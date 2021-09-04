Social Media Buzz: LSU Tigers set to open the season

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
After the long offseason, spring camp, scrimmages, offseason workouts it is almost time to kick off the season. Last season was just a different animal from what we had seen in the past. The pandemic changed schedules, limited the number of fans in the stadium, shortened the season. This year the LSU Tigers kick it off in early September with an early Power Five nonconference showdown.

After waiting a total of 259 days, the Tigers are ready to put 2020 in the rearview mirror as they start the 2021 campaign with a fresh slate. All that matters is going 1-0 before heading back to the Bayou. Head coach Ed Orgeron heads into a familiar place, as he looks to even his personal record against the UCLA Bruins.

LSU Tigers vs UCLA Bruins: Five facts about the week one matchup

The excitement for this game builds as we inch closer to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. CT. A look at the social media buzz early on Saturday morning as the LSU Fighting Tigers get ready to make history by winning their first-ever game at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

