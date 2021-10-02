Social media buzz for LSU-Auburn showdown on the Bayou

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
Gameday has arrived in Death Valley for the LSU Tigers. At 8 p.m. CDT, the two Tigers will kick off the SEC showdown. Both teams are coming into the game with 3-1 records. LSU is looking for their second SEC win of the year in as many chances, Auburn is playing in their SEC opener.

Last year it was the worst loss in the series to Auburn 48-11, this time around the Bayou Bengals are looking for a better showing. Max Johnson played in the game last season but TJ Finley started the game. We could see both quarterbacks facing off against each other on Saturday night.

Will history continue to repeat itself? LSU has won every game at home against Auburn since 2001. A look at the social media buzz before the game from Tiger Stadium.

