Ohio State to move from 7 into CFP. — Steve Mims (@SteveMimsPBC) December 3, 2022

National Media getting a jab in

Sorry Lincoln

Dubs Down ALWAYS

Shoutout to Utah for keeping the huskies out of the Rose Bowl though lol — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) December 3, 2022

Credit to Kyle Whittingham

Kyle Whittingham…Top 5 Coach in our sport — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 3, 2022

Pac-12 Officials where nobody wants to see them

Utah is for real

Utah came for Oregon twice last year and then got USC twice this year. Unreal team — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) December 3, 2022

Oregon fans remember too well

Utah has beaten the same opponent twice in a season to win two straight conference championships. That's freaking hard to do. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 3, 2022

Utah Social Media off the top rope

Pay that man his money

Utah Football twitter admin gonna get a talking to tomorrow (and hopefully a raise) https://t.co/DhW9SXw9lw — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) December 3, 2022

UO still on top

Reminder for those in the back https://t.co/COm4S7SfKG — QB11 (@Qb11Sd) December 3, 2022

If you know, you know

Coach 30 going to have plenty of material off this mess — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 3, 2022

Shout out Bo Nix

Reminder, Oregon beat this Utah team with a QB with one leg. — 💥💥 Justin Hopkins 💥💥 (@JHopkinsSD) December 3, 2022

Scheduling is key

USC lucked out this year not playing Oregon and Washington in conference. https://t.co/dp5JQoenki — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 3, 2022

Have fun in the Big Ten

Good night. Go Pac-10. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 3, 2022

For old times sake

Utah-Penn State in the final traditional Rose Bowl matchup, with red, white and blue in the stands, will make a lot of old guard irrationally happy — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 3, 2022

Pac-12 Cannibalism

Something about the Pac-12 just doing the most to prevent playoff runs is kinda amazing. Figure Utah gets into the playoff if they beat Oregon in 2019. — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) December 3, 2022

What a wild week

Keep in mind…@Utah_Football was sitting around last Saturday watching Oregon take a 31-10 lead over Oregon State…Ducks win and they're headed to Vegas…Now, Utah is Pac 12 Champ headed back to the @rosebowlgame…Crazy! — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 3, 2022

Russillo knows

Congrats to Utah. I love that team. Just sucks the PAC 12, arguably the second best conference, won’t have a team in CFP. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) December 3, 2022

Urban Meyer will you just leave already?

Urban Meyer’s old team opened the year losing to another old Urban Meyer team, but just beat a team Urban Meyer turned down, allowing yet another old Urban Meyer team into the playoff. — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) December 3, 2022

USC has a Utah problem

USC is 64-5 over the last 10 seasons when leading by 14 points or more. Four of those five losses are against Utah. pic.twitter.com/XO3NAl6kHg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 3, 2022

Bad losses come back to bite

Or… just beat a 3 win ASU team https://t.co/KfCuddAil5 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 2, 2022

QB injuries are no fun

Oregon fans understand https://t.co/DmdjUj84VJ — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 3, 2022

We need a new playoff system

That's gonna be all she wrote for USC's Playoff hopes. Would have been better off starting 11-0, losing at home by 23 in its last game and not advancing to its conference championship game. Obviously. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2022

